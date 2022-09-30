Read full article on original website
Doug Pederson get standing O, tough loss in Philly return
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Doug Pederson walked out to a standing ovation from Eagles fans, forever grateful for the former coach’s role in leading the franchise to the 2017 season Super Bowl championship. Pederson walked off the field without his Jaguars jacket. Jason Kelce, the Eagles center and heart...
College football odds Week 6: How to bet Clemson-Boston College, pick
The fifth-ranked Clemson Tigers (3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference, 5-0 overall) look to extend their winning streak against the Boston College Eagles (1-2, 2-3) in an ACC Atlantic Division college football game. The Tigers have won 11 in a row against the Eagles and lead the all-time series 20-9-2. Here's everything...
NFL Week 4: 49ers beat Rams 24-9 on MNF
Week 4 of the NFL season came to a close on Monday, as the Los Angeles Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers, 24-9. San Francisco now leads the all-time series 76-68-3 (including the postseason), and Niners coach Kyle Shanahan boasts an 8-4 record against Rams coach Sean McVay. However, Los Angeles won the most recent meeting, 20-17, in the NFC Championship Game last season. The Rams have not won at San Francisco since 2018.
Is Nathaniel Hackett on the hot seat with Broncos slow start? | THE HERD
Nathaniel Hackett continues to struggle this season. The Denver Broncos fell to AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders 32-23 in Week 4 and fall to 2-2. Russell Wilson and company were held under 300 yards. Does this mean Hackett is officially on the hot seat? Colin Cowherd weighs in.
Bills finally win a close game, Lamar Jackson mostly to blame for loss | What's Wright?
The Buffalo Bills came from behind to defeat the Baltimore Ravens, thanks to a game-winning chip shot field goal as time expired with a 23-20. final score. Josh Allen led his team to a close game victory despite the Bills recently struggling in this area, while Lamar Jackson's squad was shut out in the second half. Head Coach John Harbaugh also opted to go for it on fourth and goal instead of attempting a field goal. However, Nick Wright says that Buffalo has shown they are not an 'unstoppable juggernaut' and shares what this close game means for both teams.
NFL offensive line rankings: Eagles, Chiefs lead the top five
The offensive line is the heartbeat of an organization. If your line is good, your offense is good. Through four weeks of the NFL season, these five offensive lines rank among the top tier of units around the league. 1. Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles' offensive line is the gold standard....
'This is exciting for the Giants' — Daryl Johnston and Joe Davis on Saquon Barkely's performance
Daryl Johnston and Joe Davis react to the New York Giants victory over the Chicago Bears. They commented on Saquon Barkley's career-high in carries and his incredible performance. They can't wait to see what Brian Daboll does with Barkley in the rest of the season.
Report: Wisconsin fires head coach Paul Chryst
After a 2-3 start to the 2022 season, Wisconsin has fired head coach Paul Chryst, according to ESPN. Chryst spent just over seven seasons at the helm of the Badgers program, accumulating a 67-26 record. He was also named Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2016 and 2017, and guided Wisconsin to Big Ten West titles in 2016, 2017 and 2019.
Mark Sanchez on Aaron Rodgers, Packers leading into Week 5 | THE HERD
Fox analyst Mark Sanchez joins Colin Cowherd to talk Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers heading into Week 5's matchup vs. the New York Giants in London. Mark discusses Aaron Rodgers and the intensity of play he brings to the field.
Trevor Lawrence’s response to bad game will say a lot about 2022 Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence said all the right things. After his team's 29-21 road loss Sunday to the Philadelphia Eagles, thanks largely to his five turnovers, the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback took accountability for his miscues. He wouldn't blame the sideways rain or the wet ball in Philadelphia for the giveaways. The bad exchange with center Luke Fortner on the failed (and fumbled) QB sneak in the second quarter? Lawrence pointed at himself.
Red River Showdown: Storylines to watch in Oklahoma-Texas
At some point, yes. This year? Most likely not. In the 2021 annual rivalry game between two ranked teams at the Cotton Bowl, Texas scored 14 points less than two minutes into the game. Then-quarterback Casey Thompson — who now starts for Nebraska — hit Xavier Worthy for a 75-yard touchdown on the very first play from scrimmage. On Oklahoma’s first drive, Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown blocked a punt at the Sooners’ 2-yard line. Two plays later, Bijan Robinson ran for a touchdown. The Longhorns took a 38-20 lead at halftime.
NFL odds Week 5: How to bet Chargers-Browns, pick
The Los Angeles Chargers travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns in an NFL Week 5 AFC showdown. The Chargers are coming off a 34-24 win over the Texans in Week 4. The Browns, on the other hand, fell to the Falcons 23-20. Both squads enter this matchup at...
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett listed atop QB depth chart
The time has finally come for rookie Kenny Pickett to replace veteran free-agent signee Mitchell Trubisky as the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback. The Steelers listed their 2022 first-round pick as the starter on the depth chart for Sunday's matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Pickett — the No. 20 pick in...
Why Oklahoma is in big trouble | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed the Oklahoma Sooners season and their rough 3-2 start. Oklahoma lost to Kansas State and TCU in back to back weeks. TCU beat Oklahoma 55-24. With the loss of their former head coach and lots of new faces, this team will have a different looking season than they are used to.
As elite teams reveal flaws, opportunity arises for Ohio State, USC, others
Five weeks into the season, we are no longer constrained by a lack of sample size. Now, when reflecting on various college football programs, it's more about who they are than about who they can become. This is especially true at the top, where the elite tier of teams no...
Jaguars' Lawrence on 5-turnover game: 'No one else to blame'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence has never played like he did at Philadelphia on Sunday. Not in the NFL. Not in college. Not in high school. Not in a backyard pickup game. Not ever. Lawrence turned the ball over five times — four fumbles and an interception —...
Aaron Rodgers said 2 plays turned Packers around vs. Patriots. Let's study them
Things didn't go well for the Green Bay Packers in the first half of Sunday's game against the visiting New England Patriots. They were facing rookie Bailey Zappe under center after knocking out backup Brian Hoyer early in the game, but a lack of offensive rhythm saw Green Bay down 10-7 at the half.
RJ's Week 6 Top 25: Ohio State moves up to number one | Number One College Football Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young presents his top 25 rankings after Week 5 of the College Football season. RJ moved the Ohio State Buckeyes up to number one after their impressive win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, due in part to the Georgia Bulldoogs' unimpressive win over the Missouri Tigers. RJ also shares his thoughts on the AP top 25.
Packers beat Patriots in overtime, but Aaron Rodgers' trust issues remain
It's not hard to see: Aaron Rodgers still isn't comfortable. Green Bay hung on for a 27-24 overtime win over the New England Patriots Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field, but it was stressful. The Patriots were operating with their third-string rookie quarterback after Brian Hoyer exited the game with a concussion. Bailey Zappe took the reins and helped the team to 21 more points, at times even looking more at ease than his veteran counterpart.
Can Kansas, UCLA, and Tennessee stay undefeated? Ft. Geoff Schwartz | Number One College Football Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young is joined by Geoff Schwartz to preview the biggest matchups in Week 6 of the college football season. RJ and Geoff share their thoughts about the upcoming games between the TCU Horned Frogs and Kansas Jayhawks, Utah Utes and UCLA Bruins, and finally, Tennessee Volunteers and LSU Tigers.
