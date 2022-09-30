ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

ESPN features pair of Colorado teams in its Bottom 10 rankings

By Matt Wadleigh
 4 days ago

Seriously, how much worse could things get in the state of Colorado?

The Colorado Buffaloes are still winless and face the Arizona Wildcats this weekend in a game that they just might be able to win, although even that seems unlikely.

Karl Dorrell is still around as head coach, and it looks more and more like he will actually make it to the end of the season.

Nonetheless, the Buffs’ start to the 2022 season is historically bad , and they were listed in ESPN’s Bottom 10 heading into Week 5.

Here’s what ESPN insider Ryan McGee said about the Buffs, who were listed as the second-worst team in college football (Colorado State is at No. 1).

Meanwhile, the Buffs also Ralphie-d up their fourth loss of the year, spurring state officials to explore putting together a last-minute edition of the Rocky Mountain Showdown, which is not being played this season. However, instead of holding the contest inside Empower Field, home of the Denver Broncos, it would be played next door in the parking lot where Mile High Stadium used to be.

The Rams are also winless, and it’s probably for the best that these two programs don’t play each other in the 2022 season.

But, yes, the Buffs have looked bad. Freshman quarterback Owen McCown has become the starter and looked better than both Brendon Lewis and JT Shrout in a stunning turn of events.

If they lose to Arizona, they might just finish the year with zero wins and be on the market for yet another head coach.

Pac-12 College Wires predictions: Week 5

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

After Michigan loss, it’s time Iowa Hawkeyes fans stop blaming everything on Spencer Petras

In football, it can be easy to put all of the blame on one singular person. A lot of times fans will voice their displeasure with the coach, but when the offense fails, fans typically go right for the quarterback. This has largely been the truth for Iowa this year, fans in attendance and on social media quick to criticize quarterback Spencer Petras. His job has been called for since the first half against South Dakota State, and that seat certainly has not cooled down after this 27-14 loss to Michigan. While the stats were his best all season, 246 passing yards...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon continues to climb up the USA TODAY Coaches poll

The first day of October didn’t bring many upsets in college football, although Missouri gave No. 1 Georgia a huge scare. As a result, there weren’t many changes in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll this week. Oregon, however, climbed three spots to No. 12 after the Ducks’ 45-27 late-night win over Stanford. They are one spot behind No. 11 Utah, which moved up two spots after its big win over Oregon State. USC remains the top Pac-12 team in the poll. The Trojans stay the No. 6 team in the country. UCLA makes it first appearance in the poll as the Bruins (5-0) are on a nine-game winning streak. The Bruins are preparing for a huge game next week with Utah in the Rose Bowl. Despite their most recent and first loss of the season, the Washington Huskies stayed in the poll at No. 24. List 5 takeaways from Ducks revenge-filled blowout over the Stanford Cardinal
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins work out former Georgia Bulldogs QB

The Miami Dolphins have worked out former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm. Miami starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is out for the Dolphins’ Week 5 game at the New York Jets with a concussion. Miami elected to sign quarterback Reid Sinnett to its practice squad after working out a trio...
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

