ESPN features pair of Colorado teams in its Bottom 10 rankings

Seriously, how much worse could things get in the state of Colorado?

The Colorado Buffaloes are still winless and face the Arizona Wildcats this weekend in a game that they just might be able to win, although even that seems unlikely.

Karl Dorrell is still around as head coach, and it looks more and more like he will actually make it to the end of the season.

Nonetheless, the Buffs’ start to the 2022 season is historically bad , and they were listed in ESPN’s Bottom 10 heading into Week 5.

Here’s what ESPN insider Ryan McGee said about the Buffs, who were listed as the second-worst team in college football (Colorado State is at No. 1).

Meanwhile, the Buffs also Ralphie-d up their fourth loss of the year, spurring state officials to explore putting together a last-minute edition of the Rocky Mountain Showdown, which is not being played this season. However, instead of holding the contest inside Empower Field, home of the Denver Broncos, it would be played next door in the parking lot where Mile High Stadium used to be.

The Rams are also winless, and it’s probably for the best that these two programs don’t play each other in the 2022 season.

But, yes, the Buffs have looked bad. Freshman quarterback Owen McCown has become the starter and looked better than both Brendon Lewis and JT Shrout in a stunning turn of events.

If they lose to Arizona, they might just finish the year with zero wins and be on the market for yet another head coach.

