Governor hopeful Stacey Abrams, Gov. Brian Kemp exchange words at town hall
ATLANTA — Georgia governor’s race is heating up. On Tuesday night, a back-to-back war of words between Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ensued at a special town hall at Clark Atlanta University. The town hall aimed to get young black voters to the polls.
Poll shows Georgia voters are divided over 2 key races
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new poll shows Georgians are divided over two key races. With the midterm elections less than six weeks away, key races in Georgia are starting to heat up. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made stops in Sandy Springs and Duluth on Sunday, rallying her supporters and promising to expand Medicaid, make college affordable and protect a woman’s right to choose.
Georgia Republicans and Democrats agree: Dobbins needs a new mission
Democrats and Republicans don’t agree about much in election season. But Georgia’s congressional delegation joined forces Friday to push for a new mission for Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Cobb County. All 16 Georgians in the U.S. House and Senate – eight Republicans and six Democrats – signed...
More than 800 DeKalb teachers enrolled in intensive reading training
The district has invested more than $1 million in federal pandemic aid into the effort so far.
Heal the Westside
In the library of Booker T. Washington High School, the oldest Black high school in the state, sat over 50 members of the community gathered there to hear about how they could help heal Atlanta’s Westside. Booker T. Washington High School is nestled in the heart of the Vine City neighborhood, servicing an average of […] The post Heal the Westside appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Fulton DA pushes to remove lawyers, OK search warrants before election break
A pair of legal filings from Fulton County prosecutors this week suggests their criminal investigation into attempts to ...
A Tenant's Bill of Rights
Every fifth-grader should know that the first ten amendments to the United States Constitution is known as The Bill of Rights, and it spells out protections that every citizen has against tyranny from our own government. Recently, the Atlanta City Council adopted a "Tenant's Bill of Rights," calling for rent...
Announcing the Inaugural Black Tech Gala Fundraising and Awards Ceremony
ATLANTA, GA— The Power of Technology Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, is pleased to introduce the Inaugural Black Tech Gala taking place on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 8:00 pm EST at the Hyatt Regency Villa Christina – Atlanta Perimeter. This immersive formal black tie tech affair will feature an elegant night of live entertainment, dining, dancing, fundraising, and an awards ceremony for those who have initiatives supporting the black tech community.
Water, supplies needed for Hurricane Ian victims
Henry County District I Commissioner Johnny Wilson has teamed up with American Legion Post 516 to hold a water and supply drive to send a convoy of care to Lee County Florida to help those in desperate need of basic supplies. Donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. until 5...
Reporters not let into Walker event 1 day after bombshell report he paid for woman’s abortion
ATLANTA — Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker left reporters out of his public appearance Tuesday at one of Atlanta’s most well-known churches. It comes after an explosive allegation in the Daily Beast that he asked a former girlfriend to get an abortion and paid for it. Channel 2...
Georgia gynecologist and pharmacist plead guilty to operating a ‘pill mill’ network
Anthony Mills, a former Atlanta gynecologist, and Raphael Ogunsusi, a licensed pharmacist who owned two pharmacies, have pleaded guilty for their roles in operating an Atlanta-area “pill mill” network that supplied addicts and drug dealers with large amounts of dangerous prescription drugs through illegal prescribing and dispensing. “Mills...
Here’s how the richest Georgians stack up with the rest of the country, according to Forbes
ATLANTA — Do you know who the richest people in the Peach State are?. Forbes has put out it’s annual list of the 400 richest people in the United States and 10 Georgians made the list. Earlier this year, Forbes released a comprehensive list of the 2,668 billionaires...
Bridge at Piccadilly’s
The first meeting of the East Cobb Aces Interested group was held on March 14, 2017. This group consisted of ladies who were avid Bridge players and those interested in learning the game. Even through the pandemic, members often played virtually. The East Cobb Aces Interested group, now the East Cobb County Chapter of the Holidays, Incorporated consists of fifteen dynamic women. Dr. Theopia Tate is the president and Dr. Marty Pinkston is the vice president. Members include Dorothy Delsarte, Pamela Elliott, Barbara Hicks, Verna Hodges, Gale Jordan, Darlene Kimes, Ella Loving, Gwendolyn Midddlebrooks, Mollie Neal, Sylvia Robinson, Allie Terry, Henrie Treadwell and Betty Walker. The members look forward to playing at least twice a month, and the meetings mostly take place at Piccadilly’s at Greenbriar Mall in southwest Atlanta.
Opinion: Marietta Small Businesses Being Pushed Out By Big Developer
[This article is by Brian Benefield, who also writes Second Helpings, a series in the Courier about food in Cobb County]. There has been a recent outcry from local business owners on the Church Street section of Marietta Square and from the community as well. I think their voices should...
In his new book, GSU professor Dan Immergluck explores the “highly racialized gentrification” that changed Atlanta
Dan Immergluck’s new book, Red Hot City, describes an Atlanta that’s a good place to do business—but increasingly out of reach for many of its longtime residents. In his book, out this month, he details paths taken—and not taken—by policymakers that he says have resulted in a housing crisis that is forcing lower-income, and often Black, families further and further out from the transit, hospitals, and jobs in the city’s core. The post In his new book, GSU professor Dan Immergluck explores the “highly racialized gentrification” that changed Atlanta appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker brings campaign to Forsyth
FORSYTH, Ga. — The threat of a storm isn't putting off Georgia's election season. Wednesday, Republican Herschel Walker stopped in Forsyth on his "Unite Georgia" bus tour. He's running for U.S. Senate against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock. "I'm going to tell all of you to vote for me so...
Cobb Free Resources for Seniors Expo provides free and low-cost services to the 55+ community
The Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County distributed the following announcement about its Free Resources for Seniors Expo to be held October 14 at Cobb County’s Senior Wellness Center:. The Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County is sponsoring a free event at which senior citizens can explore free and...
‘We do:’ Ga. deputy answers call of duty after groom gets into accident on the way to his wedding
WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — On most wedding days, it’s usually the bride and groom saying, “I do,” but when a local sheriff’s office was asked if it could get a groom to his wedding on time, the department answered, “We do.”. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Video | Distracted driver t-bones, flips car in front of police officers
DULUTH, Ga. — Police in Duluth released a video of a car accident that happened right in front of them. The driver told police that they were looking over at what the officers were doing -- "instead of driving correctly," they said. It happened on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard while...
She joined Carter Center 40 years ago - and has known Jimmy forever
Bernstine W. Hollis has worked at the Carter Center in Atlanta since it opened four decades ago. But her relationship with Jimmy Carter goes back much further.
