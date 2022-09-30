The rock band known for its California sound is celebrating more than a half-century of music with their most recent tour, “Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer.” Hear hits like “Surfin’ USA,” “Good Vibrations” and “Kokomo” as the band stops in San Antonio at the Majestic Theatre on Monday, Oct. 3. With more than 100 million records sold, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction and more live shows than any other rock band in history, their concerts live up to the hype. Tickets are available here. Monday, 7 p.m. 224 E. Houston St.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO