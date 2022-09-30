Read full article on original website
Aramco Says Global Oil Spare Buffers to Slump When China Reopens
The world's biggest oil company reiterated its warning that producers' spare capacity is running low. — The world’s biggest oil company reiterated its warning that producers’ spare capacity is running low and said there wouldn’t be any left once China ends its Covid Zero strategy. “The...
UAE Negotiating Deal To Send 6 Additional LNG Cargoes To Germany
ADNOC is finalizing a deal to deliver six LNG shipments to Germany next year, people with direct knowledge of the matter said. — (Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. is finalizing a deal to deliver six liquefied natural gas shipments to Germany next year, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.
SDX Energy Gets New Chief Operating Officer
Oil and gas company SDX Energy has named Yvon Quillien to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO). Quillien, who joined the company in March this year as the Morocco Country Manager, will expand this role to become the overall COO of the company and will attend all meetings of the Board of Directors.
No O&G Financing Would Be Road To Hell For America, Banks Say
Lenders can still finance new oil and gas development, but emissions goals mean the balance of their operations is shifting, banks claim. — Lenders can still finance new oil and gas development, but emissions goals mean the balance of their operations is shifting, banks claim. When the chief executives...
Oil Rallies as OPEC Weighs Even Greater Output Cut
Oil surged after OPEC+ said it was considering cutting its production limit by as much as 2 million barrels a day, double what was previously anticipated. West Texas Intermediate closed at a three-week high Tuesday after posting the biggest advance since July on Monday. OPEC’s decision could result in the cartel’s largest output reduction since the deep cuts at the outset of the pandemic, but the actual impact on global oil supply could be significantly smaller because several members already are pumping far below their quotas.
Noble And Maersk Drilling Create Leader In Offshore Drilling
After almost a year since its announcement, Noble Corporation and Maersk Drilling have completed their business combination. — After almost a year since its announcement, offshore drilling contractors Noble Corporation and Maersk Drilling have completed their business combination. The transaction, announced in November 2021, concluded through the completion of...
Natural Gas Market To Remain Tight Into 2023
The International Energy Agency expects the natural gas markets to remain tight into 2023 as Russia tightens supplies to Europe. — Russia’s continued curtailment of natural gas flows to Europe has pushed international prices to painful new highs, disrupted trade flows, and led to acute fuel shortages in some emerging and developing economies, with the market tightness expected to continue well into 2023, according to the IEA’s latest quarterly Gas Market Report.
Samskip Chooses Value Maritime Tech To Cut Vessel Emissions
Aiming to not only cut emissions from its vessels but also put CO2 to the forefront, Samskip has picked Value Maritime's Filtree solution for a pair of its container ships. — Logistics company Samskip has turned to an innovative solution to not only cut on emissions from its vessels, but also to capture CO2 as a key part of its integrated plan for decarbonizing shipping. The gas cleaning solution, named Filtree will be fitted to the container ships Samskip Innovator and Samskip Endeavour.
OPEC+ to Consider Cut of More Than 1MM Barrels
OPEC+ will consider cutting oil output by more than 1 million barrels a day, according to delegates, when it meets in person on Wednesday for the first time in more than two years. A larger-than-expected reduction would reflect the scale of the producer group’s concern that the global economy is...
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Adams Street Partners, LLC, a private markets investment firm with more than $50 billion of assets under management, announced today that Brijesh Jeevarathnam will be promoted to Partner & Global Head of Fund Investments. Jeevarathnam, who joined Adams Street as a Partner in Primary Investments in 2016, will also become a member of the firm’s Executive Committee as part of his new role. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005265/en/ Brijesh Jeevarathnam has been promoted to Partner & Global Head of Fund Investments of Adams Street Partners. (Photo: Business Wire)
Gazprom Resumes Flows to Italy
Russian gas supplies to Italy via Austria resumed, bringing some temporary relief to gas prices in Europe. Gazprom PJSC said it has found a solution with Italian buyers to overcome the regulatory changes in Austria at the end of September that were preventing transit flows, according to a company statement on Telegram. Benchmark gas futures fell as much as 4.7% after the news.
Sval Energi Wraps Up Equinor, Suncor Deals Worth 1.3Bn
Sval Energi has closed the Martin Linge and Greater Ekofisk Area transactions with Equinor and the acquisition of Suncor Energy Norge. — Sval Energi has strengthened its position on the Norwegian Continental Shelf by closing the Martin Linge and Greater Ekofisk Area transactions with Equinor and the acquisition of Suncor Energy Norge.
USA Diesel Demand Bounces Back with a Vengeance
U.S. diesel consumption bounced back with a vengeance from its Labor Day dip and surged well above the levels of the last few years. That’s what energy and environmental geo-analytics company Kayrros noted in a new report sent to Rigzone, outlining that the development was perhaps spurred by early online holiday shopping.
Cutting emissions will hit growth, but costs of inaction much higher, says IMF
Vital steps to reduce greenhouse gases by 25% by the end of the decade will lead to lower growth and higher inflation but the costs of inaction would be far greater, the International Monetary Fund has said. The IMF said decades of procrastination meant what could have been a smooth...
Equinor Selects Torgrim Reitan As New Chief Financial Officer
Equinor has appointed Torgrim Reitan as its Chief Financial Officer and executive vice president with effect from October 6, 2022. — Norwegian oil and gas giant Equinor has appointed Torgrim Reitan as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and executive vice president with effect from October 6, 2022. Reitan succeeds...
UK's Truss stands by 'disruption' agenda despite Tory doubts
BIRMINGHAM, England — (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss pledged Wednesday to ride out the turmoil unleashed by her tax-cutting economic agenda, saying the “disruption” will pay off in a wealthier, more efficient Britain. Truss closed a tumultuous Conservative conference in the central English city...
Eni CEO Meets With Republic Of Congo President
The President of the Republic of Congo met Eni's CEO Claudio Descalzi to discuss the firm's main business activities in the country. — The President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso met Eni’s CEO Claudio Descalzi to discuss the firm’s main business activities in the country.
Oil Bulls Finish September with Worst Month and Quarter in 2 Years
Oil bulls finished September with their worst month and quarter in two years, Barani Krishnan, a senior commodities analyst at uk.Investing.com highlighted in a statement sent to Rigzone recently. Krishnan, who outlined that the development might be a shock to longs in the trade, said short-sellers have expected such a...
Fitch Solutions Offers OPEC+ Prediction
Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research expects a “substantial” production cut to be made at the next OPEC+ meeting on October 5, a new report from the company has revealed. “We expect a substantial cut to be made, which will not only help to tighten the physical...
