SHETLER ASKS FOR BOND AS TRIAL NEARS
The attorney for Ray Shetler Jr. has filed a petition for nominal bond for his client, based on Rule 600 of the Pennsylvania Rules of Criminal Procedure. Rule 600 demands that a trial for any criminal defendant must be held within 365 days of incarceration, except for delays caused by the defendant. It also stipulates that a defendant is eligible for nominal bond if incarcerated for more than 180 days before trial.
SATURDAY’S FIRE CALLS INCLUDE THREE ACCIDENTS
It was a rather busy Saturday for first responders and Sunday started with a couple of calls for firefighters as well. Indiana County 911 lists dispatches Saturday for the Armagh/East Wheatfield Volunteer Fire Company very early in the morning for an accident on Plant Road in East Wheatfield Township; a call at 3:44 PM for Indiana firefighters along with Citizens Ambulance for a crash on Lenz Road in White Township; for Clymer firefighters for utility lines down on Allen Bridge Road in Rayne Township at 6:35 PM; an automatic fire alarm answered by Indiana firefighters on Anthony Run Road in Armstrong Township; then two calls for vehicle accidents for Rossiter’s firefighters: On Dug Hill Road in Canoe Township at 7:35 PM and on Smyerstown Road in Jefferson County at 2:19 this morning.
HOMECOMING ARRESTS INCLUDE TEEN FROM GLASSPORT, DRUGS, STOLEN AR-15
Law enforcement officials had more activity than normal on Saturday night of Homecoming Weekend. IUP police reported 12 calls for routine service, along with three arrests. Two of the students were arrested for underage drinking. Indiana Borough Police had 43 calls for service, and made four arrests. Two of the arrests were of IUP students. One of the students, a man, was arrested for simple assault, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. The other student, a female, was charged with underage drinking, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. The other two arrests, for non-IUP students, included an arrest on charges of Simple Assault hand harassment, while the other non-IUP student was arrested as a fugitive from justice.
SENTENCING HEARINGS SCHEDULED FOR TODAY IN COUNTY COURT
A Blairsville man is due in court today for five hearings, many of them are sentencing hearings. 34-year-old Brian Alan Kutsch will be in court this morning for various charges in different incidents. In two cases, he was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, charges that he pleaded guilty to in August. The charges stemmed from cases in March of this year and August of last year. In another case, he was charged with retail theft for an incident in April of this year, and he pleaded guilty there too. He is also due before the court today for charges of DUI and summary traffic offenses from October of last year. He will also have a probation revocation hearing connected with a case in January of last year, where he was sentenced to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
HURRICANE IAN IMPACTS FELT ON NATIONAL AVERAGE GAS PRICE
The national gas price average continues to go up in the wake of Hurricane Ian, but the state’s gas price average continues to go down. The national average is now $3.80 a gallon, which is an increase of less than a cent over the last 24 hours, but it is up ten cents from last week and down only two cents from last month at this time. Experts with Triple-A report that gasoline distribution could be limited in areas that were impacted by Hurricane Ian. Total gas stocks went down by 2.4 million barrels to 212.2 million, while gas demand has increased from 8.32 million barrels a day to 8.83 million barrels a day.
INDIANA POLICE CHARGE ONE PERSON CONNECTED TO INCIDENT ON SUNDAY
Indiana Borough Police have charged a man in connection with an incident on Sunday when a gun was brandished during an argument. Police say in a news release that charges of terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, and simple assault were filed against 22-year-old Robert Earnest Jones of Tarentum in connection with the investigation early Sunday morning in the 200 block of South 7th Street.
IUP MOVES INTO DIVISION II TOP TEN
The IUP Crimson Hawks jumped into the top ten of the AP Top 25 Division II poll after Saturday’s win over then-number 6 Slippery Rock. IUP is ranked 8th in the nation. The AFCA coaches poll will be released today. Slippery Rock dropped 16 slots to number 25. The...
PENNS MANOR STAYS UNBEATEN; INDIANA HAMMERS KISKI AREA
The Penns Manor Comets remained the only team in the Heritage Conference without a loss after beating Northern Cambria, 40-14, at Pat Corrigan Field on Friday night. Todd Marino had the call on U92.5 FM. Here’s his recap. In Vandergrift, Indiana routed Kiski Area, 47-28, in a WPIAL Class...
CRIMSON HAWKS TAKE DOWN THE ROCK ON HOMECOMING
Duane Brown continued the “superhero” theme from this morning’s Homecoming parade as he led IUP to a 20-12 win over Slippery Rock at George P. Miller Stadium. “The Voice of the Crimson Hawks” Jack Benedict has the recap from U92.5 FM and U92radio.com. Mak Sexton went...
MAN ARRESTED AFTER TRYING TO FLEE TRAFFIC STOP IN INDIANA BOROUGH
State Police arrested an individual who was wanted on a warrant after the individual led police on a brief foot chase. According to the I-ACT report issued this morning, a trooper assigned to the Homecoming beat was on patrol and pulled over a vehicle in the North 6th Street area in Indiana Borough. The front-seat passenger, identified as a 30-year-old man from Philadelphia, was found to have an active arrest warrant from Norristown out for him on a failure to appear regarding a weapons violation. During the traffic stop, the suspect started to run from the scene. Several troopers pursued the suspect, and troopers had to use a taser to subdue the man. When the suspect was searched, a small amount of marijuana was found on his person.
PUJOLS HITS 701 AS PIRATES FALL TO CARDINALS
Albert Pujols hit his 701st homer of his career as the Pirates fell to the St. Louis Cardinals last night. You can listen to the recap below. The Pirates and the Cardinals play again tonight. We will not have the game on WCCS due to our commitment to Pitt Football.
