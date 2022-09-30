To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Lucille Ball began her second hit sitcom (and her first without Desi Arnaz) with “The Lucy Show” on CBS in 1962. Everyone’s favorite “second banana,” Vivian Vance, appeared as a regular in the first three seasons. It ran for six seasons. For more, click here…Also in 1962: Johnny Carson debuted as host of NBC’s “The Tonight Show.“ His first guest was actress Joan Crawford…Also premiering: Reality documentary “This Is Your Life,“ hosted by Ralph Edwards, on NBC in 1952; the single episode season of classic sitcom “The Honeymooners” on CBS in 1955; ABC sitcom “Less Than Perfect” in 2002; and Showtime drama “Dexter,“ starring Michael C. Hall, in 2006. “Dexter: New Blood”, the upcoming continuation, will launch on Showtime on Sunday, November 7… Cartoon Network launched in 1992.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO