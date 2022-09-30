Lil Nas X has solidified his role in fashion. He has become the “provocateur,” a title that was never self-prescribed but imbued with his character through his works. The infamous “Satan shoes” that caused an uproar in the Spring of 2021 pushed boundaries in a way that only the great Alexander Lee McQueen would understand, reportedly containing a drop of human blood in the sole of every shoe. His back-to-back appearances, at the Met Gala gilded in Versace armor, opulent Balmain pearls, and victorian Andrea Grossi gowns have positioned him as a force to be reckoned with on the red carpet. And now, in a new film by Petra Collins for Coach, Nas finds himself reflecting on a legacy that although just beginning, has the potential to mark him as one of history’s greatest fashion and music legacies.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 14 HOURS AGO