Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa provides update after concussion: ‘I’m feeling much better’
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa gave an update on his status for the first time since sustaining a concussion Thursday night, writing on Twitter Friday afternoon that he’s “feeling much better.”
After Tua Tagovailoa injury, neuroscientist attacks Miami Dolphins
Chris Nowinski tweeted prior to the start of the Miami Dolphins-Cincinnati Bengals game Thursday night that playing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would be “a massive step back for concussion care in the NFL.”. Tagovailoa did play and was slammed to the turf by Josh Tupou. On a second-and-7 snap at...
Dolphins' Tagovailoa has concussion, no timetable for return
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel says there is no timetable for the return of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion when he hit his head against the turf against the Cincinnati Bengals
Miami Dolphins star QB Tua Tagovailoa releases statement after frightening head injury
Life couldn’t have been much better for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa heading into the Thursday Night Football matchup against
NFL chief doctor drops truth bomb on lead-up to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4
A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
‘He didn’t have anything more serious than a concussion’: Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel’s official update after scary Tua Tagovailoa injury
It hasn’t been the kindest of weeks to Miami Dolphins franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa entered the Dolphins’ Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals facing back and ankle problems, and then he proceeded to take a violent blow to the head during the second quarter of the ensuing game, with many fearing the worst for the 24-year old after he was carted off the field. Thankfully, there has been nothing but good news for the Dolphins ever since, with head coach Mike McDaniel reiterating that Tagovailoa’s condition is only getting better.
Tua Tagovailoa NFL Doctor Fired Due to Dolphins Concussion Controversy After Bills, Bengals Hits
The Buffalo Bills started a chain reaction in their Week 3 loss at the Miami Dolphins, with a major decision having reportedly been made in the Tua Tagovailoa case. According to Pro Football Talk in a Saturday report, the NFL Players Association has decided to fire the doctor who apparently gave clearance for Miami Dolphins QB Tagovailoa to play in Week 4 against the Bengals despite absorbing a violent hit in the previous game against the Bills.
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in Spotlight Following Injury — How Much Is He Worth?
It was a frightening scene after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took a hard hit during the Thursday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29. Tagovailoa lay motionless on the field, his fingers contorted in what some say is a sign of neurological damage. Article continues below...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Left 'Thursday Night Football' on a Stretcher
Following the Miami Dolphins' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football, many are furious with the NFL and the Dolphins organization for allowing star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to play — why is that?. Well, the 24-year-old Samoan left the team's Sept. 25 game against the Buffalo Bills...
