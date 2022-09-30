ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Doug Pederson get standing O, tough loss in Philly return

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Doug Pederson walked out to a standing ovation from Eagles fans, forever grateful for the former coach’s role in leading the franchise to the 2017 season Super Bowl championship. Pederson walked off the field without his Jaguars jacket. Jason Kelce, the Eagles center and heart...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
College football odds Week 6: How to bet Clemson-Boston College, pick

The fifth-ranked Clemson Tigers (3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference, 5-0 overall) look to extend their winning streak against the Boston College Eagles (1-2, 2-3) in an ACC Atlantic Division college football game. The Tigers have won 11 in a row against the Eagles and lead the all-time series 20-9-2. Here's everything...
CLEMSON, SC
NFL Week 4: 49ers beat Rams 24-9 on MNF

Week 4 of the NFL season came to a close on Monday, as the Los Angeles Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers, 24-9. San Francisco now leads the all-time series 76-68-3 (including the postseason), and Niners coach Kyle Shanahan boasts an 8-4 record against Rams coach Sean McVay. However, Los Angeles won the most recent meeting, 20-17, in the NFC Championship Game last season. The Rams have not won at San Francisco since 2018.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bills finally win a close game, Lamar Jackson mostly to blame for loss | What's Wright?

The Buffalo Bills came from behind to defeat the Baltimore Ravens, thanks to a game-winning chip shot field goal as time expired with a 23-20. final score. Josh Allen led his team to a close game victory despite the Bills recently struggling in this area, while Lamar Jackson's squad was shut out in the second half. Head Coach John Harbaugh also opted to go for it on fourth and goal instead of attempting a field goal. However, Nick Wright says that Buffalo has shown they are not an 'unstoppable juggernaut' and shares what this close game means for both teams.
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL offensive line rankings: Eagles, Chiefs lead the top five

The offensive line is the heartbeat of an organization. If your line is good, your offense is good. Through four weeks of the NFL season, these five offensive lines rank among the top tier of units around the league. 1. Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles' offensive line is the gold standard....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Report: Wisconsin fires head coach Paul Chryst

After a 2-3 start to the 2022 season, Wisconsin has fired head coach Paul Chryst, according to ESPN. Chryst spent just over seven seasons at the helm of the Badgers program, accumulating a 67-26 record. He was also named Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2016 and 2017, and guided Wisconsin to Big Ten West titles in 2016, 2017 and 2019.
MADISON, WI
Trevor Lawrence’s response to bad game will say a lot about 2022 Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence said all the right things. After his team's 29-21 road loss Sunday to the Philadelphia Eagles, thanks largely to his five turnovers, the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback took accountability for his miscues. He wouldn't blame the sideways rain or the wet ball in Philadelphia for the giveaways. The bad exchange with center Luke Fortner on the failed (and fumbled) QB sneak in the second quarter? Lawrence pointed at himself.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Red River Showdown: Storylines to watch in Oklahoma-Texas

At some point, yes. This year? Most likely not. In the 2021 annual rivalry game between two ranked teams at the Cotton Bowl, Texas scored 14 points less than two minutes into the game. Then-quarterback Casey Thompson — who now starts for Nebraska — hit Xavier Worthy for a 75-yard touchdown on the very first play from scrimmage. On Oklahoma’s first drive, Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown blocked a punt at the Sooners’ 2-yard line. Two plays later, Bijan Robinson ran for a touchdown. The Longhorns took a 38-20 lead at halftime.
NORMAN, OK
NFL odds Week 5: How to bet Chargers-Browns, pick

The Los Angeles Chargers travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns in an NFL Week 5 AFC showdown. The Chargers are coming off a 34-24 win over the Texans in Week 4. The Browns, on the other hand, fell to the Falcons 23-20. Both squads enter this matchup at...
CLEVELAND, OH
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett listed atop QB depth chart

The time has finally come for rookie Kenny Pickett to replace veteran free-agent signee Mitchell Trubisky as the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback. The Steelers listed their 2022 first-round pick as the starter on the depth chart for Sunday's matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Pickett — the No. 20 pick in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Why Oklahoma is in big trouble | Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt discussed the Oklahoma Sooners season and their rough 3-2 start. Oklahoma lost to Kansas State and TCU in back to back weeks. TCU beat Oklahoma 55-24. With the loss of their former head coach and lots of new faces, this team will have a different looking season than they are used to.
NORMAN, OK
Jaguars' Lawrence on 5-turnover game: 'No one else to blame'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence has never played like he did at Philadelphia on Sunday. Not in the NFL. Not in college. Not in high school. Not in a backyard pickup game. Not ever. Lawrence turned the ball over five times — four fumbles and an interception —...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Packers beat Patriots in overtime, but Aaron Rodgers' trust issues remain

It's not hard to see: Aaron Rodgers still isn't comfortable. Green Bay hung on for a 27-24 overtime win over the New England Patriots Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field, but it was stressful. The Patriots were operating with their third-string rookie quarterback after Brian Hoyer exited the game with a concussion. Bailey Zappe took the reins and helped the team to 21 more points, at times even looking more at ease than his veteran counterpart.
GREEN BAY, WI

