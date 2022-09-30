Read full article on original website
wdadradio.com
HOMECOMING ARRESTS INCLUDE TEEN FROM GLASSPORT, DRUGS, STOLEN AR-15
Law enforcement officials had more activity than normal on Saturday night of Homecoming Weekend. IUP police reported 12 calls for routine service, along with three arrests. Two of the students were arrested for underage drinking. Indiana Borough Police had 43 calls for service, and made four arrests. Two of the arrests were of IUP students. One of the students, a man, was arrested for simple assault, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. The other student, a female, was charged with underage drinking, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. The other two arrests, for non-IUP students, included an arrest on charges of Simple Assault hand harassment, while the other non-IUP student was arrested as a fugitive from justice.
Man arrested following police chase that ended on Fort Pitt Bridge
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A man wanted on multiple warrants was arrested Friday following a chase that ended on the Fort Pitt Bridge. According to a news release, 29-year-old Tariq Mahdi was arrested on three Allegheny County bench warrants and three arrest warrants out of Penn Hills. Detectives from...
Fugitive convicted of homicide with a vehicle in 2020 arrested in Fayette County
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A convicted fugitive was taken into custody by Allegheny County’s sheriff detectives in Fayette County on Wednesday. Daquan Thompson, 28, was convicted of homicide by vehicle while DUI after a crash in 2017. Police said Thompson never showed up to his sentencing hearing in 2020...
explore venango
Franklin Man Arrested After Allegedly Refusing to Leave UPMC Northwest
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was arrested for trespassing and disorderly conduct after he refused to leave UPMC Northwest. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 67-year-old Timothy P. Radabaugh in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on September 21.
abc23.com
Cambria County Man Arrested for Drug Theft
Authorities with the East Taylor Township Police Department say a Johnstown man is facing numerous felonies after admitting to stealing more than $30,000 worth of prescription narcotics from a local pharmacy where he was employed. Police say Matthew Miller, 48, was recently fired from his job at Martella’s Pharmacy after...
Police seek info after Harmony businessman goes missing, is considered to be endangered
HARMONY BOROUGH, Pa. — Zelienople police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing Harmony-area businessman. Tod DiMinno, 54, was last seen in Harmony Borough on Wednesday, Sept. 28. He is believed to be driving his red-colored 2006 Honda Civic. DiMinno has dark hair, brown eyes, and a full beard. He’s said to be 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs about 160 pounds.
wdadradio.com
INDIANA POLICE CHARGE ONE PERSON CONNECTED TO INCIDENT ON SUNDAY
Indiana Borough Police have charged a man in connection with an incident on Sunday when a gun was brandished during an argument. Police say in a news release that charges of terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, and simple assault were filed against 22-year-old Robert Earnest Jones of Tarentum in connection with the investigation early Sunday morning in the 200 block of South 7th Street.
One person hospitalized in critical condition after shooting in Knoxville neighborhood
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — At least one person was critically wounded after a shooting Sunday morning in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood. The call came in at 10:39 a.m. for a multi-round Shotspotter notification in the 200 block of Wilbur St. When police arrived, they found one person injured from gunshot wounds. The victim has been taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition. The extent of their injuries was not available.
wdadradio.com
SATURDAY’S FIRE CALLS INCLUDE THREE ACCIDENTS
It was a rather busy Saturday for first responders and Sunday started with a couple of calls for firefighters as well. Indiana County 911 lists dispatches Saturday for the Armagh/East Wheatfield Volunteer Fire Company very early in the morning for an accident on Plant Road in East Wheatfield Township; a call at 3:44 PM for Indiana firefighters along with Citizens Ambulance for a crash on Lenz Road in White Township; for Clymer firefighters for utility lines down on Allen Bridge Road in Rayne Township at 6:35 PM; an automatic fire alarm answered by Indiana firefighters on Anthony Run Road in Armstrong Township; then two calls for vehicle accidents for Rossiter’s firefighters: On Dug Hill Road in Canoe Township at 7:35 PM and on Smyerstown Road in Jefferson County at 2:19 this morning.
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT NEWS: Two DuBois Men Charged in Robbery, Assault
DUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) – Two DuBois men are facing robbery charges for allegedly assaulting and stealing money from a DuBois man. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Alexander C. Bohensky, 25, and Matthew Wayne Pearson II, 27, are both charged with two felony counts of robbery,...
Police arrest juvenile in Friday shooting of 13-year-old boy in Swissvale
SWISSVALE, Pa. — A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the Friday afternoon shooting of another 13-year-old boy, said Allegheny County police. Police were called to the 7500 block of Short Street at 2:39 p.m. where first responders found a 13-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdominal area.
West Virginia elementary school janitor found with meth on campus, police say
VIENNA, W. Va. — A janitor at a West Virginia elementary school is accused of possessing methamphetamine and marijuana while on campus, authorities said. Clayton Wheeland, 25, of Elizabeth, was arrested Thursday and charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, the Vienna Police Department said in a news release.
Pittsburgh police arrest 15-year-old boy believed to be involved in summer shooting
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police have arrested a 15-year-old they believe was involved in a shooting that happened over the summer. Officers found a man in critical condition after he was shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood West neighborhood in August. The U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force and Pittsburgh...
Man in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound after car crash in Mount Oliver
MOUNT OLIVER, Pa. — A man is in critical condition after he was found injured from a gunshot wound after a car crash in Mount Oliver. The Allegheny County Police Department said Mount Oliver police were first dispatched to a shots-fired call in the 100 block of Brownsville Road just before midnight Friday. At the same time, dispatchers also received calls about a car crash in the 2300 block of South 18th Street. Officers at the second scene found a man in the car suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was last listed as being in critical condition.
Investigators: At least one person is dead after a structure fire in McKeesport
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — At least one person has died following a structure fire in McKeesport Sunday morning, according to investigators. The fire broke out just before 9 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Soles St. The call was then escalated to a 2-alarm fire response. The fire is said to be under control.
Parks Township man faces 13 felony charges after police say he sold heroin to informant twice
The Armstrong County District Attorney’s Office filed more than a dozen felony charges against a Parks Township man they accused of being a heroin dealer. Jerramie Marlo Brackman, 38, of the 1100 block of Grant Street was charged with nine felony counts of criminal use of a communications facility, four felony counts of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver and four misdemeanor drug charges, according to court records.
wtae.com
1 dead in McKeesport house fire
A fire in McKeesport left one man dead Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to Soles Street around 10:30 a.m. On scene, they found smoke and flames pouring from the roof of a home there. The fire grew to two alarms before crews were able to bring it under control. Neighbors...
Police: Three women tied up and held captive, tripwires found in man’s house
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Police responding to a 911 call from a distressed woman said they found three women being held captive inside a home. A criminal complaint obtained by WJAC filed by the Johnstown Police Department says officers were initially called to a home in the city by a “distressed woman” who told officers she had been tied up but was able to break free and call the police.
WGAL
Multi-vehicle crash in Lancaster County
Several people were transported to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Lancaster. The accident occurred on the 2100 block of Fruitville Pike shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday in Manheim Township. This crash is under investigation.
wdadradio.com
SHETLER ASKS FOR BOND AS TRIAL NEARS
The attorney for Ray Shetler Jr. has filed a petition for nominal bond for his client, based on Rule 600 of the Pennsylvania Rules of Criminal Procedure. Rule 600 demands that a trial for any criminal defendant must be held within 365 days of incarceration, except for delays caused by the defendant. It also stipulates that a defendant is eligible for nominal bond if incarcerated for more than 180 days before trial.
