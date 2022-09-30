Read full article on original website
‘Emancipation’ Trailer Reveals Will Smith's Harrowing Journey Toward Freedom
Today Apple TV+ has announced a release date and released several pieces of media, including a trailer, for its upcoming period drama, Emancipation. The Will Smith led and produced flick will mark the actor’s return to the world of feature films following his Academy Award-winning turn as tennis pros Serena and Venus Williams’ father in King Richard. Helmed by Training Day and The Equalizer director Antoine Fuqua, the movie, which is based on a true story, will take place during the Civil War and will focus on an escaped enslaved man named Peter (Smith).
Celebrities Can Live Forever Thanks to Technology, but Is That a Good Thing?
Two recent events have brought the future of celebrity appearances to light. Initial reports that Bruce Willis had sold his rights to a deepfake company, allowing his "digital twin" to appear in future projects, and confirmed reports that James Earl Jones’ signed over the rights to his voice recordings to an A.I. company to be used in future projects, including vocals for Darth Vader in Star Wars films and television series. While the reports about Willis are now denied by the actor, both reports showcase a fascinating move forward in technology, keeping beloved actors alive in future projects. A new Die Hard movie with a John McClane in his prime, or a Darth Vader series, for example. But is that a good thing? The short answer is no. However, the answer is more complex than a simple yes or no.
Nicole Kidman's Iconic AMC Ad Becomes a Cult in New 'SNL' Sketch
Heartbreak really does feel good in a place like AMC. And that's because Nicole Kidman told us it does. By now if you've been to an AMC theater, you've seen the ad that has taken over all movie lovers. It features Kidman walking in the rain to the movies and talking about how much she loves going to see characters take on the biggest screen and it has, in some places, become something of a tradition to salute the ad or to applaud it when it comes on. (At least, that's what we do in New York City). And now Saturday Night Live has taken the time to make fun of just how much we all love it.
'SNL': Ego Nwodim and Heidi Gardner Live Their Caribbean Dreams
Miles Teller took to host the Season 48 premiere of Saturday Night Live and with it came hilarious sketches from Teller and great musical performances from guest Kendrick Lamar. It also meant that we got quite the funny eleventh-hour sketch that was so weird that it worked to end the night on just the right note. Because who doesn't want to watch a show where two older women flirt with men on their own talk show?
Robert Brown, 'Here Comes The Brides' Star, Dead at 95
Actor Robert Brown, best known for his numerous appearances on the small screen, has passed away. Among his numerous TV roles, Brown was best recognized for his role as Jason Bolt in the long-running ABC TV series Here Come the Brides which was set in post-Civil War America. The actor, whose active years spanned from the 40s through to the mid-90s, was 95 years old at the time of his passing.
Netflix: 10 Most Emmy-Awarded Original Shows, Ranked
The Primetime Emmy Awards are handed out annually by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in recognition of the very best in American primetime television programming. And in 2013, Netflix became the first streaming service to win a Primetime Emmy Award when House of Cards scored nine nominations and won three.
10 Best Fourth Wall Breaks In The MCU
Whether it is a superhero blockbuster or silent cinema, films and shows play around with characters that can break the fourth wall and directly talk to the audience. The most recent addition to this category is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s titular character, Jennifer Walters a.k.a She-Hulk. It is nothing...
Will the Janine/Gregory Ship Finally Sail on 'Abbott Elementary' Season 2?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of Abbott Elementary.The much-awaited Season 2 of Abbott Elementary premiered last month, offering fans a reunion with everyone’s favorite teachers and their students as they head back to school — and with a 22-episode season confirmed, it is bound to be extra interesting and fun. The award-winning sitcom follows a group of teachers from Willard R. Abbott Elementary School in Philadelphia including its main character, Janine Teagues —played by the show's creator Quinta Brunson — as they navigate the life of being a teacher in an underfunded school. The cast also includes Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams), Ava Coleman (Janelle James), Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter), Chris Perfetti (Jacob Hill), and, of course, Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph).
7 Best New Shows on Netflix in October 2022
Spooky season is upon us, finally, and Netflix has plenty of offerings for everyone. There are some huge names involved with these upcoming series including Guillermo del Toro, Ryan Murphy, Mia Farrow, Naomi Watts, Zoe Saldaña, and Bobby Cannavale, just to name a few. There are some new series, some limited series, and a horror anthology that we hope keeps coming back every year. And if you’re not in the mood for something spooky, we’ve got you covered there as well. For some, this is the most wonderful time of the year, so here are seven new series that will get you in the mood.
Florence Pugh Faces a Major Challenge in 'The Wonder' Trailer
This November, acclaimed director Sebastián Lelio, known for films such as Disobedience and A Fantastic Woman, returns with his latest project for Netflix. Led by Florence Pugh, The Wonder brings viewers into the relationship between a young girl and the nurse tasked to watch over her. Ahead of the release, Netflix has shared the official trailer.
‘Chucky’ Season 1 Recap: What You Need to Know Before Season 2
No horror franchise has made quite the rebound as the Child’s Play series has. If you told me years ago that this franchise, about a homicidal toy, would re-emerge from its ill-received comedy sequels to being one of the best horror shows currently airing, I would first tell you that that’s a very specific prediction, but also that it sounds unlikely. Fortunately for us horror fans, we’re currently living in the right timeline as Chucky is ready to terrorize once again for a second season on the USA Network/Syfy Channel. The series was an interesting gamble from creator Don Mancini, who was able to give viewers an effective mix of what made his gnarly little Good Guy doll so beloved, with a charming story and cast of young protagonists that expanded on the franchise’s surprisingly-progressive themes of sexuality, acceptance, and adolescence (truly deserving of its marketed slogan as a “coming of rage” story). While the show’s first season (mostly) acts as a standalone story of television, there are several threads that were left hanging by the end of its bloody season finale. So ahead of the show’s second season premiere, here’s a recap of what happened in Chucky Season One.
'SNL': Miles Teller and Bowen Yang Dance to Lizzo in 'Charmin Bears' Sketch
Miles Teller proved himself to be a comedy powerhouse as he kicked off the 48th season of Saturday Night Live as their first host. In an episode filled with wonderfully funny sketches from Teller, one thing happened that not no one saw coming: Teller dressed up as a Charmin toilet paper bear dancing to Lizzo's "About Damn Time".
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' IMAX Poster Spotlights Star Studded Cast
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is Marvel Studios’ most anticipated feature to come out this year. It’s predecessor 2018’s Black Panther has been a milestone in the superhero genre for its representation and allegories, the upcoming feature helmed by director Ryan Coogler will expand on Wakanda’s history and the legacy of its king. In a new IMAX poster revealed by the studio, fans come face to face with the glory of the afro-futurist kingdom as Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) is seen sitting on the throne that once her husband and then her son sat on. Around her, we see our heroes M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o).
'Andor': How Far Will You Go For the Rebellion?
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story blurred the lines between good and evil in a way that we hadn’t seen before in the galaxy far, far away. Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) questions Cassian (Diego Luna) when he discusses having to do things because of “orders.” If he’s just a remorseless drone who does exactly what he is told, then what makes him any different than a Stormtrooper? This ethical debate is essential to have. The Rebel Alliance has no reason to overthrow the Galactic Empire if it’s not going to be replacing it with something better.
'SNL': Miles Teller Challenges Men to 'Send Something Normal' on Instagram DM
Saturday Night Live is back and that's really how you know that fall is here. The hit comedy show returned for its 48th season and with it came a great episode for host Miles Teller and musical guest Kendrick Lamar. One of the first sketches of the night poked fun at men with game show host, Halen Hardy (Teller). The idea is simple: Celebrity men get a DM from a woman on Instagram and they have to reply in a normal way. Which seems impossible given the group of celebrities they've collected to do so.
It’s Always Halloween In Philadelphia: The 10 Best Costumes Worn by the Gang
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia recently became the longest-running live-action comedy TV series of all time, and, with a renewal for an additional four seasons, the beloved comedy series isn't going anywhere soon. When the dysfunctional, deluded owners of Paddy's Pub aren't singing, inventing, or dodging jail time, they're likely...
‘Rust’ Movie Productions Reaches Settlement With Halyna Hutchins Estate
Refresh for more details: Rust Production and its star and producer Alec Baldwin have reached a settlement with the estate of slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Matthew Hutchins, husband of the late Halyna Hutchins, said: “We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust, including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed. The filming of Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board in January 2023. I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution...
'House of the Dragon': Matthew Needham Reveals What Sets Larys Apart From Littlefinger
It would not be a Westerosi show without characters we all collectively loathe. The original show, Game of Thrones was packed full of these detestable individuals. In fact, many would argue that the show was simply overflowing with them. From King Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) to the truly revolting Ramsey Bolton (Iwan Rheon), then there was Walder Frey (David Bradley) and of course, the ever-scheming and conniving Lord Petyr Baelish (Aidan Gillen) a.k.a Littlefinger. The on-screen deaths of each brought smiles to many who watched and it would seem like the prequel series, House of the Dragon has introduced us to someone we can all collectively dislike. Lord Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) a.k.a Clubfoot.
Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington & David O. Russell on Making 'Amsterdam'
Written and directed by David O. Russell and inspired by historical facts, Amsterdam follows best friends Dr. Burt Berendsen (Christian Bale) and attorney Harold Woodman (John David Washington) who, along with an unusually artistic nurse named Valerie Voze (Margot Robbie), find themselves on an adventure in the 1930s that leads to them being at the center of a murder investigation. The film also stars Robert De Niro, Rami Malek, Andrea Riseborough, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Alessandro Nivola, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Zoe Saldaña, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Taylor Swift.
5 Ways 'Hocus Pocus 2' Is Different From The Original (& 5 Ways It's Similar)
Hocus Pocus 2 not only flew on to Disney+ 29 years after the original 1993 film, but it takes place 29 years after it. Similarly to the way Hocus Pocus began in 1963 Salem and flash forward to the modern day of 1993, the sequel flashes even more forward to the very modern day of 2022.
