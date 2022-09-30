ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah Guthrie’s Makeup-Free Photos Prove She’s a Natural Beauty! See Her Fresh-Faced Pictures

By Closer Staff
 4 days ago
Whether she’s all glammed up or fresh-faced, Savannah Guthrie always looks fabulous! The Today star wows viewers with her looks on TV every morning, with her signature bright-colored lipstick and perfectly curled blonde locks. Her makeup-free photos shared on social media are equally as stunning.

Fans got a glimpse of Savannah looking au naturel when she welcomed her daughter, Vale, in August 2014. She shared pictures from the hospital to document the first moments after her little one’s arrival. Her husband, Mike Feldman, was by her side.

“Honestly, it didn’t even cross my mind to have fixed-up hair and makeup,” she said on Today at the time. “I figured everyone would be looking at little Vale, anyway. She is the star of the pictures, after all.”

She appreciated all of the sweet compliments from fans who could not help but point out how beautiful she looked holding her precious bundle of joy.

“Of course, it made me feel good. But like any mother, the comments I love the most are those saying our little daughter is beautiful! Naturally, we agree,” she added.

Since then, she has continued to post more selfies without makeup while hanging out at home or running errands with her kiddos. Savannah is also a mom to her adorable son, Charles, whom she welcomed with Mike in December 2016. The doting mom loves sharing all of her incredible wisdom with her children. One lesson Savannah is passionate about is encouraging others to stay true to themselves, which she so clearly stated while accepting her Matrix Award in April 2017.

“I am a combo platter of anxiety and calm, confidence and doubt, fear and courage, vulnerability and invincibility, fragileness and solid granite strength,” she said. “I am all of these things at once. What I believe, as a woman in this business, it’s good to be tough, but it’s even better to be you.”

In April 2018, the blonde beauty opened up about her beauty and skincare routine in a blog post. In addition to using La Roche-Posay products to achieve her radiant look, she revealed she often goes makeup-free when she is not on Today.

“I spend most of the weekend without any makeup. But I do enjoy it, and I have fun putting makeup on on a Friday or a Saturday night,” she penned. “I’ve been trying to perfect the smokey eye for about a decade now. There’s something about it being a Friday night, and you’re going out to dinner with your friends, and you put music on, and you get to play with some eye shadow and just have fun experimenting.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Savannah without any makeup on.

