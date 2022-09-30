ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincy Jungle

2 Jets players fined for hits made against the Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals took down the Joe Flacco-led New York Jets to get their first win of the season in Week 3, and following a few nasty hits, the league has handed down some fines for two separate incidents. One was on Tee Higgins, and it was obvious as one...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

AFC North Division Roundup

Just two short weeks ago, fans and fanatics were wondering what was wrong with the Cincinnati Bengals after two straight last-minute losses. Suddenly, all is right in the Queen City. The Bengals’ victory over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, coupled with losses by Cleveland and Baltimore on Sunday, suddenly...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Ravens opening odds for Sunday Night Football matchup

After knocking off the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, the Cincinnati Bengals have a long week to get ready for a divisional rival in the Baltimore Ravens. That matchup comes next Sunday, October 9th at 8:20 pm ET. After a Ravens loss today to Buffalo, both teams will enter the...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
People

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says

"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

NFL Week 5 TV schedule

October is here, and with it comes the return of good old-fashioned fall football. Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season begins Thursday with a primetime clash of AFC playoff hopefuls in the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts. On Sunday, you’ll have to be up early to catch this week’s...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Hayden Hurst finally getting the opportunity to show he belongs

The Cincinnati Bengals needed to find a tight end to replace C.J. Uzomah this offseason when he left to join the New York Jets. It had been awhile since the team had been forced to address the position, and they eventually landed Hayden Hurst. Thursday night was a great example...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Cincy Jungle staff picks for ‘Monday Night Football’ and open thread

Week 5 concludes tonight as the Los Angeles Rams face the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. The Rams and 49ers have had rocky starts to the 2022 season. While the Rams are 2-1, they have looked very beatable and have shown plenty of struggles with an offensive line that just is not the same caliber as the one that helped win them the Super Bowl.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Cincy Jungle

Drew Sample placed on injured reserve

The Cincinnati Bengals have placed tight end Drew Sample on injured reserve with a right knee injury, the team announced Monday. Sample will have to remain on IR for at least the next four games, though he’s expected to be sidelined beyond that after undergoing knee surgery. Now in...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals rookie report: Jeff Gunter sparks huge momentum swing

Mere minutes had passed since Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field in a stretcher for what appeared to be his second concussion in five days. The Miami Dolphins were looking to take the lead over the Cincinnati Bengals late in the second quarter with a 52-yard field goal from Jason Sanders.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

The Bengals are rising in new NFL power rankings

The Cincinnati Bengals were projected to be one of the best teams in the NFL prior to the season’s commencement, but two straight losses to subpar teams quickly changed the perspective of the team around the league. A sloppy 23-20 overtime loss to a rival, Pittsburgh, at home hurt,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (10/3): Catching the pack

The Bengals beat the Dolphins on Thursday night to improve to 2-2 on the season. Jake Liscow and I are joined by Mike Santagata to breakdown the tape, which includes plenty of discussion about Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, La'el Collins, the defense and so much more!. Those Bengals, already victors...
CINCINNATI, OH

