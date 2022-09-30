No horror franchise has made quite the rebound as the Child’s Play series has. If you told me years ago that this franchise, about a homicidal toy, would re-emerge from its ill-received comedy sequels to being one of the best horror shows currently airing, I would first tell you that that’s a very specific prediction, but also that it sounds unlikely. Fortunately for us horror fans, we’re currently living in the right timeline as Chucky is ready to terrorize once again for a second season on the USA Network/Syfy Channel. The series was an interesting gamble from creator Don Mancini, who was able to give viewers an effective mix of what made his gnarly little Good Guy doll so beloved, with a charming story and cast of young protagonists that expanded on the franchise’s surprisingly-progressive themes of sexuality, acceptance, and adolescence (truly deserving of its marketed slogan as a “coming of rage” story). While the show’s first season (mostly) acts as a standalone story of television, there are several threads that were left hanging by the end of its bloody season finale. So ahead of the show’s second season premiere, here’s a recap of what happened in Chucky Season One.

TV SERIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO