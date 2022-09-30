ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

wdadradio.com

HOMECOMING ARRESTS INCLUDE TEEN FROM GLASSPORT, DRUGS, STOLEN AR-15

Law enforcement officials had more activity than normal on Saturday night of Homecoming Weekend. IUP police reported 12 calls for routine service, along with three arrests. Two of the students were arrested for underage drinking. Indiana Borough Police had 43 calls for service, and made four arrests. Two of the arrests were of IUP students. One of the students, a man, was arrested for simple assault, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. The other student, a female, was charged with underage drinking, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. The other two arrests, for non-IUP students, included an arrest on charges of Simple Assault hand harassment, while the other non-IUP student was arrested as a fugitive from justice.
INDIANA, PA
explore venango

Franklin Man Arrested After Allegedly Refusing to Leave UPMC Northwest

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was arrested for trespassing and disorderly conduct after he refused to leave UPMC Northwest. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 67-year-old Timothy P. Radabaugh in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on September 21.
FRANKLIN, PA
abc23.com

Cambria County Man Arrested for Drug Theft

Authorities with the East Taylor Township Police Department say a Johnstown man is facing numerous felonies after admitting to stealing more than $30,000 worth of prescription narcotics from a local pharmacy where he was employed. Police say Matthew Miller, 48, was recently fired from his job at Martella’s Pharmacy after...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police seek info after Harmony businessman goes missing, is considered to be endangered

HARMONY BOROUGH, Pa. — Zelienople police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing Harmony-area businessman. Tod DiMinno, 54, was last seen in Harmony Borough on Wednesday, Sept. 28. He is believed to be driving his red-colored 2006 Honda Civic. DiMinno has dark hair, brown eyes, and a full beard. He’s said to be 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs about 160 pounds.
HARMONY, PA
wdadradio.com

INDIANA POLICE CHARGE ONE PERSON CONNECTED TO INCIDENT ON SUNDAY

Indiana Borough Police have charged a man in connection with an incident on Sunday when a gun was brandished during an argument. Police say in a news release that charges of terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, and simple assault were filed against 22-year-old Robert Earnest Jones of Tarentum in connection with the investigation early Sunday morning in the 200 block of South 7th Street.
INDIANA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

One person hospitalized in critical condition after shooting in Knoxville neighborhood

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — At least one person was critically wounded after a shooting Sunday morning in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood. The call came in at 10:39 a.m. for a multi-round Shotspotter notification in the 200 block of Wilbur St. When police arrived, they found one person injured from gunshot wounds. The victim has been taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition. The extent of their injuries was not available.
PITTSBURGH, PA
#Marijuana
wdadradio.com

SATURDAY’S FIRE CALLS INCLUDE THREE ACCIDENTS

It was a rather busy Saturday for first responders and Sunday started with a couple of calls for firefighters as well. Indiana County 911 lists dispatches Saturday for the Armagh/East Wheatfield Volunteer Fire Company very early in the morning for an accident on Plant Road in East Wheatfield Township; a call at 3:44 PM for Indiana firefighters along with Citizens Ambulance for a crash on Lenz Road in White Township; for Clymer firefighters for utility lines down on Allen Bridge Road in Rayne Township at 6:35 PM; an automatic fire alarm answered by Indiana firefighters on Anthony Run Road in Armstrong Township; then two calls for vehicle accidents for Rossiter’s firefighters: On Dug Hill Road in Canoe Township at 7:35 PM and on Smyerstown Road in Jefferson County at 2:19 this morning.
ROSSITER, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT NEWS: Two DuBois Men Charged in Robbery, Assault

DUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) – Two DuBois men are facing robbery charges for allegedly assaulting and stealing money from a DuBois man. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Alexander C. Bohensky, 25, and Matthew Wayne Pearson II, 27, are both charged with two felony counts of robbery,...
DUBOIS, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound after car crash in Mount Oliver

MOUNT OLIVER, Pa. — A man is in critical condition after he was found injured from a gunshot wound after a car crash in Mount Oliver. The Allegheny County Police Department said Mount Oliver police were first dispatched to a shots-fired call in the 100 block of Brownsville Road just before midnight Friday. At the same time, dispatchers also received calls about a car crash in the 2300 block of South 18th Street. Officers at the second scene found a man in the car suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was last listed as being in critical condition.
MOUNT OLIVER, PA
Tribune-Review

Parks Township man faces 13 felony charges after police say he sold heroin to informant twice

The Armstrong County District Attorney’s Office filed more than a dozen felony charges against a Parks Township man they accused of being a heroin dealer. Jerramie Marlo Brackman, 38, of the 1100 block of Grant Street was charged with nine felony counts of criminal use of a communications facility, four felony counts of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver and four misdemeanor drug charges, according to court records.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

1 dead in McKeesport house fire

A fire in McKeesport left one man dead Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to Soles Street around 10:30 a.m. On scene, they found smoke and flames pouring from the roof of a home there. The fire grew to two alarms before crews were able to bring it under control. Neighbors...
MCKEESPORT, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Three women tied up and held captive, tripwires found in man’s house

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Police responding to a 911 call from a distressed woman said they found three women being held captive inside a home. A criminal complaint obtained by WJAC filed by the Johnstown Police Department says officers were initially called to a home in the city by a “distressed woman” who told officers she had been tied up but was able to break free and call the police.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WGAL

Multi-vehicle crash in Lancaster County

Several people were transported to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Lancaster. The accident occurred on the 2100 block of Fruitville Pike shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday in Manheim Township. This crash is under investigation.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

SHETLER ASKS FOR BOND AS TRIAL NEARS

The attorney for Ray Shetler Jr. has filed a petition for nominal bond for his client, based on Rule 600 of the Pennsylvania Rules of Criminal Procedure. Rule 600 demands that a trial for any criminal defendant must be held within 365 days of incarceration, except for delays caused by the defendant. It also stipulates that a defendant is eligible for nominal bond if incarcerated for more than 180 days before trial.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

