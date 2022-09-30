ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

State College

Fall Festivals, Halloween Events Return Across Centre County

As October rolls around, Centre County is gearing up for the heart of fall with plenty of festivals and Halloween events in State College, Bellefonte and beyond. Local farms and other community fixtures are setting up for another eventful autumn. Without further ado, here’s a look at what’s coming to the area this season. Visit our community calendar for more of what’s happening around the region.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

Renaissance Fund honorees Paul and Nancy Silvis

When the time came for Paul Silvis to sell Restek Corp., the Bellefonte-based, international chromatography supply manufacturing company he founded in 1985, he decided to sell 100 percent of it to his employees through an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP). “I had a lot of employees that had worked hard...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WJAC TV

Prince Gallitzin State Park hosts 42nd Apple Cider Festival

The Apple Cider Festival happened on Sunday at the Prince Gallitzin State Park. This was the 42nd edition of the festival which began back in the 1980's. It's known as one of the biggest fundraisers for the park with between 10 to 20 thousand people showing up each year to get their fill of apple cider and other fall attractions.
GALLITZIN, PA
Onward State

Missing Person Found After State College Police Seek Assistance

Update, October 3, 6 a.m.: State College Police alerted the community on social media that the man returned on his own. Original story: The State College Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in finding a 21-year-old male. He was last seen in the Westerly Parkway and Blue Course...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Nostalgia for former Williamsport businesses leads man to start t-shirt shop

A trip down memory lane led a former Loyalsock Township man to start a business selling a little bit of local nostalgia. It started with a series of visits back to the Williamsport area after Ben Kaplan’s father died in March 2021. The death of his father brought back a flood of childhood memories for 51-year-old Kaplan. “You get to thinking of life and the things that leave an imprint...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Centre Daily

Check out the latest property transactions in Centre County for the week of Sept. 5-9, 2022

The following property transactions, those most recently released to the Centre Daily Times, were recorded Sept. 5-9 in the Centre County Recorder of Deeds Office. The deeds listings are based on public documents filed with the Centre County Recorder of Deeds. The Centre Daily Times tries to list exact addresses and purchase prices where available for all transactions without exception.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Convicted contractor allegedly bilks more customers

CLINTON COUNTY, PA
State College

Making New Memories at Camp Golden Pond

Starting at their first Daisy troop meeting, Girl Scouts are taught to “make new friends but keep the old. One is silver, and the other’s gold.” No words rang truer when the time came for local Girl Scouts and troop leaders to partner with community members to keep an old friend, their beloved Golden Pond camp, as a Girl Scout treasure after it was closed down.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27.com

Urban Churn ice cream coming to local Giant Foods stores

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Urban Churn, a local craft creamery with unique ice cream flavors, is expanding its presence in Pennsylvania. The creamery featuring unique flavors and ice cream made with natural ingredients will be opening a new location in Carlisle this year. The newest location will open at 248 Westminster Drive, Suite 22 in Carlisle. This will be the third location for the creamery, with two other locations in Mechanicsburg and Harrisburg. Urban Churn is planning to continue to expand.
CARLISLE, PA
therecord-online.com

Tanker tips on Paul Mack Boulevard exit; hazmat responds Friday evening

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Traffic was detoured from entering Route 220 westbound exit off Paul Mack Boulevard Friday evening after a tanker-truck went onto its side. State police and PennDOT blocked access after the spill and a hazmat unit from Eagle Towing and Recovering of Milesburg was on the scene. An unofficial report said the tanker was carrying pesticides but there was no spillage.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
wkok.com

Traffic Crash Claims Life of Valley Woman Last Monday

MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS – A woman from Juniata County died in a motorcycle crash in Snyder County Monday. Details are just now being disclosed by state troopers and the Snyder County Coroner. They say 41-year-old Jacqueline Swartwood of East Waterford, Pa., died in the crash around 2:30pm last Monday,...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA

