PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers defense will be significantly limited by injury in the week leading up to its Week 5 battle against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon will miss his second consecutive game, head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday. Witherspoon was injured in the second half of the Steelers’ Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns and did not play last week against the New York Jets.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 10 MINUTES AGO