This Day in Braves History: October 3
1957 - Lew Burdette and the Milwaukee Braves defeat the Yankees and Bobby Shantz 4-2. 1976 - Hank Aaron singles in his last major league at-bat and drives in RBI No. 2,297 in a 5-2 Brewers’ loss to the Tigers. 1993 - The Giants fall to the Los Angeles...
Braves vs. Mets GameThread: 10/2/2022
The Braves can make things a lot easier, or a lot harder, for themselves tonight, depending on the outcome of this game. Charlie Morton looks to have a big game that will take some of the sting out of his erratic season. Chris Bassitt looks to help the Mets avoid getting swept. Eddie Rosario looks to... do something, I guess.
Brian Snitker on Charlie Morton, injury updates for Spencer Strider, Kirby Yates
The Atlanta Braves will take on the New York Mets in arguably the biggest game of the season for both teams. If they Braves win, they will clinch the season series and the tiebreaker that comes along with it. Their magic number would be down to one and would need just an additional win in Miami or a Mets loss to claim their fifth straight division title.
Bryce Elder, Braves look to clinch NL East Monday against Marlins
Needing just one win for a fifth consecutive NL East title, the Atlanta Braves will send Bryce Elder to the mound Monday when they begin a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. The Braves are riding high after sweeping the Mets in a three-game series at Truist Park over the weekend. Atlanta defeated Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer on back-to-back days and then knocked off Christ Bassitt in the finale Wednesday.
William Contreras, Robbie Grossman return to the lineup against Marlins
The Atlanta Braves will get their first chance to clinch the NL East Friday night when they begin a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. Bryce Elder will get the start on the mound for Atlanta while Miami will go with left-hander Jesus Luzardo. After sitting for two days, William...
Battery Power Podcast Episode 370: The Magic Number is 1
October is here and the Atlanta Braves began the month with the most important series of the regular season. The Braves welcomed the New York Mets to Truist Park for a trio of games and things went very well for the home team. With that as the backdrop, Episode 370...
Braves clinch fifth-straight NL East title with 2-1 win over Marlins
For the fifth straight season, the Atlanta Braves are the National League East Division Champions. They only scored two runs in an incredibly-nervy performance at the plate, but Jake Odorizzi and the bullpen made absolutely sure that it stood up. Atlanta’s pitching staff only gave up one run and they carried the Braves over the finish line with a 2-1 win over the Marlins.
Bryce Elder’s summer of transformation
Bryce Elder grabbed everyone’s attention with a six-hit shutout that dismantled the Nationals last Monday. The bullpen was able to get a night off, which it needed after a long overtime game versus the Phillies the night before. Some reported the performance as Maddux-like, and we need to pump the brakes on the Hall of Famer comparison. Still, it’s worth recognizing the work that Elder did over the summer in Gwinnett, work that saw him emerge with a new battle plan and (I believe) some new confidence.
Michael Harris named NL Rookie of the Month for September
Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris was named NL Rookie of the Month for September on Monday. It is the third time that Harris has received the honor this season winning in June and August. His teammate, Spencer Strider, took home Rookie of the Month honors in August. Harris hit .324...
October 2: Braves 5, Mets 3
The Atlanta Braves are one win away from clinching their fifth straight division title. The Braves completed a three-game sweep with a 5-3 win over the New York Mets Sunday night at Truist Park. Atlanta now has a two-game lead in the NL East and holds the tiebreaker in the season series over New York. That means the Braves just need to win one of their next three games in Miami to clinch a bye in the first round of the postseason.
Bats go quiet for Braves in, 4-0 loss to Marlins
The Atlanta Braves missed out on their first opportunity to clinch the NL East falling flat in a 4-0 loss to the Miami Marlins Monday night. The Marlins jumped out to an early lead thanks to a couple of errors and some soft contact that found its way through Atlanta’s defense. Jon Berti led off the inning with a single, stole second base and advanced to third as William Contreras’ throw down bounced away from Dansby Swanson. After Joey Wendle bounced back to Elder for the first out, Bryan de la Cruz doubled to right center to make it 1-0. Avisail Garcia then hit a slow roller to second that Orlando Arcia fumbled for the second error of the inning. Jesus Sanchez made them pay with a double down the left field line to score De La Cruz to make it 2-0. Elder recovered and got Nick Fortes and JJ Bleday to pop out to end the inning with no further damage.
Braves News: Magic Number is 1, Dansby Swanson and Matt Olson Heroics, more
More October Magic in Braves Country. With a 5-3 win over the Mets on Sunday, the Braves are one win, or one Mets loss, away from a fifth straight NL East division title and a first-round by in the NL playoffs. Even more satisfying is that the Braves earned the...
Braves look to Odorizzi to right the ship in second game against Marlins
Following a bit of a letdown in the series opener in Miami, the Braves find themselves in the same position that they were last night: A win against the Marlins or a New York loss makes them divisional champions. MLB games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which...
Braves stick with Ozuna, Rosario for critical final game with Mets
The Braves are not changing a thing from yesterday’s 4-2 win, lineup-wise. Let’s deploy the Statcast graphic!. Notably absent from the Braves’ lineup is William Contreras. Despite their very different results (Contreras outhitting his xwOBA, Ozuna way underhitting his), they’ve been pretty similar batters this year, both victimizing straight stuff. One option for the Braves could’ve been to start both Ozuna and Contreras in lieu of Eddie Rosario, but the Braves apparently care about some combination of Chris Bassitt’s extant platoon split and/or not playing Ozuna in the field behind Charlie Morton, who has allowed a lot of fly balls to date.
Braves take over NL East lead, Phillies trying to hold off Brewers
The Atlanta Braves’ September roll continued Saturday night with a 4-2 win over the New York Mets to take a one game lead in the NL East standings. Elsewhere, the Wild Card race shifted with Milwaukee missing an opportunity to make up some ground. Below is where the National League’s playoff picture stands heading into play Sunday.
Braves fail in first opportunity to clinch, Phillies claim final Wild Card spot
The Atlanta Braves missed out on their first opportunity to clinch the NL East title losing to the Marlins Monday night. The Philadelphia Phillies punched their ticket to the postseason with a win in Houston thus eliminating the Milwaukee Brewers from the wild card race. Below is where things stand heading into play Tuesday.
Michael Harris II moves down the order in second game of Braves-Marlins series
The lineups for what will hopefully be a very good night for the Atlanta Braves are now out. As we know, Jake Odorizzi will be tasked with slowing down the Marlins, while Atlanta’s lineup will have to deal with Braxton Garrett this evening. Without further ado, here’s how the...
The Braves still have work to do, but now control their own fate
The NL East race has been a marathon with the New York Mets leading the way. Despite coming off of a World Series win, the Atlanta Braves appeared to be flying under the radar a bit with the Mets looking like the front runner. Atlanta entered this weekend’s series with little margin for error, but made an emphatic statement with back-to-back wins over Jacob deGrom Friday and a 4-2 win over Max Scherzer Saturday.
Yes! Bullpen and bats come up big as Braves vanquish Mets, 5-3
Nearly all season long, the bullpen has been the not-so-secret weapon of the Atlanta Braves. It came up huge on Sunday night in the season’s most critical game, as a cadre of Atlanta relievers fired 4 2⁄3 innings of scoreless ball, delivering unto Atlanta a home sweep of the Mets and a very good chance that they’ll secure the first-round playoff bye.
Jake Odorizzi will start Tuesday against the Marlins
Jake Odorizzi will start Tuesday’s game in Miami with the Braves needing a win or a Mets’ loss to secure a fifth straight division title. Atlanta waited until after Monday’s game to announce a starter and Brian Snitker confirmed that it would be Odorizzi in his postgame address.
