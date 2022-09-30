ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

WRDW-TV

Poll shows Georgia voters are divided over 2 key races

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new poll shows Georgians are divided over two key races. With the midterm elections less than six weeks away, key races in Georgia are starting to heat up. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made stops in Sandy Springs and Duluth on Sunday, rallying her supporters and promising to expand Medicaid, make college affordable and protect a woman’s right to choose.
TheAtlantaVoice

Heal the Westside

In the library of Booker T. Washington High School, the oldest Black high school in the state, sat over 50 members of the community gathered there to hear about how they could help heal Atlanta’s Westside. Booker T. Washington High School is nestled in the heart of the Vine City neighborhood, servicing an average of […] The post Heal the Westside  appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

A Tenant's Bill of Rights

Every fifth-grader should know that the first ten amendments to the United States Constitution is known as The Bill of Rights, and it spells out protections that every citizen has against tyranny from our own government. Recently, the Atlanta City Council adopted a "Tenant's Bill of Rights," calling for rent...
ATLANTA, GA
westsidestorynewspaper.com

Announcing the Inaugural Black Tech Gala Fundraising and Awards Ceremony

ATLANTA, GA— The Power of Technology Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, is pleased to introduce the Inaugural Black Tech Gala taking place on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 8:00 pm EST at the Hyatt Regency Villa Christina – Atlanta Perimeter. This immersive formal black tie tech affair will feature an elegant night of live entertainment, dining, dancing, fundraising, and an awards ceremony for those who have initiatives supporting the black tech community.
ATLANTA, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Water, supplies needed for Hurricane Ian victims

Henry County District I Commissioner Johnny Wilson has teamed up with American Legion Post 516 to hold a water and supply drive to send a convoy of care to Lee County Florida to help those in desperate need of basic supplies. Donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. until 5...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
atlinq.com

Bridge at Piccadilly's

The first meeting of the East Cobb Aces Interested group was held on March 14, 2017. This group consisted of ladies who were avid Bridge players and those interested in learning the game. Even through the pandemic, members often played virtually. The East Cobb Aces Interested group, now the East Cobb County Chapter of the Holidays, Incorporated consists of fifteen dynamic women. Dr. Theopia Tate is the president and Dr. Marty Pinkston is the vice president. Members include Dorothy Delsarte, Pamela Elliott, Barbara Hicks, Verna Hodges, Gale Jordan, Darlene Kimes, Ella Loving, Gwendolyn Midddlebrooks, Mollie Neal, Sylvia Robinson, Allie Terry, Henrie Treadwell and Betty Walker. The members look forward to playing at least twice a month, and the meetings mostly take place at Piccadilly’s at Greenbriar Mall in southwest Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Opinion: Marietta Small Businesses Being Pushed Out By Big Developer

[This article is by Brian Benefield, who also writes Second Helpings, a series in the Courier about food in Cobb County]. There has been a recent outcry from local business owners on the Church Street section of Marietta Square and from the community as well. I think their voices should...
MARIETTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

In his new book, GSU professor Dan Immergluck explores the "highly racialized gentrification" that changed Atlanta

Dan Immergluck’s new book, Red Hot City, describes an Atlanta that’s a good place to do business—but increasingly out of reach for many of its longtime residents. In his book, out this month, he details paths taken—and not taken—by policymakers that he says have resulted in a housing crisis that is forcing lower-income, and often Black, families further and further out from the transit, hospitals, and jobs in the city’s core. The post In his new book, GSU professor Dan Immergluck explores the “highly racialized gentrification” that changed Atlanta appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA

