MUSKEGON, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 29, 2022) – The Yankee Air Museum, in conjunction with the Muskegon County Airport and its professional management company, F3 Airport, has announced it will produce an inaugural aviation experience tour that will include an air show July 6-9, 2023 at the Muskegon County Airport. The aviation experience will consist of all four of the flyable aircraft at the Yankee Air Museum providing rides on July 6-9 with the air show, Wings Over Muskegon, occurring July 8-9. The airport was home to the Muskegon Air Fair for 23 years, with the last show occurring in 2006. Wings Over Muskegon will offer some notable differences to include rides on the Yankee Air Museum’s B17, B25, C47, and the Huey Helicopter. The Museum will take on management and the financial costs of the event with the goal of raising funds for the non-profit. Air Show production isn’t new for the Yankee Air Museum as it annually produces the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show in Ypsilanti, MI. While updated FAA regulations will prohibit bringing military jet teams like the US Navy Blue Angels to Muskegon, Wings Over Muskegon will still feature single-ship military demonstrations and flyovers along with civilian performers. Both military and civilian static displays, including.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO