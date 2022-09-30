ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kesha Reveals She Damaged Her Voice During Emotional Taylor Hawkins Tribute

By Sarah Tate
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Kesha gave her all during an emotional performance dedicated to Taylor Hawkins during a tribute concert to the late Foo Fighters drummer, so much so that she actually damaged her voice.

The "Tik Tok" singer took to Instagram on Thursday (September 29) to reveal that she hemorrhaged her vocal cords while singing a David Bowie cover with Chevy Metal during the concert in Los Angeles earlier this week, all while also experiencing an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction, per Entertainment News .

"So. in the middle of my wardrobe malfunction I decided to distract everyone from my t------ falling out by singing rly. Loud," she said. "And today I found out I hemorrhaged one of my vocal chords. Soooo. I'm posting all the pics from the f------ moment bc. This was quite a moment."

During her performance, Kesha spoke to the crowd about what Hawkins meant to those who loved him and how his legacy will live on.

"I feel really special to be here with all of you guys, because Taylor meant something different to each and every one of us," she said. "To some, he was a f----- hero. He was a f------ icon. He was a friend, he was a father, he was a husband. And for tonight, I just want to say, Taylor, you're going to live with us for f------ ever and ever."

The Foo Fighters held the second tribute concert for their late drummer on Tuesday (September 27) following their first in London earlier this month. They were joined by several big names, like Miley Cyrus and Def Leppard , paying homage to Hawkins, who passed away suddenly March 25 .

