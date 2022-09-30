ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agencies looking into water quality on Lincoln Creek

State, local and federal agencies are working to figure out what is causing changes to the waters and streambed of Lincoln Creek. In recent days, the water in Lincoln Creek below Grizzly Reservoir has turned a milky green color and a sediment — yellow in some places, white in others — has settled on the streambed. The water flowing into the reservoir from upper Lincoln Creek ran yellow on Saturday.
Data dashboard: Local streams are flowing closer to normal

Aspen Journalism is compiling a data dashboard highlighting metrics of local public interest, updated weekly on Tuesdays. While streamflows in the Roaring Fork basin in fall are generally dropping, river levels came up between Sept. 11 and 18 as precipitation re-emerged in the weather pattern following an 11-day-long dry spell in Aspen.
Data dashboard: Smoke from out-of-state wildfires impacts local air quality

Aspen Journalism is compiling a data dashboard highlighting metrics of local public interest, updated weekly on Tuesdays. The air quality in Aspen worsened over the past week due to out-of-state wildfires. On Sept. 12, the Colorado Department of Health and Environment noted that smoke concentrations were increasing especially along the northern Front Range, and that “(h)azy skies and light to moderate concentrations of smoke are possible in northern and western portions of Colorado, due to smoke from out-of-state wildfires.”
Aspen Journalism is a local, nonprofit and investigative journalism organization in Aspen, Colorado. Our mission is to produce excellent journalism, as well-informed citizens make better decisions and journalism is key to a functioning democracy.

