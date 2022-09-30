ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

NOLA.com

LSU vs. Auburn: Check out a summary of how they scored

LSU 0 14 7 0 — 21 Auburn 7 10 0 0 — 17 AUBURN: Ja'Varrius Johnson 53 pass from Robby Ashford at 12:57 (Anders Carlson kick). DRIVE: 6 plays, 69 yards, 1:56. KEY PLAY: Ashford 10 pass to Koy Moore on third-and-8 extends the drive at the Auburn 45. AUBURN 7, LSU 0.
AUBURN, AL
NOLA.com

LSU Injury update: Sevyn Banks suffers spinal cord bruise, Major Burns returns to practice limited

Jordan-Hare Stadium went silent as LSU's Sevyn Banks remained on the ground, not moving, after delivering a helmet-first hit on the opening kickoff. Banks was carted off in a stretcher, and by halftime, he was back in the locker room with a neck brace, with movement in his extremities. LSU coach Brian Kelly had more news on Banks at the media conference on Monday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
New Orleans, LA
Fayetteville, AR
New Orleans, LA
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Louisiana State
Fayetteville, AR
Louisiana Sports
Marrero, LA
Arkansas Football
Baton Rouge, LA
NOLA.com

LSU notebook: CB Sevyn Banks taken to hospital after scary collision, but returns home with team

AUBURN, Ala. — LSU cornerback Sevyn Banks was released from a local hospital Saturday night after being hurt while making a tackle on the opening kickoff against Auburn. Banks was taken from the field on a stretcher and was transported to East Alabama Medical Center in nearby Opelika after his helmet collided with the right hip of Auburn return man Keionte Scott.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Notebook: Tulane's Nick Anderson AAC defensive player of the week

Thanks to Friday’s dramatic 27-24 overtime win at Houston, Tulane was well represented when the American Athletic Conference released its weekly honors on Monday. Linebacker Nick Anderson was named defensive player of the week, joining teammates Macon Clark (week 1) and Dorian Williams (week 3) as early-season winners. Anderson tied a career high with 14 tackles, and his strip of Houston quarterback Clayton Tune on a scramble turned into a 53-yard fumble return for a touchdown by cornerback Jadon Canady.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bryan Harsin addresses his job security following loss to LSU

Bryan Harsin fell to 9-9 overall through his first 18 games as Auburn’s coach on Saturday night as his Tigers took a big lead before losing to LSU, 21-17. Many are speculating that this game could spell the end of Harsin’s tenure on The Plains, but as of Sunday morning, no moves had been made.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Jeff Landry: Police consent decree is handcuffing New Orleans

Between 1969 and 1972, eight perfectly sane researchers faked symptoms in order to be admitted into mental hospitals. As soon as they gained admission, they reverted back to their perfectly sane behavior, simply to study how long it would take for the staff to recognize the mistake and tell them to leave. Turns out, it was a whole lot harder to get out than it was to walk in; exiting the mental health facilities took several weeks, several lawyers and even the help of colleagues.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Governor Edwards Extends Louisiana's Energy Transition Leadership and Stimulates Economic Growth of London Economic Mission

Louisiana Governor Edwards Extends Louisiana’s Energy Transition Leadership and Stimulates Economic Growth of London Economic Mission. Louisiana / London, UK — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on September 30, 2022, that John Bel Edwards and a delegation of state officials and business leaders met with top executives of major global companies operating in Louisiana for a daylong series of conversations about the energy transition. The debates ranged from the implications of the Russia-Ukraine war on European demand for Louisiana natural gas to the construction of offshore wind, hydrogen, biomass, and renewable fuels business clusters around the state.
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

Louisiana Tickets Claim Big Powerball Prizes

Two tickets sold in Louisiana for the October 1st, 2022 Powerball game drawing are big money winners according to the Louisiana Lottery. In last night's drawing one ticket sold in the state matched the necessary numbers to claim a $100,000 prize and yet another matched enough numbers to be worth $50,000 this morning.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

New Orleans capital defense attorney Billy Sothern dies

Billy Sothern, a zealous capital defense lawyer and essayist who represented some of New Orleans’ most infamous defendants while writing of despair and government failure after Hurricane Katrina, died Friday. He was 45. Sothern died at home in Massachusetts, where he'd recently moved while continuing to work in Louisiana...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Jake Wells

Cash available for Louisiana renters and homeowners

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the financial pinch as inflation continues to rise in Louisiana? If so, please know you're not remotely alone. Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home.
LOUISIANA STATE

