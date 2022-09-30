It was a rather busy Saturday for first responders and Sunday started with a couple of calls for firefighters as well. Indiana County 911 lists dispatches Saturday for the Armagh/East Wheatfield Volunteer Fire Company very early in the morning for an accident on Plant Road in East Wheatfield Township; a call at 3:44 PM for Indiana firefighters along with Citizens Ambulance for a crash on Lenz Road in White Township; for Clymer firefighters for utility lines down on Allen Bridge Road in Rayne Township at 6:35 PM; an automatic fire alarm answered by Indiana firefighters on Anthony Run Road in Armstrong Township; then two calls for vehicle accidents for Rossiter’s firefighters: On Dug Hill Road in Canoe Township at 7:35 PM and on Smyerstown Road in Jefferson County at 2:19 this morning.

ROSSITER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO