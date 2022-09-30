ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Neck, NY

danspapers.com

High Profile: Nassau PBA President Tommy Shevlin is a ‘Cop’s Cop’

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Police Officer Thomas “Tommy” Shevlin took over the reins of the Nassau County Police Benevolent Association — Nassau’s largest law enforcement union — on January 1, 2022. In his first 10 months, Shevlin has become a recognizable figure in organized labor, and a voice respected by his peers, members, elected officials and the general public alike.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Amityville Woman, Massapequa Resident Charged With Animal Abandonment

Two women are facing charges after allegedly abandoning several cats at a Long Island park. The Suffolk County SPCA said Crystal Cahill, age 39, of Amityville, and Catherine Gropper, age 32, of Massapequa, in Nassau County, trapped cats in East Islip under the pretense of neutering and returning the cats, but instead left three adult cats in Tanner Park in Copiague.
AMITYVILLE, NY
Great Neck, NY
Great Neck, NY
longisland.com

Two Long Island Law Firms Join Forces to Bolster Real Estate Tax Group

This week, attorneys and staff at Uniondale-based Koeppel Martone & Leistman (KML) joined the law firm of Forchelli Deegan Terrana (FDT) out of Mineola to create a more powerful real estate tax practice in a combined group. The senior partner at KML, Donald Leistman, will be joining FDT’s co-managing partner...
UNIONDALE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Town rejects Ultra Lanes’ license bid

For the first time in its history, the Chamber of Commerce decided not to support a Baldwin business’s effort to expand — specifically, Ultra Lanes Baldwin Bowl and Lounge’s pursuit of a cabaret license. “This is the first time the Chamber of Commerce got up to speak...
BALDWIN, NY
queenseagle.com

Decades in the making, Willets Point project begins to take shape

City officials unveiled their latest design plans for the redevelopment of Willets Point on Wednesday evening to Queens Community Board 7 – nearly two decades after whisperings of a redevelopment of the neighborhood first began. Officials from the city’s Economic Development Corporation unveiled their plans to build three residential...
QUEENS, NY
Gothamist

NY Republican, Conservative Parties sue to upend absentee ballot counting in general election

A New York City Board of Election staff member, left, shows a ballot to a campaign observer as primary election absentee ballots are counted during the 2021 election cycle. Republican and Conservative Party leaders are suing the state over the way it currently processes absentee ballots. Advocates and election officials call it an effort to create chaos and undermine voter confidence. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Suspect Nabbed In Robbery At Bellerose Terrace Store

Months after allegedly robbing a Long Island smoke shop and terrorizing an employee, a suspect is finally behind bars. Anthony Yates, age 54, of Queens Village, Queens, was arrested in Manhattan in connection to a Nassau County robbery that occurred early Saturday, Feb. 5, in Bellerose Terrace. Police were called...
QUEENS, NY
longisland.com

Woman Killed in Motor Vehicle Crash

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a woman in Islandia yesterday. Jose Roberto Garcia was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Impala northwest on Veterans Memorial Highway and making a left turn on Suffolk Avenue, when the vehicle was struck by a 2015 Audi A4 traveling southeast, at approximately 7:10 p.m. The Impala overturned, landing right side up.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Man looking for unlocked cars arrested for grand larceny, other, Saturday evening

Numerous calls to police about a man walking through Oceanside pulling on car door handles has put Jean Ricardo Oriol, 34, in jail today. According to police, Fourth Squad officers drove to Nassau Parkway with a description of a man pulling door handles and began to canvass the area alongside the K-9 unit. While searching they found Oriol hiding from the police in the backyard of a residence on Fortesque Avenue in Oceanside.
OCEANSIDE, NY

