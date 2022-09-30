ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Environment secretary’s own constituency has sewage dumped in rivers 11 hours a day

Untreated sewage is being dumped into rivers in the environment secretary's constituency for an average of 11 hours every day, official figures show.According to Environment Agency statistics Ranil Jayawardena's North East Hampshire constituency was subjected to over 4,000 hours of sewage discharge last year.Opposition parties accused the government of making “excuse after excuse” for failing to stop the dumping by privatised water companies.There has been a 2,553 per cent increase in sewage discharges over the last five years, according to the Environment Agency's figures.And despite rules that say they should only be dumping the sewage in exceptional circumstances, official figures...
Daily Mail

Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?

The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
The Independent

‘I have never seen so many cases’: Volunteer doctors tackle horror of Pakistan flooding aftermath

Hungry children surviving by drinking contaminated water, pregnant women waiting for treatment in relief camps and elderly people unable to find life-saving medicines – these are some of the heartbreaking scenes described by the volunteers helping millions of victims of the catastrophic floods in Pakistan.Speaking to The Independent, those struggling to help at the epicentre of the disaster rued the minuscule amount of aid received so far compared with the massive scale of the crisis the vulnerable South Asian nation is suffering.Official figures say the climate crisis-induced disaster has led to hundreds of thousands being forced from their homes, with...
Daily Mail

Royal Navy engineer, 26, who 'sniggered' as he groped a female sailor's bottom while she climbed up a ladder on HMS Prince of Wales is dismissed from the military

A Royal Navy engineer has been dismissed from the forces for groping a female sailor's bottom as she climbed up a ladder on a £3.1bn aircraft carrier. Able Seaman Daniel Goffey, 26, had been following the sailor on the HMS Prince of Wales when he grabbed her behind and 'sniggered' as she slapped his hands away.
sciencealert.com

Hidden Forests Found Deep Beneath The Ocean Cover Twice The Area of India

Amazon, Borneo, Congo, Daintree. We know the names of many of the world's largest or most famous rainforests. And many of us know about the world's largest span of forests, the boreal forests stretching from Russia to Canada. But how many of us could name an underwater forest?. Hidden underwater...
Phys.org

DNA in Viking poop sheds new light on 55,000-year-old relationship between gut companions

Using fossilized eggs in up to 2,500-year-old feces from Viking settlements in Denmark and other countries, researchers at the University of Copenhagen's Department of Plant and Environmental Sciences and the Wellcome Sanger Institute (UK) have made the largest and most in-depth genetic analysis of one of the oldest parasites found in humans—the whipworm.
Daily Mail

Shocking discovery of 'black sludge' in a creek in pristine part of Australia's oldest national park is linked to $5billion US energy giant

A normally pristine creek in Australia's oldest national park has been turned black with a thick floating sludge after a US giant spilled coal mining waste into it. James McCormack, editor of adventure publication Wild Magazine, took the horrifying photos of Camp Gully creek in Sydney's Royal National Park while running last Wednesday.
AFP

'A matter of honour': Women forced to stay in flooded Pakistan village

The 400 residents of Basti Ahmad Din, a tiny Pakistani village left surrounded by floodwater after torrential monsoon rains, are facing starvation and disease. Catastrophic monsoon rains blamed on climate change have left vast swathes of Pakistan under water this summer, with villagers such as those in Basti Ahmad Din grappling with the destruction of their homes and livelihoods.
Daily Mail

Police deal 'devastating blow' to Kinahan cartel after arrest of one of their seven 'key members' at his Costa del Sol bolthole

Police have dealt a devastating blow to the Kinahan cartel with the arrest of one of their seven 'key members' at his Costa del Sol bolthole. Detectives from six different police forces, including the Spanish Civil Guard, Garda and powerful US DEA law enforcement agency, participated in the operation which snared Johnny Morrissey.
The Independent

Moon’s ‘wobbles’ mysteriously linked to mass mangrove tree deaths in Australia, study finds

A lunar cycle that happens once in two decades plays a “significant role” in the expansion and contraction of mangrove forests across Australia, a new study finds.The research, published on Wednesday in the journal Science Advances, that a Moon orbital cycle that happens once every 18.61-years, called the “lunar wobble,” regulate the maximum tide heights along coastlines, and affect the mangrove canopy cover in the continent.Scientists, including Neil Saintilan from Macquarie University in Australia, say the findings can help improve the understanding of how mangrove forests impact the rate of atmospheric carbon storage over decades.Studies have shown that mangroves...
BBC

Pregnant Scot could be forced to give birth in Spanish prison

A seven-months pregnant Scottish woman faces being forced to give birth in a Spanish prison after being jailed for failing to pay a fine. Jamielee Fielding returned home to Livingston without paying a 420 euro fine over a drunken altercation in Malaga in 2021. She went on holiday to Tenerife...
EUROPE

