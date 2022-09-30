ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL chief doctor drops truth bomb on lead-up to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4

A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
‘He didn’t have anything more serious than a concussion’: Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel’s official update after scary Tua Tagovailoa injury

It hasn’t been the kindest of weeks to Miami Dolphins franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa entered the Dolphins’ Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals facing back and ankle problems, and then he proceeded to take a violent blow to the head during the second quarter of the ensuing game, with many fearing the worst for the 24-year old after he was carted off the field. Thankfully, there has been nothing but good news for the Dolphins ever since, with head coach Mike McDaniel reiterating that Tagovailoa’s condition is only getting better.
Tua Tagovailoa NFL Doctor Fired Due to Dolphins Concussion Controversy After Bills, Bengals Hits

The Buffalo Bills started a chain reaction in their Week 3 loss at the Miami Dolphins, with a major decision having reportedly been made in the Tua Tagovailoa case. According to Pro Football Talk in a Saturday report, the NFL Players Association has decided to fire the doctor who apparently gave clearance for Miami Dolphins QB Tagovailoa to play in Week 4 against the Bengals despite absorbing a violent hit in the previous game against the Bills.
