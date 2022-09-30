Read full article on original website
Storefront Repair Fund addresses vandalism for Seattle businesses with new grants
Seattle small businesses can now apply for grants of up to $2,000 each to offset the costs of property crimes. Mayor Bruce Harrell announced the creation of the $2 million Storefront Repair Fund today from the University District, which he said has seen its share of vandalism against mom-and-pop shops in the past few years. The grants will go toward repairing windows, doors, and other damage to buildings.
Transportation Secretary Buttigieg coming to Seattle this week
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit Seattle and Wenatchee this week, the Transportation Department announced Monday. Buttigieg will be in Washington state this Thursday and Friday to highlight investments in local infrastructure. The funds were part of President Biden’s Infrastructure Law. Often referred to as “Mayor Pete,” he was...
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: The divide between the reasonable and the unreasonable comes down to what works
A listener directed me to a speech last week by podcaster (and former KIRO Reporter) Brandi Kruse. She was talking to a visiting delegation from the state of Georgia about solving the crime problem in downtown Seattle. “What I came to realize and what I very much believe today is...
seattlemag.com
Sizzling Seattle Suburbia
This article originally appeared in the July/August 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. A Seattle suburb perhaps best-known for its wine, tourism and recreation has notched another big achievement as the most popular housing market in the United States. An analysis of more than 1,000 cities by Seattle-based online residential marketplace...
Chronicle
Washington Faces an Epidemic of Inaccessible Sidewalks
The Tacoma apartment was listed as wheelchair accessible, but it didn't matter, because Krystal Monteros couldn't get there in the first place. When the bus dropped her at the closest stop, Monteros, a wheelchair user, found herself on a small concrete island with only gravel "sidewalks" to either side. The building she wanted to visit was to the south, but her path to get there ended with a 6-inch drop and no ramp. The four-lane road didn't have any crossings.
MyNorthwest.com
WA homeless program showing early signs of helping those living off highways
The fire under the Ship Canal Bridge last week highlighted just how dangerous it can be to have freeways and homeless encampments so close together, not just for camp residents, but for travelers. That camp is now being evaluated and addressed by the state government under a new program that is already showing positive results.
seattletransitblog.com
Open Letter to Julie Timm, new Sound Transit CEO
I wish you good fortune in reenergizing Sound Transit as you take on the CEO position. Much of the Puget Sound’s regional mobility depends on ST’s success!. When voters approved Sound Transit’s ST3 plan in 2016, they expected ST to make good use of billions of their tax dollars, and deliver sustainable and equitable transit mobility across the region over the next few decades. Much of the ST3 plan was not fully developed, so voters had to trust Sound Transit to flesh out the details. During the pandemic, we learned that transit dependent populations have the greatest needs for reliable transit, smaller numbers of workers will be returning to downtown offices, and the original plans did not consider equity. As the designs for new lines have become more detailed, cost estimates have ballooned, schedules have been delayed, and serious new challenges identified. They include how to:
Students, organizations and Seattle leaders react to U District weekend violence
SEATTLE — University of Washington students are speaking out after five people were injured in two violent incidents near campus over the weekend. “We’ve been here for three days, three days and this has happened,” said UW freshman Maya Schollum. It was the first weekend out for...
KUOW
What to do about low Black homeownership in Washington state
One local leader has been thinking a lot about a report that came out last week, which revealed low home ownership among Washington’s Black families, as compared to white families. Michael Brown, leader of the Seattle Foundation's Black Home Initiative, said the report is evidence that the region's wealth...
First Lady Jill Biden to visit Seattle, Tacoma this week
The White House announced Tuesday that First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be in Seattle and Tacoma late this week. Just last week, Biden told a democratic women’s group that Republicans underestimate the power of women. She said that “extremists attack rights that a vast number of Americans support, like a woman’s right to choose.”
Kent considers ‘no camping’ ordinance as partial solution to homeless issues
Could Kent be the next western Washington city to ban camping as a way to address its homeless problems?. The city council has discussed the proposal, but appear to be at a crossroads. Ordinance introduced after Green River encampment was removed. The move comes just months after a large homeless...
Seattle minimum wage increases to $18.69 an hour
Seattle announced its new minimum wage will be $18.69 an hour for most workers, a $1.42 increase over the current wage. It will take effect Jan 1, 2023. An annual increase to the minimum wage is required by the Minimum Wage Ordinance, which was set by Initiative 1433 and requires the wage to be adjusted for inflation.
Pierce Transit breaks ground on first new transit center since the 90s
Pierce Transit is building a new transit center in Spanaway, hoping that the new facility will help connect the region more closely with the rest of Pierce County. The ceremony held Monday was attended by elected officials and local dignitaries in Spanaway, including U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell and U.S. Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland.
Mariners end two decades of misery returning to postseason
Because of one stat, pitcher Matthew Boyd has become the go-to player to ask about the Seattle Mariners’ situation. Not the stats on the back of his baseball card, mind you. It’s the fact Boyd was born in Bellevue, Washington, on Feb. 2, 1991. That he grew up on nearby Mercer Island and was 10 years old the last time Seattle reached the postseason.
Chronicle
Gas Prices Jump in Washington With Acute Spike on the West Coast
After about a two-month dip, gas prices are climbing again in Washington state, especially west of the Cascades, where levels are once again close to the June peak. At $5.45 a gallon, gas prices in the Seattle area are up 15% from early September when prices fell to their lowest price since April, according to an analysis of federal Energy Information Administration data.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: King County uses ‘Antifa tactics’ against reporter covering homeless shelter expansion
With emotions already running high in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District over King County’s plans to expand an existing shelter into a “megaplex” of homeless, mental health, and addiction services, one of the region’s most recognized reporters on these issues was banned from Tuesday morning’s media tour of the site.
UW students left shaken after weekend of violence in U-District
SEATTLE — The University of Washington community is reeling after two shootings that happened over the weekend in the U-District. The shooting that happened Sunday morning around 1 a.m. put four UW students in the hospital. Paul Garces was out with his friends when he says shots rang out.
Improved air quality on the way to western Washington
It was another weekend with hazy skies due to wildfire smoke, with some areas of western Washington being “unhealthy for sensitive groups” according to the Washington Smoke blog, leaving many to ask – when will it rain enough to put out the wildfires and stop the smoke?
October marks start of 'Move Ahead Washington' legislation impacts
SEATTLE — Several measures took effect on October 1 that will impact drivers and public transit users in Washington state. Some were tied to the passage of "Move Ahead Washington," a transportation package that invests $16.9 billion over 16 years in projects statewide. Starting October 1, children and teens...
Closures to cause heavy traffic through Seattle this weekend
Revive I-5 It’s Revive I-5 weekend (again)! The off-ramp to Columbian Way and the West Seattle Bridge are closed along with the right lane of southbound I-5. You can access the West Seattle Bridge from SODO or by using Michigan Street and back onto northbound I-5 and the northbound exits. All work should wrap up early Monday morning.
