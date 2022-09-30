Read full article on original website
SEC announces 2023 conference baseball schedule
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference announced the 2023 baseball league schedule for its 14 member institutions Tuesday. Following four weeks of non-conference play, the conference slate begins Friday, Mar. 17 and spans 10 consecutive weekends through Saturday, May 20. Coming off a pair of College World Series appearances...
Ellyn Hix wins Auburn's Pamela Wells Sheffield Award
AUBURN, Ala. – When Ellyn Hix exited the elevator at Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday night, her friends on the Auburn football stat crew briefly broke the oldest rule in sports journalism. No cheering in the press box. Hix's colleagues applauded her for receiving Auburn Athletics' Pamela Wells Sheffield Award, presented...
In his own words: Spring 2022 PNC Achiever Jacob Quattlebaum
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn football player Jacob Quattlebaum was named the male recipient of the Spring 2022 PNC Achievers Award and honored on the field prior to the Penn State game. The award is given out to student-athletes based on their well-rounded achievement through leadership, academic success, community engagement and in competition.
Tigers split Sunday doubleheader in Hanceville
HANCEVILLE, Ala.– After falling to Wallace State 4-0 in Sunday's opener, Auburn softball answered back with a 4-0 victory over Chipola to split the doubleheader slate and improve to 3-1 over its fall exhibition season. Great defense and shutdown inning after shutdown inning in the circle poised for a...
Auburn captures second fall win at Marquette Invitational
RIVER HILLS, Wis.– No. 3 Auburn men's golf soared to its second victory of the fall season with huge final round at the Marquette Invitational at Milwaukee Country Club Monday. The Tigers carded the best round of the tournament, 274 (-6), to contribute to an 845 (+5) overall score...
Anderson picks up SEC Freshman of the Week honor for Auburn Volleyball
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Another week, another stellar performance and another award for Auburn Volleyball. Following a career-best effort in a five-set thriller over Mississippi State, freshman Akasha Anderson has been named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week. The Reston, Virginia product unleashed a barrage of attacks in Auburn's win over...
Murgett, Nolan make it through prequalifying round at ITA All-American Championships
AUBURN, Ala. - Auburn senior Finn Murgett Will Nolan both went undefeated in the prequalifying round of the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Okla. Murgett, who was the 12 seed in the prequalifying round, defeated Thomas Brennan from Butler, University of the Pacific's Terence Das, Raul Garcia from Kennesaw State and Illinois' Oliver Okonkwo to punch his ticket to the qualifying round.
