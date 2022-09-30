Read full article on original website
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel MavenCircleville, OH
Men’s Basketball: Holden sustaining work ethic throughout OhioThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Day, Schiano ‘defending their side’ during fourth quarter dust-up SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: McNeil poised to make immediate impact with new-look BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Even villains can dance: Off The Lake Productions prepares for quickly approaching Fall CabaretThe LanternColumbus, OH
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Asks: Who should be RB1? What do you want to see against Michigan State?
Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.
landgrantholyland.com
Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State vs. Rutgers
The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights by 39 points in a 49-10 romp on Saturday, and based on social media posts and discussions I was having during the game with my Land-Grant Holy Land family, it’s obvious that I’m not the only grumpy old Buckeye out there.
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Uncut Podcast: Day, Knowles, Alford on injuries, surprises, Michigan State
Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. On this episode of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut,” we have press conference...
landgrantholyland.com
Film Review: Miyan Williams’ record day was paved by a physical scheme, multiple alignments
Miyan Williams had a record performance on Saturday, scoring five rushing touchdowns as the Ohio State Buckeyes beat the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 49-10. This week the Buckeyes won differently than they have recently — on the ground behind the offensive, and with the legs of their running back. The...
landgrantholyland.com
Silver Bullets Podcast: Rutgers Rewind, Sparty Preview
Ohio State defeated a divisional Big Ten opponent by 39 points, and somehow it still didn’t feel like a very good performance. The Buckeyes looked a bit off kilter at times in a 49-10 defeat of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, despite the fact that two turnovers were responsible for all of the Rutgers scoring. It could have easily been 49-0 or worse with a little more sharpness, and it doesn’t help that injuries continue to mount.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State gaining for five-star defensive lineman
Ohio State is now 5-0 after another dominant performance when Rutgers traveled to Columbus last weekend for homecoming. The Buckeyes will hit the road for the first time this season when they travel to East Lansing for this week’s game at Michigan State. While most of the headlines surrounding Ohio State this week will focus on the team’s first road contest, the Buckeyes are also always making the recruiting headlines.
landgrantholyland.com
Putting a Sopranos spin on Ohio State’s win over Rutgers
One of my favorite shows ever is The Sopranos. I remember it was the first more adult show that my mom and step-dad let me watch with them growing up. I feel like I’ve watched every episode at least five times. There’s just so many great nuggets throughout the show over the years. Whether it be how amazing Paulie Walnuts is, how hilarious Christopher’s intervention ends up being, or so much else in the series, the show will always be a classic.
landgrantholyland.com
Four-star RB from Florida includes Ohio State as a finalist
As the Buckeyes prepare for the weekend battle against Michigan State in East Lansing, the program saw themselves named as a finalist for the top running back in the 2024 class. Plus, a pair of defensive back commitments for Ohio State are set to be recognized as top players in the country later today.
landgrantholyland.com
Big Ten stat leaders through Week 5
We are two weeks into conference play, and five total weeks into the 2022 college football season. Nearly halfway through this year’s campaign, how are Ohio State’s top players stacking up with those from around the rest of the Big Ten Conference?. Lets take a look at the...
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeye Stock Market Report: Williams, Chambers lead way in Buckeyes’ pasting of Rutgers
After each Ohio State game during the 2022 football season, LGHL will offer its market analysis of the Buckeyes’ performance. Using a standard bond rating system, we’ll evaluate the offense, the defense, and the special teams, according to this formula:. AA: Very Strong. A: Strong. BBB: Adequate. BB:...
landgrantholyland.com
Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for October 3, 2022
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
landgrantholyland.com
Four-star athlete from Georgia enjoys weekend visit to Ohio State
It was yet another weekend in Columbus that saw Ohio State take care of business against their opponent, and in this case specifically, it was the Scarlet Knights who were in the way of the Buckeyes on Saturday. While the good guys put together another impressive outing, they did so with a host of prospects getting a firsthand look at what the program has to offer, and it seems as if the early returns are positive.
