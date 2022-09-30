Two women are facing charges after allegedly abandoning several cats at a Long Island park. The Suffolk County SPCA said Crystal Cahill, age 39, of Amityville, and Catherine Gropper, age 32, of Massapequa, in Nassau County, trapped cats in East Islip under the pretense of neutering and returning the cats, but instead left three adult cats in Tanner Park in Copiague.

AMITYVILLE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO