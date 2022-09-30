Read full article on original website
North Babylon's Nathaniel Griffith sets new Long Island rushing record
North Babylon High School football team running back Nathaniel Griffith set a new Long Island record in Saturday's win over Smithtown West, rushing 489 yards in the game.
High Profile: Nassau PBA President Tommy Shevlin is a ‘Cop’s Cop’
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Police Officer Thomas “Tommy” Shevlin took over the reins of the Nassau County Police Benevolent Association — Nassau’s largest law enforcement union — on January 1, 2022. In his first 10 months, Shevlin has become a recognizable figure in organized labor, and a voice respected by his peers, members, elected officials and the general public alike.
Blakeman promotes Anthony LaRocca to acting Nassau sheriff
County Executive Bruce Blakeman announced multiple promotions in Nassau's Sheriff Department on Thursday.
Amityville Woman, Massapequa Resident Charged With Animal Abandonment
Two women are facing charges after allegedly abandoning several cats at a Long Island park. The Suffolk County SPCA said Crystal Cahill, age 39, of Amityville, and Catherine Gropper, age 32, of Massapequa, in Nassau County, trapped cats in East Islip under the pretense of neutering and returning the cats, but instead left three adult cats in Tanner Park in Copiague.
Two Long Island Law Firms Join Forces to Bolster Real Estate Tax Group
This week, attorneys and staff at Uniondale-based Koeppel Martone & Leistman (KML) joined the law firm of Forchelli Deegan Terrana (FDT) out of Mineola to create a more powerful real estate tax practice in a combined group. The senior partner at KML, Donald Leistman, will be joining FDT’s co-managing partner...
Town rejects Ultra Lanes’ license bid
For the first time in its history, the Chamber of Commerce decided not to support a Baldwin business’s effort to expand — specifically, Ultra Lanes Baldwin Bowl and Lounge’s pursuit of a cabaret license. “This is the first time the Chamber of Commerce got up to speak...
Decades in the making, Willets Point project begins to take shape
City officials unveiled their latest design plans for the redevelopment of Willets Point on Wednesday evening to Queens Community Board 7 – nearly two decades after whisperings of a redevelopment of the neighborhood first began. Officials from the city’s Economic Development Corporation unveiled their plans to build three residential...
Beloved FDNY EMS lieutenant remembered for how she ‘lit up a room’
COMMACK, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island community is mourning the loss of their neighbor and friend. FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo-Elling was from Commack and spent years living in Huntington. She also volunteered for nearly 30 years at the Huntington Community First Aid Squad. First Deputy Chief Katie Donegan told PIX11 News that Russo-Elling […]
NY Republican, Conservative Parties sue to upend absentee ballot counting in general election
A New York City Board of Election staff member, left, shows a ballot to a campaign observer as primary election absentee ballots are counted during the 2021 election cycle. Republican and Conservative Party leaders are suing the state over the way it currently processes absentee ballots. Advocates and election officials call it an effort to create chaos and undermine voter confidence. [ more › ]
21-Year-Old Accused Of Robbing Hicksville Restaurant, North Massapequa Gas Station
A 21-year-old man was charged after police said he robbed a gas station and a restaurant on Long Island. Maxwell Thomasson, of Massapequa, was arrested following a robbery in Hicksville at about 3 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Police said Thomasson entered the...
Suffolk police hold catalytic converter crime prevention event amid spike in thefts
Police say an increase in the value of the precious metals found in catalytic converters, which include rhodium, platinum and palladium, is the main motivating factor in the spike in thefts.
Suspect Nabbed In Robbery At Bellerose Terrace Store
Months after allegedly robbing a Long Island smoke shop and terrorizing an employee, a suspect is finally behind bars. Anthony Yates, age 54, of Queens Village, Queens, was arrested in Manhattan in connection to a Nassau County robbery that occurred early Saturday, Feb. 5, in Bellerose Terrace. Police were called...
Police: Bronx man faces charges for blocking entrance to Hempstead Planned Parenthood
A Bronx man is charged with violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act for allegedly trying to keep people out of a Planned Parenthood center in Hempstead.
Long Island Handing Out Anti-Theft Kits to Thwart Catalytic Converter Thieves
Officials in New York hope to arm people with free tools in the continued crackdown on catalytic converter thieves. The Suffolk County Police Department on Sunday is handing out free anti-theft kits to help prevent thefts. They will be handed out on Lake Avenue in Saint James from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Police: 19-year-old dies from gunshot wound after Central Islip car crash
Police say a young man died from a gunshot wound following a car crash in Central Islip.
Woman Killed in Motor Vehicle Crash
Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a woman in Islandia yesterday. Jose Roberto Garcia was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Impala northwest on Veterans Memorial Highway and making a left turn on Suffolk Avenue, when the vehicle was struck by a 2015 Audi A4 traveling southeast, at approximately 7:10 p.m. The Impala overturned, landing right side up.
Police: Holbrook man arrested for hitting officer with car, robbing gas stations
Police arrested a Holbrook man accused of injuring a police officer with a car when he was confronted about robberies at two gas stations.
Man looking for unlocked cars arrested for grand larceny, other, Saturday evening
Numerous calls to police about a man walking through Oceanside pulling on car door handles has put Jean Ricardo Oriol, 34, in jail today. According to police, Fourth Squad officers drove to Nassau Parkway with a description of a man pulling door handles and began to canvass the area alongside the K-9 unit. While searching they found Oriol hiding from the police in the backyard of a residence on Fortesque Avenue in Oceanside.
Robber accused of holding LI gas station clerk at gunpoint, hitting officer with car: police
LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was accused of robbing a gas station on Long Island and hitting an officer with a car, police said on Saturday. Joshua Basile, 35, first stole some food from a gas station in Bohemia before going to another gas station along Veterans Memorial Highway near Express Drive North […]
