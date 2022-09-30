ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

The Clemson Insider

Latest AP Poll released

The latest AP Top 25 college football poll was released Sunday following Week 5 of the season. Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC) is ranked No. 5 in the new AP Top 25 after its 30-20 win over NC State on Saturday (...)
CLEMSON, SC
City
Wake Forest, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Football
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Sports
Raleigh, NC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
The Spun

College Football World is Praying For Clemson Star's Family

The college football world is praying for Clemson Tigers star Bryan Bresee this Saturday. Early in the 2022 season, Bryan lost his little sister, Ella, to a battle with cancer. Now, the Clemson star is dealing with a non-football medical issue. The good news is that he had blood work...
CLEMSON, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina man brought to tears by lottery win

PELZER, S.C. — There are many good ways to end this day, but few beat a fairly sizeable lottery jackpot. Fortunately, for one South Carolina man, he got to find out for himself - and was pretty choked up by the whole ordeal - and beating one in 1 million odds.
PELZER, SC
Person
Justyn Ross
Person
Dabo Swinney
FOX Carolina

Officials remove tree blocking road, storm damage in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The storm hit the coast of South Carolina but the Upstate is seeing some damage from all the wind and rain caused by it. Officials were working to remove a tree that was blocking Haywood Road in Greenville at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. A...
GREENVILLE, SC
anglerschannel.com

Lake Hartwell Fishing At Its Best Ahead Of Final Bassmaster Southern Open

ANDERSON, S.C. — With 7-, 8- and even 9-pound bass being caught on a regular basis this year, South Carolina native Jayme Rampey says Lake Hartwell is fishing the best he has ever seen, and he expects that to continue when the final St. Croix Bassmaster Southern Open presented by Mossy Oak Fishing begins next week.
ANDERSON, SC
thelaurelofasheville.com

Outdoors: Negotiations Ongoing for Saluda Grade Rail Trail

Conserving Carolina is working with two other nonprofits, Upstate Forever and PAL (Play, Advocate, Live Well), to purchase the Saluda Grade rail corridor for a rail trail project. Like the Virginia Creeper Trail in Virginia and the Swamp Rabbit Trail in South Carolina, the 31-mile Saluda Grade Rail Trail would spur economic growth for the communities along its length and provide new outdoor recreation opportunities for visitors and locals. “Similar rail trails have spurred new businesses including restaurants, hotels and bicycle shops,” says Rebekah Robinson, assistant director for programs with Conserving Carolina. “A study conducted by Clemson University last year estimated the direct economic impact of the proposed Saluda Grade Trail at $27 to $30 million and that it would support 282 to 313 jobs.”
SALUDA, NC
WYFF4.com

Thousands without power near Downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Update: Officials said the power has been restored. Duke Energy is reporting a power outage near Downtown Greenville. Over 2,000 people are without power, according to the outage map. The map shows the outage near Greenville's West End. Right now, it says crews are working to...
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Farm Fresh Fast now open with 2nd location in downtown Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE — The Burdette Central redevelopment in downtown Simpsonville continues to fill out with its newest addition, a farm-to-table restaurant that taps heavily into local produce and livestock. Farm Fresh Fast is now open with its second location. The first location opened in 2017 on Church Street in downtown...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC

