The first meeting of the East Cobb Aces Interested group was held on March 14, 2017. This group consisted of ladies who were avid Bridge players and those interested in learning the game. Even through the pandemic, members often played virtually. The East Cobb Aces Interested group, now the East Cobb County Chapter of the Holidays, Incorporated consists of fifteen dynamic women. Dr. Theopia Tate is the president and Dr. Marty Pinkston is the vice president. Members include Dorothy Delsarte, Pamela Elliott, Barbara Hicks, Verna Hodges, Gale Jordan, Darlene Kimes, Ella Loving, Gwendolyn Midddlebrooks, Mollie Neal, Sylvia Robinson, Allie Terry, Henrie Treadwell and Betty Walker. The members look forward to playing at least twice a month, and the meetings mostly take place at Piccadilly’s at Greenbriar Mall in southwest Atlanta.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO