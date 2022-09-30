Read full article on original website
Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
What Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa Should Consider NextAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Set to Play vs. BengalsAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Cincy Jungle
Marcus Peters goes at it with John Harbaugh during Ravens meltdown vs. Bills
The Baltimore Ravens were in great shape to finish Week 4 alone on top of the AFC North after the Browns fell earlier in the day. All Baltimore had to do was not blow a 20-3 lead at home to the Bills. Spoiler: Baltimore did, in fact, blow a 20-3...
Cincy Jungle
2 Jets players fined for hits made against the Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals took down the Joe Flacco-led New York Jets to get their first win of the season in Week 3, and following a few nasty hits, the league has handed down some fines for two separate incidents. One was on Tee Higgins, and it was obvious as one...
Cincy Jungle
AFC North Division Roundup
Just two short weeks ago, fans and fanatics were wondering what was wrong with the Cincinnati Bengals after two straight last-minute losses. Suddenly, all is right in the Queen City. The Bengals’ victory over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, coupled with losses by Cleveland and Baltimore on Sunday, suddenly...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Ravens opening odds for Sunday Night Football matchup
After knocking off the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, the Cincinnati Bengals have a long week to get ready for a divisional rival in the Baltimore Ravens. That matchup comes next Sunday, October 9th at 8:20 pm ET. After a Ravens loss today to Buffalo, both teams will enter the...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says
"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
Cincy Jungle
Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: The Bengal Boys and BetFred join the show!
A great thing about the rise of the Cincinnati Bengals over the past couple of years is the coinciding of great social media that is team-centric. One of the great accounts out there is “The Bengal Boys”, a group who creates great music with Cincinnati-based lyrics. A lot...
Cincy Jungle
NFL Week 5 TV schedule
October is here, and with it comes the return of good old-fashioned fall football. Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season begins Thursday with a primetime clash of AFC playoff hopefuls in the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts. On Sunday, you’ll have to be up early to catch this week’s...
Cincy Jungle
Hayden Hurst finally getting the opportunity to show he belongs
The Cincinnati Bengals needed to find a tight end to replace C.J. Uzomah this offseason when he left to join the New York Jets. It had been awhile since the team had been forced to address the position, and they eventually landed Hayden Hurst. Thursday night was a great example...
Cincy Jungle
Cincy Jungle staff picks for ‘Monday Night Football’ and open thread
Week 5 concludes tonight as the Los Angeles Rams face the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. The Rams and 49ers have had rocky starts to the 2022 season. While the Rams are 2-1, they have looked very beatable and have shown plenty of struggles with an offensive line that just is not the same caliber as the one that helped win them the Super Bowl.
Cincy Jungle
Drew Sample placed on injured reserve
The Cincinnati Bengals have placed tight end Drew Sample on injured reserve with a right knee injury, the team announced Monday. Sample will have to remain on IR for at least the next four games, though he’s expected to be sidelined beyond that after undergoing knee surgery. Now in...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals rookie report: Jeff Gunter sparks huge momentum swing
Mere minutes had passed since Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field in a stretcher for what appeared to be his second concussion in five days. The Miami Dolphins were looking to take the lead over the Cincinnati Bengals late in the second quarter with a 52-yard field goal from Jason Sanders.
Cincy Jungle
The Bengals are rising in new NFL power rankings
The Cincinnati Bengals were projected to be one of the best teams in the NFL prior to the season’s commencement, but two straight losses to subpar teams quickly changed the perspective of the team around the league. A sloppy 23-20 overtime loss to a rival, Pittsburgh, at home hurt,...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals Twitter appears to troll the rest of the AFC North’s really bad day
Today was a very good day for the Cincinnati Bengals. Entering the day, Cincinnati sat in third place in the AFC North. By day’s end, Cincinnati would be in a tie for first place in the division. Not one, not two, but all three other division teams lost in...
Cincy Jungle
Zac Taylor sees running game improving as carries for Joe Mixon pile up
At his current pace, Joe Mixon is set to touch the football an astounding 420 times by the end of this season. The Cincinnati Bengals’ offense is going to need to improve mightily if that is to be a successful strategy. Mixon had another rough statistical outing Thursday night...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (10/3): Catching the pack
The Bengals beat the Dolphins on Thursday night to improve to 2-2 on the season. Jake Liscow and I are joined by Mike Santagata to breakdown the tape, which includes plenty of discussion about Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, La'el Collins, the defense and so much more!. Those Bengals, already victors...
