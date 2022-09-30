Read full article on original website
Carrie Pfeiffer
Carrie Pfeiffer, 50, of Zeeland, died Thursday, September 29, 2022. Carrie was born in Zeeland, Michigan, on May 19, 1972, to James and Mary Lou (Funk) Pfeiffer. Carrie attended Zeeland Schools and graduated from Zeeland High School in 1992. She was a faithful member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and she also enjoyed worshiping at Real Life Fellowship. She was preceded in death by her mother Mary Lou Pfeiffer in 2009.
West Ottawa Lone Local Prep Grid Winner; Hope, GVSU at Home on Saturday
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 1, 2022) – On Match Day 6 of the 2022 high school football season along the Lakeshore on Friday night, these scores:. Next Friday evening at 6:40 PM, hear the Unity Christian at Holland Christian game on 99 7/1450 WHTC, or the Galesburg-Augusta at Saugatuck contest on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van.
Sharon Lea Gebben
Heaven has now welcomed Sharon Lea Gebben to its fold of believers. Sharon who. was born on December 15th, 1940 passed away on September 27th, 2022. She was a. loving faithful mother and grandmother who taught her family many practical things, but. most of all, how to follow Jesus. Sharon...
Wings Over Muskegon To Debut Next July
MUSKEGON, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 29, 2022) – The Yankee Air Museum, in conjunction with the Muskegon County Airport and its professional management company, F3 Airport, has announced it will produce an inaugural aviation experience tour that will include an air show July 6-9, 2023 at the Muskegon County Airport. The aviation experience will consist of all four of the flyable aircraft at the Yankee Air Museum providing rides on July 6-9 with the air show, Wings Over Muskegon, occurring July 8-9. The airport was home to the Muskegon Air Fair for 23 years, with the last show occurring in 2006. Wings Over Muskegon will offer some notable differences to include rides on the Yankee Air Museum’s B17, B25, C47, and the Huey Helicopter. The Museum will take on management and the financial costs of the event with the goal of raising funds for the non-profit. Air Show production isn’t new for the Yankee Air Museum as it annually produces the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show in Ypsilanti, MI. While updated FAA regulations will prohibit bringing military jet teams like the US Navy Blue Angels to Muskegon, Wings Over Muskegon will still feature single-ship military demonstrations and flyovers along with civilian performers. Both military and civilian static displays, including.
No Injuries as Kitchen Flames Spark House Fire in Holland
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 3, 2022) – No injuries to occupants or firefighters were reported after a blaze at a home on Holland’s West Side yesterday. According to Department of Public Safety Fire Operations Captain Chris Tinney, crews were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of West 17th Street, between Van Raalte and Harrison avenues, shortly before 3:30 PM. They found heavy fire when they arrived, with smoke throughout the structure.
Motorcyclist Critically Hurt in North Side Crash with Automobile
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 1, 2022) – A Saturday evening two-vehicle crash involving a sedan and a motorcycle on Holland’s North Side sent both drivers involved to the hospital. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Butternut Drive...
West Nile Virus detected in Allegan County wild bird
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A case of West Nile Virus has been detected in a wild bird in Allegan County. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services notified the Allegan County Health Department of the case on Thursday, September 29. Officials say the bird was found...
Suspect arrested after attempted break in of Ceresco Post Office
-CERESCO, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 26-year-old man from Battle Creek on Saturday morning after a break in was responded at the United States Postal Service Office in Ceresco. The Sheriff’s Office reports a U.S. Postal Service Mail Carrier was in the parking...
