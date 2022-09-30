Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly offers latest update on Sevyn Banks after DB was carted off the field
Brian Kelly praised the LSU and Auburn medical staffs for their work to offer care to Sevyn Banks, who was injured on a kickoff return on Saturday during LSU’s 21-17 victory, and carted off the field. Kelly said Monday that Banks has a bruised spinal cord, which all things...
LSU Lands Back in AP Top 25 After Big Win
The LSU Tigers are back in the AP Top 25 college football teams in the country for the first time this year. The Tigers check in at #25 after the big Saturday win on the road at Auburn. There's another big change on the poll this week. Alabama jumps back...
NOLA.com
LSU vs. Auburn: Check out a summary of how they scored
LSU 0 14 7 0 — 21 Auburn 7 10 0 0 — 17 AUBURN: Ja'Varrius Johnson 53 pass from Robby Ashford at 12:57 (Anders Carlson kick). DRIVE: 6 plays, 69 yards, 1:56. KEY PLAY: Ashford 10 pass to Koy Moore on third-and-8 extends the drive at the Auburn 45. AUBURN 7, LSU 0.
NOLA.com
LSU Injury update: Sevyn Banks suffers spinal cord bruise, Major Burns returns to practice limited
Jordan-Hare Stadium went silent as LSU's Sevyn Banks remained on the ground, not moving, after delivering a helmet-first hit on the opening kickoff. Banks was carted off in a stretcher, and by halftime, he was back in the locker room with a neck brace, with movement in his extremities. LSU coach Brian Kelly had more news on Banks at the media conference on Monday.
NOLA.com
LSU notebook: CB Sevyn Banks taken to hospital after scary collision, but returns home with team
AUBURN, Ala. — LSU cornerback Sevyn Banks was released from a local hospital Saturday night after being hurt while making a tackle on the opening kickoff against Auburn. Banks was taken from the field on a stretcher and was transported to East Alabama Medical Center in nearby Opelika after his helmet collided with the right hip of Auburn return man Keionte Scott.
NOLA.com
Notebook: Tulane's Nick Anderson AAC defensive player of the week
Thanks to Friday’s dramatic 27-24 overtime win at Houston, Tulane was well represented when the American Athletic Conference released its weekly honors on Monday. Linebacker Nick Anderson was named defensive player of the week, joining teammates Macon Clark (week 1) and Dorian Williams (week 3) as early-season winners. Anderson tied a career high with 14 tackles, and his strip of Houston quarterback Clayton Tune on a scramble turned into a 53-yard fumble return for a touchdown by cornerback Jadon Canady.
NOLA.com
LSU QB Jayden Daniels leaves the Auburn game with an injury in the 4th quarter
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels left Saturday night's game at Auburn in the fourth quarter after suffering an injury for the second consecutive week. Both ESPN and the LSU radio broadcast reported that Daniels suffered the injury on knee-to-knee contact on a play in the second half. ESPN reported that the...
Louisiana man wins $1 million from playing Powerball
Raymond Hawkins of Thibodaux bought a lottery ticket at RaceTrac in Geismar and matched all five white-ball numbers in the Sept. 24 drawing.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bryan Harsin addresses his job security following loss to LSU
Bryan Harsin fell to 9-9 overall through his first 18 games as Auburn’s coach on Saturday night as his Tigers took a big lead before losing to LSU, 21-17. Many are speculating that this game could spell the end of Harsin’s tenure on The Plains, but as of Sunday morning, no moves had been made.
NOLA.com
Jeff Landry: Police consent decree is handcuffing New Orleans
Between 1969 and 1972, eight perfectly sane researchers faked symptoms in order to be admitted into mental hospitals. As soon as they gained admission, they reverted back to their perfectly sane behavior, simply to study how long it would take for the staff to recognize the mistake and tell them to leave. Turns out, it was a whole lot harder to get out than it was to walk in; exiting the mental health facilities took several weeks, several lawyers and even the help of colleagues.
Louisiana Governor Edwards Extends Louisiana’s Energy Transition Leadership and Stimulates Economic Growth of London Economic Mission
Louisiana Governor Edwards Extends Louisiana’s Energy Transition Leadership and Stimulates Economic Growth of London Economic Mission. Louisiana / London, UK — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on September 30, 2022, that John Bel Edwards and a delegation of state officials and business leaders met with top executives of major global companies operating in Louisiana for a daylong series of conversations about the energy transition. The debates ranged from the implications of the Russia-Ukraine war on European demand for Louisiana natural gas to the construction of offshore wind, hydrogen, biomass, and renewable fuels business clusters around the state.
theadvocate.com
Hurricane Ian didn't come anywhere near Louisiana. But it could still roil our insurance market.
Hurricane Ian, 2022’s first killer cyclone, missed Louisiana by hundreds of miles. But the devastating Category 4 storm, which caused damages estimated in the tens of billions of dollars, could still make its presence felt here by further roiling Louisiana’s balky property insurance market. The two hurricane-prone states...
Louisiana Tickets Claim Big Powerball Prizes
Two tickets sold in Louisiana for the October 1st, 2022 Powerball game drawing are big money winners according to the Louisiana Lottery. In last night's drawing one ticket sold in the state matched the necessary numbers to claim a $100,000 prize and yet another matched enough numbers to be worth $50,000 this morning.
NOLA.com
New Orleans capital defense attorney Billy Sothern dies
Billy Sothern, a zealous capital defense lawyer and essayist who represented some of New Orleans’ most infamous defendants while writing of despair and government failure after Hurricane Katrina, died Friday. He was 45. Sothern died at home in Massachusetts, where he'd recently moved while continuing to work in Louisiana...
theadvocate.com
HIV is no longer a death sentence. But under Louisiana law, it can be a prison sentence.
Robert Suttle thought enlisting in the Air Force after college in 2003 would give his life structure. Instead, the enlistment process gave the Shreveport resident a life-changing diagnosis: He was HIV positive at age 24. Suttle was in shock. He didn’t know anyone with HIV. Even as a young gay...
NOLA.com
With neon and nostalgia, a giant root beer mug returns to its perch in LaPlace
In LaPlace, one of the river parishes communities hardest hit by hurricane Ida last year, the vintage burger spot the Laplace Frostop was among the first wave of local businesses to get back open. But while it served up burgers quick, something was missing from the Airline Highway restaurant. A...
Cash available for Louisiana renters and homeowners
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the financial pinch as inflation continues to rise in Louisiana? If so, please know you're not remotely alone. Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home.
theadvocate.com
LSU senior killed in Government Street shooting to receive posthumous degree, university says
Allison Rice, the LSU senior shot to death as she drove home from a Government Street bar earlier this month, will be awarded a posthumous degree at what would have been her graduation ceremony this spring, the university's president announced. During a candlelight memorial for Rice held on LSU's campus...
wbrz.com
Hurricane Ian likely to affect Louisiana homeowner's insurance rates
BATON ROUGE - The state insurance commissioner says you can expect your homeowners insurance rate to increase, but by how much depends on the cost of Hurricane Ian damages in Florida. "If it turns out to be as estimated right now, between $25 and 40 billion in insured losses, that...
The Deepest Lake in Louisiana Isn’t the Lake You’re Thinking
Louisiana has some wonderful lakes, but most of them aren't very deep, relatively speaking. Toledo Bend, on the Louisiana border with Texas, might just be the state's best-known lake, but is it the deepest? Is White Lake the deepest? Lake Pontchartrain?. The answer will surprise you - if only for...
