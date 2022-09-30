Read full article on original website
West Virginia has scary situation with Donaldson injury
West Virginia Neal Brown had never been in a situation like what unfolded at Texas in his coaching career. Standout freshman running back CJ Donaldson was injured on what appeared to be a routine carry but did not get up and was lying motionless on the field. That stopped play...
WR Taz Williams enjoys trip to check out the Longhorns
Wide receiver Taz Williams Jr. made his way to the UT campus for the second time on Saturday, heading to Austin to watch the Longhorns take on West Virginia on Saturday night. Williams, out of Red Oak, had previously visited Texas for a summer camp. Getting to take in a game environment gave him a different viewpoint.
