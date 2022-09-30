Read full article on original website
This Local Harvest Fair Announced a Surprise Guest!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Investigation into students involved in ‘racially motivated incident’ is ongoingThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
Community Day returns to Tufts campus after 2 yearsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Trick or Treat Yo' Self to Some Fun This October at Winslow Farm Animal SanctuaryCamilo DíazNorton, MA
Red Sox sound interested in re-signing ex-Yankees prospect
His season may be over. But his time with the Red Sox could be just beginning. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Boston placed outfielder Rob Refsnyder on the injured list Monday with lower back spasms, essentially ending his 2022 season. But according to the Boston Globe, Refsnyder...
Red Sox’s Alex Cora is set to jump on Mets’ playoff bandwagon
Politics makes strange bedfellows. So do the MLB playoffs. The Boston Red Sox are in last place in the American League East, but manager Alex Cora has a rooting interest in the postseason as he gets ready to jump on the New York Mets bandwagon. Why, you ask? Because blood...
MLB Odds: Mets vs. Braves prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022
The New York Mets take on the Atlanta Braves. Check out our MLB odds series for our Mets Braves prediction and pick. Chris Bassitt goes to the mound for the Mets, while Charlie Morton starts for the Braves in this huge game. We’ll tackle the pitching matchup in a moment,...
Braves’ Hall of Famer trolls Mets after Atlanta clinches NL East title
Another win for Greg Maddux. The Hall-of-Fame right-hander turned to Twitter Tuesday to celebrate the Atlanta Braves clinching the National League East division title. In doing so, he trolled the New York Mets in the process. Even after 2 decades it’s still nice to see the @Braves beat the @NewYorkMets...
Maine Campus
Beantown Bummer: Red Sox 2022 season recap
The MLB regular season is drawing to a close, and the Boston Red Sox will not be playing deep into October. It has been a year to forget for fans, as the nine-time world champions will finish last in the American League East for the first time since the abbreviated 2020 season and before that, 2015. On top of that, Boston’s faithful have been forced to watch their team sputter in the second half of the season while their archrival the New York Yankees have soared to the second seed in the AL.
Aaron Judge has company as Gerrit Cole topples wild Yankees record
Aaron Judge is not the only one who set a new single-season record during the second game of a doubleheader between the New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers Tuesday. Gerrit Cole also smashed a Yankees franchise record, as he is now New York’s all-time single-season strikeout record-holder. Gerrit...
New York Mets headed to wild card series after Atlanta Braves clinch NL East
The New York Mets are headed to a wild card series beginning Friday after the Atlanta Braves secured first place in the National League East with a win over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.
Dave Dombrowski’s Phillies success proves Red Sox didn’t need to fire him
Former Red Sox GM Dave Dombrowski ends Phillies postseason drought. Barely three years after he was unceremoniously fired during a Boston Red Sox – New York Yankees Sunday Night Baseball game at Fenway Park and less than two years after getting hired by the Philadelphia Phillies, Dave Dombrowski has built another postseason team.
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
numberfire.com
Bobby Dalbec sitting Monday for Red Sox
Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Dalbec is being replaced at third base by Rafael Devers versus Rays starter Tyler Glasnow. In 352 plate appearances this season, Dalbec has a .212 batting average with a...
Central Illinois Proud
Red Sox look to ride late-season momentum, host Rays
Red Sox look to ride late-season momentum, host Rays. Looking to end the season on a high note, the Boston Red Sox will continue their final series of 2022 when they face the visiting Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night. Boston (76-84) was outscored 25-3 at Toronto over the weekend,...
iheart.com
Yanks Win, Judge Still at 61 HRs, Red Sox Win Mets PPD; MNF 49ers Beat Rams
In MLB Monday, the Yankees beat the Rangers 3-1. Marwin Gonzalez and Giancarlo Stanton homered for New York. Aaron Judge remains at 61 Home Runs. The Red Sox beat the Rays 4-3. Rafael Devers had the game winning rbi for Boston. The Mets and Nationals were postponed because of rain...
Red Sox Wrap: Xander Bogaerts’ Grand Slam Seizes Win Vs. Rays
The Boston Red Sox took their second consecutive victory over the Tampa Bay Rays, 6-0, on Tuesday night at Fenway Park during a near five-inning contest that was limited due to inclement weather conditions. The Red Sox improved to 77-84, while the Rays fell to 86-75. full box score here.
FOX Sports
Orioles host the Blue Jays on home losing streak
Toronto Blue Jays (91-69, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (82-78, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: TBD; Orioles: Mike Baumann (1-3, 4.34 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the Toronto Blue Jays looking to stop a three-game home...
Blue Jays-Orioles rained out; doubleheader set for Wed.
Tuesday’s game between the Baltimore Orioles and the visiting Toronto Blue Jays was postponed due to inclement weather, setting up
Camden Chat
Orioles fall 5-1 in rain-shortened game against Jays
The Orioles have provided fans plenty of joy this season. Unfortunately for the brave souls in attendance at a cold and wet Camden Yards, Baltimore had little to offer tonight. The Blue Jays performed like a team that had more to play for and bested the O’s 5-1 in a game that never made it to the ninth inning.
FOX Sports
Blue Jays take 3-game road win streak into matchup with the Orioles
Toronto Blue Jays (91-69, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (82-78, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Mitch White (1-6, 5.21 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Orioles: Mike Baumann (1-3, 4.34 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -117, Blue Jays -102; over/under...
Phillies vs. Astros prediction, betting odds for MLB on Tuesday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Phillies face the Houston Astros in MLB at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday. First pitch is at 8:10 p.m. ET. Ranger Suárez...
Over the Monster
Game 160: Rays at Red Sox
The Tampa Bay Rays are back in town, tuning up for the postseason. The Red Sox are at home, last place destiny sealed. Xander Bogaerts is on the bench tonight, For fans at the game, apologies if you missed seeing him one more time (my own “editor’s note”: hopefully he’s extended for years!).
