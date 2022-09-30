Read full article on original website
Father of 5-star QB reacts to Clemson visit
The father of a five-star quarterback prospect took to social media Sunday with a reaction to his son's Clemson visit on Saturday for the NC State game. Jeremiah Davis, the dad of Providence Day School (...)
David Pollack's prediction for Clemson vs. NC State
During ESPN's College GameDay, David Pollack made his pick for tonight's game between No. 5 Clemson (4-0, 2-0 ACC) and No. 10 NC State (4-0, 0-0) at Death Valley. Pollack is picking the Tigers over (...)
Latest AP Poll released
The latest AP Top 25 college football poll was released Sunday following Week 5 of the season. Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC) is ranked No. 5 in the new AP Top 25 after its 30-20 win over NC State on Saturday (...)
ACC Panic Room: Clemson in control of Atlantic after smothering NC State
Lauren Brownlow and Joe Ovies discuss a pivotal weekend of ACC football, where Clemson took control of the Atlantic with a win over NC State and the Coastal remains chaotic.
College Football World is Praying For Clemson Star's Family
The college football world is praying for Clemson Tigers star Bryan Bresee this Saturday. Early in the 2022 season, Bryan lost his little sister, Ella, to a battle with cancer. Now, the Clemson star is dealing with a non-football medical issue. The good news is that he had blood work...
ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ predictions: ‘Alabama shows up in bad mood;’ Auburn ‘is burning down’
Lee Corso wasn’t in attendance Saturday when ESPN’s “College GameDay” made the trip to Clemson. It didn’t stop the guys from making their weekly picks with celebrity picker and former Clemson star Christian Wilkins joining the panel. He explained why the Clemson faithful shows disdain...
2024 WR Mazeo Bennett Announces Decision Date
The widely sought after wideout out of Greenville, SC, has been a South Carolina Gamecock target for some time now, and seems ready to make his college decision.
WLTX.com
South Carolina man brought to tears by lottery win
PELZER, S.C. — There are many good ways to end this day, but few beat a fairly sizeable lottery jackpot. Fortunately, for one South Carolina man, he got to find out for himself - and was pretty choked up by the whole ordeal - and beating one in 1 million odds.
FOX Carolina
Officials remove tree blocking road, storm damage in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The storm hit the coast of South Carolina but the Upstate is seeing some damage from all the wind and rain caused by it. Officials were working to remove a tree that was blocking Haywood Road in Greenville at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. A...
anglerschannel.com
Lake Hartwell Fishing At Its Best Ahead Of Final Bassmaster Southern Open
ANDERSON, S.C. — With 7-, 8- and even 9-pound bass being caught on a regular basis this year, South Carolina native Jayme Rampey says Lake Hartwell is fishing the best he has ever seen, and he expects that to continue when the final St. Croix Bassmaster Southern Open presented by Mossy Oak Fishing begins next week.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Outdoors: Negotiations Ongoing for Saluda Grade Rail Trail
Conserving Carolina is working with two other nonprofits, Upstate Forever and PAL (Play, Advocate, Live Well), to purchase the Saluda Grade rail corridor for a rail trail project. Like the Virginia Creeper Trail in Virginia and the Swamp Rabbit Trail in South Carolina, the 31-mile Saluda Grade Rail Trail would spur economic growth for the communities along its length and provide new outdoor recreation opportunities for visitors and locals. “Similar rail trails have spurred new businesses including restaurants, hotels and bicycle shops,” says Rebekah Robinson, assistant director for programs with Conserving Carolina. “A study conducted by Clemson University last year estimated the direct economic impact of the proposed Saluda Grade Trail at $27 to $30 million and that it would support 282 to 313 jobs.”
Tree falls on house in Spartanburg County, South Carolina
Winds caused problems Thursday in the Upstate.
WYFF4.com
Thousands without power near Downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Update: Officials said the power has been restored. Duke Energy is reporting a power outage near Downtown Greenville. Over 2,000 people are without power, according to the outage map. The map shows the outage near Greenville's West End. Right now, it says crews are working to...
FOX Carolina
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-85S causing delays near mile marker 51
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a crash is causing delays on I-85S near mile marker 51. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 8:26 p.m. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
The Post and Courier
Spartanburg's original Mary H. Wright Elementary building now open as Schoolhouse Lofts
SPARTANBURG — The building once founded as one of the first separate-but-equal schools in South Carolina has been redeveloped as an apartment community called Schoolhouse Lofts. It's a new beginning for the former Mary H. Wright Elementary School on the Southside of Spartanburg. On Sept. 29, there was a...
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Visiting your local flea market can be a fun way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something there for everyone.
WYFF4.com
University responds to reports of employee's alleged association with white supremacist groups
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Furman University is responding to reports of a faculty member allegedly participating in the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Furman's President Elizabeth Davis said the faculty member is also accused of allegedly being associated with other organizations that are connected with white supremacist groups.
Upstate Principal keeps his promise and goes skydiving after students hit fundraising goal
Daugherty said he's a man of his word, and this week, he kept a promise he made to students during the school's boosterthon fundraiser for the parent teacher organization.
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In South Carolina
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best burger restaurants in the country, including this spot in South Carolina.
The Post and Courier
Farm Fresh Fast now open with 2nd location in downtown Simpsonville
SIMPSONVILLE — The Burdette Central redevelopment in downtown Simpsonville continues to fill out with its newest addition, a farm-to-table restaurant that taps heavily into local produce and livestock. Farm Fresh Fast is now open with its second location. The first location opened in 2017 on Church Street in downtown...
