Closer Weekly

Rare Photos of Celebrities Age 90 and Above: See Pictures of Tony Bennett, Norman Lear, More

Hollywood is home to so many iconic stars whose resumes are full of showstopping roles and tremendous accolades. Several celebrities age 90 and above like Tony Bennett, Mel Brooks, Norman Lear and Bob Barker have been honored for their contributions to the world of entertainment over the past few decades. They’ve made rare red carpet appearances through the years and continued to prove that their talent knows no limits.
Norman Lear
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”

The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
tvinsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’: Who Should Take Over From Pat Sajak as Host? (POLL)

After 40 seasons fronting the show, Pat Sajak has teased that he may be ready to relinquish his hosting duties on ABC’s Wheel of Fortune. But if he does decide to leave, who could possibly replace him and what does it mean for his long-time cohost Vanna White? Could she take over from Sajak, or will the show’s producers look to bring in a new face, or possibly a whole new hosting team?
Footwear News

Oprah Winfrey Shines in White Blazer Dress and Crystal-Dusted Pumps at Emmy Awards 2022

Oprah Winfrey brought a new take to suiting at the 2022 Emmy Awards. While presenting Michael Keaton with his Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie award for Hulu’s “Dopesick,” the former talk show host wore a floor-length blazer dress in a bright white hue. The piece included a double-breasted silhouette with pointed lapels, buttoned long sleeves and a front slit. Completing Winfrey’s ensemble were diamond rings and drop earrings. When it came to shoes, Winfrey went monochrome with a set of white pumps. Her pointed-toe style featured leather uppers with toes sprinkled with crystals, giving them a...
Daily Mail

Jimmy Kimmel is accused of 'white privilege' after 'belligerent' Emmys stunt during Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson's acceptance speech

Jimmy Kimmel has been accused of utilizing white privilege after refusing to leave the stage during Quinta Brunson's victory speech at the 2022 Emmys. The late-night host laid on the ground beside the microphone onstage at the event as Brunson accepted the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. He is visible as the comedy writer and actress accepts the award.
Popculture

Ellen DeGeneres Just Took a Massive 'L' in Wake of Her Talk Show Ending

HBO Max has removed two of Ellen DeGeneres' shows from its catalog – Ellen's Next Great Designer and Little Ellen. These cancellations come after the controversial end to DeGeneres' longtime talk show, but they were not technically related. Instead, these were more victims of HBO Max's cuts during its parent company's merger with Discovery Inc.
AOL Corp

David Letterman 'loves' Howard Stern but admits, 'I just think arm's length may be the way to go'

David Letterman returned to late-night television on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The former host of The Late Show discussed a range of topics, most notably his ongoing friendship with radio host Howard Stern. The two worked in the same building and became friends. But their relationship deteriorated when Stern, seemingly unprovoked, started insulting Letterman and his wife, Regina Lasko.
People

Brady Bunch Reunion! Christopher Knight and Eve Plumb Reunite at the 2022 Emmys

The actors portrayed siblings Jan and Peter Brady on The Brady Bunch from 1969-1974 Brady Bunch fans received a major treat on Monday when Christopher Knight and Eve Plumb reunited at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.   The actors — who played siblings Jan and Peter Brady on The Brady Bunch from 1969-1974 — posed for photos on the gold carpet at television's biggest night on Monday. Knight, 64, looked dapper in a classic black tux while Plumb, 64, arrived in black collared dress with a blue and silver...
The Sacramento Bee

Former seaside home of ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge Howie Mandel lists in California

A chic, seaside estate once owned by comedian Howie Mandel has landed on the real estate market in Malibu, California, for a whopping $21.5 million. Mandel, who is most known these days for being a judge on the reality competition show “America’s Got Talent,” sold the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home in 1999, the New York Post reported. And, apparently, it’s what people in the neighborhood still call it.
MALIBU, CA
Deadline

Jimmy Kimmel Explains Why He Can’t Quit ABC Late-Night Series

The last time Jimmy Kimmel went on The Howard Stern Show, he caused commotion in the late-night community by suggesting that he might leave his long-running late-night show. Last year, he told the radio host that he was “vacillating” over whether to sign a new deal. So it was apt that Kimmel, back in New York for a week of shows, returned to Stern after he signed a three-year extension to host Jimmy Kimmel Live! and to explain his decision. He said that “being wanted is important” by the network – ABC chief Craig Erwich and ABC late-night boss Rob Mills both expressed...
programminginsider.com

Today in History: Saturday, October 1, 2022

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Lucille Ball began her second hit sitcom (and her first without Desi Arnaz) with “The Lucy Show” on CBS in 1962. Everyone’s favorite “second banana,” Vivian Vance, appeared as a regular in the first three seasons. It ran for six seasons. For more, click here…Also in 1962: Johnny Carson debuted as host of NBC’s “The Tonight Show.“ His first guest was actress Joan Crawford…Also premiering: Reality documentary “This Is Your Life,“ hosted by Ralph Edwards, on NBC in 1952; the single episode season of classic sitcom “The Honeymooners” on CBS in 1955; ABC sitcom “Less Than Perfect” in 2002; and Showtime drama “Dexter,“ starring Michael C. Hall, in 2006. “Dexter: New Blood”, the upcoming continuation, will launch on Showtime on Sunday, November 7… Cartoon Network launched in 1992.
Herbie J Pilato

The Unifying Message of Classic TV's "Bewitched"

As the author of books like Twitch Upon a Star, and The Essential Elizabeth Montgomery, I have written about the classic TV show Bewitched before in various articles, including one with regard to Montgomery and her Bewitched co-star Paul Lynde.

