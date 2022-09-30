ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Community Impact Austin

San Antonio-based eatery Las Palapas opens first location in Austin

Las Palapas opened its first Austin location in mid-August at 7409 RR 620 N. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact) Las Palapas, a Mexican cuisine-style restaurant with over 20 locations in Central Texas, opened its first Austin location in mid-August at 7409 RR 620 N., Austin. Menu items include enchiladas, taco plates and breakfast tacos.
AUSTIN, TX
365thingsaustin.com

Gruene Music & Wine Festival

Kick off the weekend at the 36th Annual Gruene Music and Wine Festival in New Braunfels, where you can check out the oldest dance hall in Texas!. Enjoy tastings from three Texas wineries and a Texas craft brewery, live music, and prize giveaways for a good cause! Proceeds benefit the United Way of Comal County. The festival continues through this Sunday, October 9th. Check out the full lineup of events.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
sanantoniomag.com

The Beach Boys Celebrate 60 years of Music

The rock band known for its California sound is celebrating more than a half-century of music with their most recent tour, “Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer.” Hear hits like “Surfin’ USA,” “Good Vibrations” and “Kokomo” as the band stops in San Antonio at the Majestic Theatre on Monday, Oct. 3. With more than 100 million records sold, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction and more live shows than any other rock band in history, their concerts live up to the hype. Tickets are available here. Monday, 7 p.m. 224 E. Houston St.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Mosquito Management with San Antonio Metro Health

Mosquitos are the worst. San Antonio Metro Health is encouraging the community to take steps to help prevent mosquito breeding and bites. Here with more is Joel Lara with SA Metro Health. Take a look to learn more!. For more information:. SAN ANTONIO METRO HEALTH.
