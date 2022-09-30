Read full article on original website
Data dashboard: River levels rose this weekend after recent rainfall
Aspen Journalism is compiling a data dashboard highlighting metrics of local public interest, updated weekly on Tuesdays. This weekend’s rainfall boosted local streamflow. River levels in the Roaring Fork basin spiked on Oct. 2 as rain fell on the valley. Below Maroon Creek, the USGS gauge measured streamflow at...
Data dashboard: Total summer occupancy at Aspen and Snowmass lodges is down from 2021
Aspen Journalism is compiling a data dashboard highlighting metrics of local public interest, updated weekly on Tuesdays. Nearly 70% of the hotel rooms in Aspen were occupied in August — but this summer’s numbers are down. Paid occupancy in Aspen reached 69% in August, down from 74.7% last...
Agencies looking into water quality on Lincoln Creek
State, local and federal agencies are working to figure out what is causing changes to the waters and streambed of Lincoln Creek. In recent days, the water in Lincoln Creek below Grizzly Reservoir has turned a milky green color and a sediment — yellow in some places, white in others — has settled on the streambed. The water flowing into the reservoir from upper Lincoln Creek ran yellow on Saturday.
Army Corps of Engineers: Marble airstrip work is noncompliant￼
A streambank stabilization project on the Crystal River just west of Marble is on hold after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers determined that the work undertaken this past summer fell outside what is allowed by the project’s permit. The corps sent a letter of noncompliance, dated Sept. 27,...
Across the Western Slope, pandemic attitudes and responses varied from county to county
Editor’s note: This story, a collaboration between Aspen Public Radio and Aspen Journalism, is the first in a two-part series looking at the impacts of COVID-19 across six Western Slope counties. Most people can remember how their lives changed when the COVID-19 pandemic reached their corner of the world.
Resort communities saw lower COVID-19 death rates than more western rural counties
Editor’s note: This story is a collaboration between Aspen Public Radio and Aspen Journalism, and is the second in a two-part series looking at the impacts of COVID-19 across six Western Slope counties. Read part one, which looked at how different the initial responses were across the six counties, here.
Data dashboard: Local streams are flowing closer to normal
Aspen Journalism is compiling a data dashboard highlighting metrics of local public interest, updated weekly on Tuesdays. While streamflows in the Roaring Fork basin in fall are generally dropping, river levels came up between Sept. 11 and 18 as precipitation re-emerged in the weather pattern following an 11-day-long dry spell in Aspen.
Data dashboard: Smoke from out-of-state wildfires impacts local air quality
Aspen Journalism is compiling a data dashboard highlighting metrics of local public interest, updated weekly on Tuesdays. The air quality in Aspen worsened over the past week due to out-of-state wildfires. On Sept. 12, the Colorado Department of Health and Environment noted that smoke concentrations were increasing especially along the northern Front Range, and that “(h)azy skies and light to moderate concentrations of smoke are possible in northern and western portions of Colorado, due to smoke from out-of-state wildfires.”
