Kathy Najimy Explains Why Mary's Crooked Smile Is Backwards in Hocus Pocus 2: 'We Can Justify It'
"It's on the other side mainly because it's so hard for me to do it on the side I did it on 30 years ago," Hocus Pocus 2 star Kathy Najimy said in a recent interview Kathy Najimy is clearing the air about her character's signature quirk in the Hocus Pocus film franchise. In 1993's iconic Hocus Pocus, Najimy's Mary Sanderson has a crooked smile, a detail Najimy, 65, improvised during shooting. In the newly-released sequel, Najimy continues to use the misshapen smile, but this time on the...
msn.com
THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Hocus Pocus' 29 years later
Slide 1 of 18: "Hocus Pocus" came out in 1993 and became a Halloween cult classic. Its star Omri Katz quit acting, and Sarah Jessica Parker went on to star in "Sex and the City." The long-awaited sequel, "Hocus Pocus 2," comes out September 30 on Disney Plus. Read the original article on Insider.
Thora Birch on the Real Reason She Won't Appear in 'Hocus Pocus 2'
Thora Birch, the actress behind the beloved character of Dani Dennison in Hocus Pocus, is opening up about the real reason for her absence in the upcoming sequel. Die-hard Hocus Pocus fans were disappointed to learn that Birch would not be reprising her role as Dani in the new Disney+ sequel, despite capturing audiences' hearts as a young girl in the original 1993 film.
Here’s How to Watch ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ For Free to See the Return of the Sanderson Sisters Almost 30 Years Later
If you loved the original movie, you may want to know how to watch Hocus Pocus 2 online for free to see the return fo the Sanderson sisters 29 years later. Hocus Pocus 2 is a sequel of 1993’s Hocus Pocus, which followed a villainous and comedic trio of witches known as the Sanderson sisters—Winnie Sanderson, Mary Sanderson and Sarah Sanderson—who are inadvertently resurrected by a virgin teenage boy in Salem, Massachusetts, on Halloween night. Hocus Pocus 2 sees the Sanderson sisters accidentally become resurrected again by two teenagers, Becca and Izzy, as they celebrate Halloween and Becca’s 16th birthday. In an...
Collider
Thora Birch Was Disappointed She Couldn't Return for 'Hocus Pocus 2'
It's officially Hocus Pocus 2 week as the highly anticipated sequel will herald the return of the Sanderson Sisters on Disney+. As we previously learned, however, one of the original cast members that won't be joining the second installment is Thora Birch who played the incredibly brave eight-year-old Dani Dennison who found herself a target of the child-consuming witches alongside her brother Max (Omri Katz) and his girlfriend Allison (Vinessa Shaw). Thanks to scheduling conflicts, the actress and director wasn't able to make it back to Salem, Massachusetts this time around, though she expressed how much she wished she could've been there in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight.
TODAY.com
The cottage from ‘Hocus Pocus’ is now on Airbnb
Sometimes all you need is a “Hocus Pocus” cottage stay to get into fun trouble. Just in time for the Sanderson sisters’ highly anticipated return into the world of the living in “Hocus Pocus 2,” fans can score a stay at a recreation of the three witches' spooky Salem cottage.
What Time Will ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Be on Disney+?
Someone call Elton John because the witches are back in Hocus Pocus 2, which is coming to living rooms everywhere on Disney+ this weekend. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all returning to their roles as the Sanderson sisters, who are brought back to present-day Salem, 29 years after the events of Hocus Pocus. Though they are just as fabulously dressed and hungry for children as ever, they aren’t exactly prepared for the modern wonders of Roombas and voice AI. Nor are they prepared for a new generation of witch enthusiasts, played by Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, and Belissa Escobedo.
Kathy Najimy Recalls Filming Half of Hocus Pocus 2 with a Broken Rib: 'I Fell Like an Accordion'
"My whole week off that we were supposed to enjoy the holidays, I was healing," Kathy Najimy says of breaking a rib in the middle of filming Hocus Pocus 2 Kathy Najimy had to form a calming circle to get through the second half of shooting her scenes for Hocus Pocus 2. In an exclusive chat with PEOPLE surrounding her partnership with Airbnb, the actress, 65, reveals she broke a rib the day she paused filming the sequel while on a holiday break late last year. "The day I...
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ review: A worthy followup to a Halloween classic
The Sanderson sisters haven't lost a step in the followup to the 1993 Salem-set classic. Upon its release in 1993, Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” was a critical and box office disappointment, with the Salem-set movie only becoming a cult classic once the company began re-airing it on cable every October. So it’s fitting that for “Hocus Pocus 2,” the House of Mouse has skipped the theaters and on Sept. 30 will send it directly to Disney+, the streaming home for programming akin to what viewers might find on the Disney Channel, ABC Family, or Freeform.
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ End Credits Explained: How It Sets Up ‘Hocus Pocus 3’
As of today, Hocus Pocus 2 is finally running amok (amok, amok, amok!) on Disney+. The spooky season can finally begin!. After 29 years, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy have all returned to their roles as the Sanderson sisters, three witches who are summoned, once again, to Salem, Massachusetts on Halloween night. Though they are just as fabulously dressed and hungry for children as ever, they aren’t exactly prepared for the modern wonders of Roombas and voice AI. Nor are they prepared for a new generation of witch enthusiasts, played by Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, and Belissa Escobedo.
Where's Max? Beloved 'Hocus Pocus' Actor Omri Katz Looks Unrecognizable After Addressing Absence In Spooky Sequel
The Sanderson sisters are back! After months of anticipation, Hocus Pocus 2 has finally dropped on Disney+, reuniting our favorite witches portrayed by trio Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy. One beloved character fans sadly won't get to see again is Max Dennison, the courageous and protective big brother of Dani in the original 1993 cult classic, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Fortunately, Omri Katz — the actor who played Max — appears to be living his best life years after captivating audiences as the young virgin who moved to Salem, where he struggled to fit in with the crowd before...
EW.com
Hocus Pocus 2 post-credits scene teases potential Sanderson Sisters return
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Hocus Pocus 2. Gilbert's binding promise to a new coven of witches at the end of Hocus Pocus 2 proved to be nothing more than another lie from the mouth of a Halloween trickster. A post-credits scene for the long-awaited continuation of Disney's magical...
