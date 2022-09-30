Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw, Winona Lake Announce Trick-Or-Treat Times
WARSAW — Warsaw and Winona Lake have announced trick-or-treat times for this year. Both will be 5:30-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
inkfreenews.com
Chamber Celebrates Medartis’ New U.S. Headquarters In Warsaw
WARSAW – Two snapshots of success two days apart on two different continents. That sums up what might be a memorable week for one of Warsaw’s newest orthopedic companies, Medartis Inc. The Swiss-based orthopedic firm recently completed the acquisition of Nextremity Solutions Inc., which had just recently moved...
inkfreenews.com
Plenty Of Upcoming Halloween Events Across The Area
WARSAW — There are plenty of upcoming Halloween-related events in the area, including trick-or-treating. Trick-or-treat times in Akron are 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Judging for the Henry Township Fire Department’s costume contest starts at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at the fire station. Hartzler’s Halloween Bash is...
inkfreenews.com
Joe Lyle Harris
Joe L. Harris, 97, Warsaw, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Warsaw. Joe was born Sept. 30, 1925, in Rushsylvania, Ohio, the son of C. Lloyd and Bonnie (Hartsell) Harris. He was united in marriage to Patricia “JoAn” Liston on Jan. 1, 1947. He was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 4:32 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, East Epworth Forest Road, east of North Sixth Trail, North Webster. Drivers: Carlos X. Xique Cuanetl, 55, East Sumac Lane, North Webster; and Ronald A. Tackitt, 60, East CR 650N, Leesburg. Xique Cuanetl’s and Tackitt’s vehicles collided. Damage: Up to $10,000.
inkfreenews.com
Mary Leona Baker
Mary Leona Baker, 87, Wabash, died at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at her home. She was born on June 25, 1935. She married Hubert Clifford Baker; he died in 1997. She is survived by her son, Laurel Baker, Wabash; three stepchildren, Hubert Baker III and Walter Baker, both of Wabash, and Michael (Kim) Baker, Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and her sister, Sharon Singleton, Wabash.
inkfreenews.com
Annual Kosciusko County Shrine Turkey Shoot Set For Oct. 14-15
ETNA GREEN — The Annual Shrine Turkey Shoot will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 and 16, Saturday and Sunday, at Beeson’s Gun Range, 8994 West CR 25 South, Etna Green (just off Crystal Lake Road). Over the years, thousands of local sportsmen and their families have supported the Kosciusko County Shrine Club in raising thousands of dollars to support our multiple missions for Kosciusko County.
inkfreenews.com
Road Construction On North Bronson Street Begins Tomorrow
WARSAW — Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 4, the City of Warsaw Public Works Department will begin road construction on North Bronson Street, from Center Street to Sheridan Street. Paving prep work will follow the next couple of days. Fresh paving work will begin immediately after the prep work. Road work in that area should be expected for the rest of the week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
inkfreenews.com
October First Friday To Feature Chili For Charity
WARSAW — Main Street Warsaw is excited to host Chili for Charity during October First Friday in downtown Warsaw on Oct. 7. Each participant in the Chili Cook Off has selected a nonprofit to represent. Attendees will be able to sample chili for a suggested donation to the nonprofit.
inkfreenews.com
David Ray Ramp
David Ray Ramp, 78, rural Columbia City, died peacefully at 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in the company of family at his home. He was born on March 26, 1944. On May 16, 1981, he married Josephine Watkins. Surviving is his loving wife of 41 years, Josephine; children Shelia...
inkfreenews.com
Victor I. Cunningham
Victor I. Cunningham, 77, Columbia City, passed away at 12:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Majestic Care of West Allen, Fort Wayne. He was born on Dec. 24, 1944. Survivors include his wife, Billie Cunningham, Columbia City; children Keith (Jennifer) Cunningham, Kouts, Richard (Erin) Cunningham, Fort Wayne, Julie Cunningham, Greenwood, and Michael “Joe” Cunningham, Fort Wayne; stepsons Timothy Foster, Columbia City, and Justin (Natasha) Foster, Fort Wayne; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren; and siblings Becky Shafer, Marion, Shirl Mitchum, Lexington, Ky., Nancy Jones, Gas City, Tammi Cunningham, Marion, and Michael (Deb) Haynes, Marion.
inkfreenews.com
L. Gene Longmire — PENDING
L. Gene Longmire, 68, Warsaw, died at 10:48 p.m. Oct.1, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inkfreenews.com
Conrad G. Neff — UPDATED
Conrad G. Neff, 91, New Paris, died peacefully Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, surrounded by his family in his home in New Paris. Born Feb. 27, 1931, in rural Bourbon, he was the son of Clarence and Freeda (Eaglebarger) Neff. Conrad was a 1949 graduate of New Paris High School and...
inkfreenews.com
Don Evans Runyan — UPDATED
Don Evans Runyan, 84, Warsaw, died Friday Sept. 30, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. He was born June 16, 1938, in Indianapolis, the son of (the late) George and Ruth (Williams) Runyan. Don served in the U.S. Army Reserves. On June 25, 1961, he married Valerie (Grove) Runyan in Indianapolis. Don retired from commercial sales for Indiana Bell Telephone and United Telephone. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and member of the Scottish Rite, Valley of Indianapolis. He was also a member of the Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club and formerly served on the board at Beaman Home. Don had an interest in computers and locksmithing, assisting family and friends whenever necessary.
inkfreenews.com
Delmar Estep Sr.
Delmar Estep Sr., 69, Mentone, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. He was born Dec. 5, 1952, in Matewan, W.Va., the son of the late James and Alta (Blankenship) Estep. On July 3, 1971, Delmar married Mary (Wadkins) Estep in Warsaw. He retired from Superior Wood Products after 30 years with the company. Delmar loved the time he spent with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren; he was a sports fan who liked University of Kentucky Wildcats basketball and Miami Dolphins football.
inkfreenews.com
Fire Territory Approves Agreement On Emergency Radio System
WARSAW — Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory’s board approved its involvement in a memorandum of understanding for the county’s new emergency radios during an Oct. 4 meeting. In the last year, various entities within Kosciusko County have been working to implement a new county-wide 700 MHz simulcast P-25 Phase 2 radio system, which includes three new tower sites.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 1:34 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 4300 block North Old SR 15, Warsaw. Guadalupe C. Gutierrez reported criminal mischief to a building. 11:20 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, 6200 block West CR 400N, Warsaw. McKenzie T. Casner reported a vehicle...
inkfreenews.com
Nicodemus Card Shop Moves Into Downtown Storefront
WARSAW — A local card and gaming shop has moved to downtown Warsaw. Nicodemus Cards & Gaming will open at 118 W. Market St. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The business was previously located at 1131 E. Winona Ave., Warsaw, and the move to its new location where AlignLife Chiropractic & Natural Health Center was prior means there’s a lot more space for Nicodemus to operate.
inkfreenews.com
Some Nov. 8 Voters Will Experience New Paper Trail System
WARSAW — Voting machine testing Monday, Oct. 3, by the Kosciusko County Election Board included five that will allow the voter to briefly view a verified paper audit trail known as the VVPAT. Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail will be used during early voting, which begins Wednesday, Oct. 12,...
inkfreenews.com
Richard C. Sheets
Richard C. Sheets, 82, Columbia City, died at 9:58 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. He was born June 29, 1940. Survivors include his son Chad (Angela) Sheets, Albion; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Comments / 0