AUBURN, Ala. - Auburn senior Finn Murgett Will Nolan both went undefeated in the prequalifying round of the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Okla. Murgett, who was the 12 seed in the prequalifying round, defeated Thomas Brennan from Butler, University of the Pacific's Terence Das, Raul Garcia from Kennesaw State and Illinois' Oliver Okonkwo to punch his ticket to the qualifying round.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO