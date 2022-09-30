Read full article on original website
Related
He ‘fell in love’ with Bellefonte, now he opened his own independent record shop
“I fell in love with the downtown Bellefonte area. I just like the small town vibe, the red brick,” the first-time business owner said.
State College
Fall Festivals, Halloween Events Return Across Centre County
As October rolls around, Centre County is gearing up for the heart of fall with plenty of festivals and Halloween events in State College, Bellefonte and beyond. Local farms and other community fixtures are setting up for another eventful autumn. Without further ado, here’s a look at what’s coming to the area this season. Visit our community calendar for more of what’s happening around the region.
State College
Renaissance Fund honorees Paul and Nancy Silvis
When the time came for Paul Silvis to sell Restek Corp., the Bellefonte-based, international chromatography supply manufacturing company he founded in 1985, he decided to sell 100 percent of it to his employees through an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP). “I had a lot of employees that had worked hard...
WJAC TV
Prince Gallitzin State Park hosts 42nd Apple Cider Festival
The Apple Cider Festival happened on Sunday at the Prince Gallitzin State Park. This was the 42nd edition of the festival which began back in the 1980's. It's known as one of the biggest fundraisers for the park with between 10 to 20 thousand people showing up each year to get their fill of apple cider and other fall attractions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Onward State
Missing Person Found After State College Police Seek Assistance
Update, October 3, 6 a.m.: State College Police alerted the community on social media that the man returned on his own. Original story: The State College Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in finding a 21-year-old male. He was last seen in the Westerly Parkway and Blue Course...
Historic University Club demolished after 108 years, following Penn State purchase
Officials said earlier this year that renovations proved too costly.
Nostalgia for former Williamsport businesses leads man to start t-shirt shop
A trip down memory lane led a former Loyalsock Township man to start a business selling a little bit of local nostalgia. It started with a series of visits back to the Williamsport area after Ben Kaplan’s father died in March 2021. The death of his father brought back a flood of childhood memories for 51-year-old Kaplan. “You get to thinking of life and the things that leave an imprint...
Centre Daily
Check out the latest property transactions in Centre County for the week of Sept. 5-9, 2022
The following property transactions, those most recently released to the Centre Daily Times, were recorded Sept. 5-9 in the Centre County Recorder of Deeds Office. The deeds listings are based on public documents filed with the Centre County Recorder of Deeds. The Centre Daily Times tries to list exact addresses and purchase prices where available for all transactions without exception.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Penn State coach James Franklin visits recruit in helicopter: 'It's crazy'
Penn State Nittany Lions coach James Franklin made quite the impression during a recruiting visit Friday. Franklin wanted to stop by Exeter Township High School (Pennsylvania) to touch base with Penn State three-star tight end pledge Joey Schlaffer. His mode of transportation? A helicopter. ...
Convicted contractor allegedly bilks more customers
Williamsport, Pa. — A contractor who was previously convicted of home improvement fraud reportedly scammed another two victims before police caught him. In the latest felony criminal cases against Keystone Life and Elevator owner Michael William Bloom, 44, officials say he bilked a Lewistown church and a Clinton County couple of nearly $50,000. Now police say Bloom doesn't have any money to refund his former customers. Charges for the Clinton...
Here’s who you named the Centre Daily Times’ Boys and Girls Athlete of the Week for Sept. 20-27
Penns Valley football’s Miles Brooks finished second in the boys’ poll.
New COVID-19 cases are down in PA. These 4 counties remain at a high community level
Here’s the latest data from the state and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on new COVID cases, deaths and more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
State College
Making New Memories at Camp Golden Pond
Starting at their first Daisy troop meeting, Girl Scouts are taught to “make new friends but keep the old. One is silver, and the other’s gold.” No words rang truer when the time came for local Girl Scouts and troop leaders to partner with community members to keep an old friend, their beloved Golden Pond camp, as a Girl Scout treasure after it was closed down.
abc27.com
Urban Churn ice cream coming to local Giant Foods stores
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Urban Churn, a local craft creamery with unique ice cream flavors, is expanding its presence in Pennsylvania. The creamery featuring unique flavors and ice cream made with natural ingredients will be opening a new location in Carlisle this year. The newest location will open at 248 Westminster Drive, Suite 22 in Carlisle. This will be the third location for the creamery, with two other locations in Mechanicsburg and Harrisburg. Urban Churn is planning to continue to expand.
Everything James Franklin said after sloppy Penn State win over Northwestern
Penn State improved to 5-0 for a second straight season Saturday with a 17-7 victory over Northwestern. Ranked 11th in the AP Top 25 poll and considered a 25-point favorite, the Nittany Lions survived five turnovers and have plenty to work on heading into an open week on the schedule.
State College is the best small college town in Pennsylvania, site says. Here’s why
Here’s what to know about the Preply ranking, plus how State College stacked up compared to other college towns across the country.
Want to buy beer at Beaver Stadium? Here’s how much it will cost you.
For the first time in Beaver Stadium history, fans will be able to grab a brew inside the stadium. After a 28-5 vote in September, the Penn State board of trustees officially approved beer sales to the general public at football games, announcing that the policy would begin for the October 1 game against Northwestern.
After more than a decade, future of Bellefonte’s elementary schools remains unclear
The district has spent more than $100,000 on architectural firms on the long-planned project.
therecord-online.com
Tanker tips on Paul Mack Boulevard exit; hazmat responds Friday evening
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Traffic was detoured from entering Route 220 westbound exit off Paul Mack Boulevard Friday evening after a tanker-truck went onto its side. State police and PennDOT blocked access after the spill and a hazmat unit from Eagle Towing and Recovering of Milesburg was on the scene. An unofficial report said the tanker was carrying pesticides but there was no spillage.
wkok.com
Traffic Crash Claims Life of Valley Woman Last Monday
MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS – A woman from Juniata County died in a motorcycle crash in Snyder County Monday. Details are just now being disclosed by state troopers and the Snyder County Coroner. They say 41-year-old Jacqueline Swartwood of East Waterford, Pa., died in the crash around 2:30pm last Monday,...
Comments / 0