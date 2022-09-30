Read full article on original website
Related
Environment secretary’s own constituency has sewage dumped in rivers 11 hours a day
Untreated sewage is being dumped into rivers in the environment secretary's constituency for an average of 11 hours every day, official figures show.According to Environment Agency statistics Ranil Jayawardena's North East Hampshire constituency was subjected to over 4,000 hours of sewage discharge last year.Opposition parties accused the government of making “excuse after excuse” for failing to stop the dumping by privatised water companies.There has been a 2,553 per cent increase in sewage discharges over the last five years, according to the Environment Agency's figures.And despite rules that say they should only be dumping the sewage in exceptional circumstances, official figures...
The 8 deadliest cancers revealed – and the symptoms you must never ignore
SADLY, one in two of us will develop cancer at some point during our lifetime. But some cancers are much more deadly than others, which is why it's vital to know the signs and catch it early - when you have the best chance of treating and surviving it. There...
Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?
The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
‘I have never seen so many cases’: Volunteer doctors tackle horror of Pakistan flooding aftermath
Hungry children surviving by drinking contaminated water, pregnant women waiting for treatment in relief camps and elderly people unable to find life-saving medicines – these are some of the heartbreaking scenes described by the volunteers helping millions of victims of the catastrophic floods in Pakistan.Speaking to The Independent, those struggling to help at the epicentre of the disaster rued the minuscule amount of aid received so far compared with the massive scale of the crisis the vulnerable South Asian nation is suffering.Official figures say the climate crisis-induced disaster has led to hundreds of thousands being forced from their homes, with...
ASIA・
RELATED PEOPLE
Royal Navy engineer, 26, who 'sniggered' as he groped a female sailor's bottom while she climbed up a ladder on HMS Prince of Wales is dismissed from the military
A Royal Navy engineer has been dismissed from the forces for groping a female sailor's bottom as she climbed up a ladder on a £3.1bn aircraft carrier. Able Seaman Daniel Goffey, 26, had been following the sailor on the HMS Prince of Wales when he grabbed her behind and 'sniggered' as she slapped his hands away.
LED Bulbs May Not Be as Great as We Thought — Studies Show Health and Environmental Risks
For the last several years, LED lights have been touted as a more eco-friendly alternative to traditional light bulbs. However, new studies show they may not be as sustainable as we previously thought. Evidently, LED lights come with major health and environmental risks. So should we stop buying them, or...
I thought my night sweats were just down to the menopause – but the truth was shocking
WHEN Marion Povey started to experience fatigue and night sweats, she thought it was the early signs of the menopause. At the time the mum-of-three was 52-years-old and said the heat her body was radiating had been keeping her awake. In the following months she attended her local GP, and...
Urgent warning to parents to run taps for two minutes
BRITS are being told to run their taps for two minutes before drinking or cooking to protect their families from being poisoned. This comes as experts have warned a certain deadly metal could be present in some water sources in the UK. In a letter, sent to people living in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Japan storm: Nine million people told to evacuate as super typhoon Nanmadol hits
Nine million people have been told to evacuate their homes as Japan is battered by one of the worst typhoons the country has ever seen. The super typhoon Nanmadol has killed two people and injured almost 90. It hit Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan's four main islands, on Sunday morning,...
sciencealert.com
Hidden Forests Found Deep Beneath The Ocean Cover Twice The Area of India
Amazon, Borneo, Congo, Daintree. We know the names of many of the world's largest or most famous rainforests. And many of us know about the world's largest span of forests, the boreal forests stretching from Russia to Canada. But how many of us could name an underwater forest?. Hidden underwater...
Better than Bulgaria but not as nice as Cuba: how did the US become such an awful place to live? | Arwa Mahdawi
The land of the free is heading for ‘developing country’ status, based on a UN index that ranks quality of life. The UK’s not doing much better, writes Arwa Mahdawi
IFLScience
Lakes Can Explode And Kill Thousands Of People In An Instant, Now Scientists Are Worried About One In Particular
On August 21, 1986, tragedy struck Cameroon as Lake Nyos exploded killing thousands of people and wildlife for miles around. The eruption was driven by a surge of deadly gas that, having been released from the Earth's mantle, had been building up at the bottom of the lake for hundreds of years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
DNA in Viking poop sheds new light on 55,000-year-old relationship between gut companions
Using fossilized eggs in up to 2,500-year-old feces from Viking settlements in Denmark and other countries, researchers at the University of Copenhagen's Department of Plant and Environmental Sciences and the Wellcome Sanger Institute (UK) have made the largest and most in-depth genetic analysis of one of the oldest parasites found in humans—the whipworm.
New Omicron sub-variant BA.4.6 starts to spread raising fears of ‘the next Covid wave’
A NEW Covid sub-variant has been detected in the US and UK, experts have warned. Dubbed BA.4.6, the new strain has sparked fears of a new wave as temperatures cool and winter approaches. Scientists in China said BA.4.6 is a descendant of the BA.4 variant of Omicron - the milder...
Shocking discovery of 'black sludge' in a creek in pristine part of Australia's oldest national park is linked to $5billion US energy giant
A normally pristine creek in Australia's oldest national park has been turned black with a thick floating sludge after a US giant spilled coal mining waste into it. James McCormack, editor of adventure publication Wild Magazine, took the horrifying photos of Camp Gully creek in Sydney's Royal National Park while running last Wednesday.
Urgent warning as cases of cancer surge in under 50s – the 11 signs you must never ignore
YOUNG people are now more at risk of developing cancer than ever before. The likelihood of being diagnosed with cancer before the age of 50 significantly increases the younger you are, a major analysis suggests. For example, people born in 1960 have a higher cancer risk before they turn 50...
'A matter of honour': Women forced to stay in flooded Pakistan village
The 400 residents of Basti Ahmad Din, a tiny Pakistani village left surrounded by floodwater after torrential monsoon rains, are facing starvation and disease. Catastrophic monsoon rains blamed on climate change have left vast swathes of Pakistan under water this summer, with villagers such as those in Basti Ahmad Din grappling with the destruction of their homes and livelihoods.
ASIA・
Police deal 'devastating blow' to Kinahan cartel after arrest of one of their seven 'key members' at his Costa del Sol bolthole
Police have dealt a devastating blow to the Kinahan cartel with the arrest of one of their seven 'key members' at his Costa del Sol bolthole. Detectives from six different police forces, including the Spanish Civil Guard, Garda and powerful US DEA law enforcement agency, participated in the operation which snared Johnny Morrissey.
Moon’s ‘wobbles’ mysteriously linked to mass mangrove tree deaths in Australia, study finds
A lunar cycle that happens once in two decades plays a “significant role” in the expansion and contraction of mangrove forests across Australia, a new study finds.The research, published on Wednesday in the journal Science Advances, that a Moon orbital cycle that happens once every 18.61-years, called the “lunar wobble,” regulate the maximum tide heights along coastlines, and affect the mangrove canopy cover in the continent.Scientists, including Neil Saintilan from Macquarie University in Australia, say the findings can help improve the understanding of how mangrove forests impact the rate of atmospheric carbon storage over decades.Studies have shown that mangroves...
BBC
Pregnant Scot could be forced to give birth in Spanish prison
A seven-months pregnant Scottish woman faces being forced to give birth in a Spanish prison after being jailed for failing to pay a fine. Jamielee Fielding returned home to Livingston without paying a 420 euro fine over a drunken altercation in Malaga in 2021. She went on holiday to Tenerife...
Comments / 0