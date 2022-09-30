A Blairsville man is due in court today for five hearings, many of them are sentencing hearings. 34-year-old Brian Alan Kutsch will be in court this morning for various charges in different incidents. In two cases, he was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, charges that he pleaded guilty to in August. The charges stemmed from cases in March of this year and August of last year. In another case, he was charged with retail theft for an incident in April of this year, and he pleaded guilty there too. He is also due before the court today for charges of DUI and summary traffic offenses from October of last year. He will also have a probation revocation hearing connected with a case in January of last year, where he was sentenced to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

BLAIRSVILLE, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO