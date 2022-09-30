NATO chief rejects Russia’s “illegal and illegitimate” annexation of 4 parts of Ukraine

Related
Experts: Russia finding new ways to spread propaganda videos
The upper house of Russian parliament has ratified treaties to absorb 4 Ukrainian regions.
Finnish city removes last publicly displayed statue of Lenin
Putin signs laws annexing 4 Ukrainian regions
IN THIS ARTICLE
President Vladimir Putin signs laws absorbing four Ukrainian regions into Russia, in defiance of international law.
Uganda's president fires military son after offensive tweets
Ukraine set to join Spain-Portugal bid to co-host 2030 World Cup, person familiar with decision tells AP
The Taliban say a blast went off in a government ministry mosque in Kabul as officials and visitors were praying
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UK sees EU deal on Northern Ireland in ‘weeks’ as relations thaw
UK's Truss stands by 'disruption' agenda despite Tory doubts
As Cubans demand freedom, President Díaz-Canel says he will not tolerate ‘illegitimate’ protests
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen calls elections for Nov. 1, seven months ahead of end of her four-year term
Solomons wanted China references removed before signing US deal
Iran's state-run IRNA news agency says detained Iranian-American Baquer Namazi, 85, has left country for Oman
AP News Summary at 12:01 a.m. EDT
'So many children dying': Somalia drought brings famine near
Oscar winners chop off their hair for protesters in Iran
OPEC+ weighs large oil cutback to boost sagging prices
'Get lost': Iran schoolgirls lead protests over Mahsa Amini death
Leader Telegram
Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.https://www.leadertelegram.com
Comments / 0