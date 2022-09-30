ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Focusing on the Fundamentals

By Alaina Losito
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iHOfC_0iGr9Hmj00

Though many people are pleased with the 4-0 record going into week five of the season, the offensive linemen for the Syracuse Orange know they haven’t reached their fullest potential.

Offensive lineman, Matthew Bergeron kept returning to one word: fundamentals.

The offense had many missed opportunities in last week’s game against Virginia. Bergeron said that by focusing on the fundamentals of the game could be the key to a better O-Line.

Syracuse has one of the best running backs in the country but last game there were many missed opportunities for Sean Tucker to show his abilities. In order to get Tucker going, Bergeron said that creating more space through blocking and understanding the assignment will help Tucker succeed in his running game.

Last game resulted in many red-zone field goals rather than touchdowns. Bergeron was frustrated with this because he knew they could have won by a lot more.

“Everyone was happy but we weren’t really happy with the outcome because I feel like we could have won that game by 20,” said Bergeron. “So I wasn’t really happy with the outcome.”

Moving forward into Saturday’s game against Wagner, Bergeron said that the offense has a big task ahead of them. Bergeron acknowledges that Wagner has some good players on their defense and in order to get the offense going, they have to go back to the basics.

Bergeron said the last two weeks had many complications and that this can’t happen anymore. He says they have to continue to get better.

“Just keep getting better week after week. We can’t have setbacks like we had the last two weeks and we have to keep going.”

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllSyracue

Sean Tucker Rushing & All-Purpose Yards Tracker: Week 5

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker broke the school's single season rushing yards record in 2021. Can Tucker break his own record in 2022? We will track his progress all season to see where he stands. In addition, we will track where he is ranked nationally and within the ACC in both rushing yards ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Christopher Peralta Details 'Great' Syracuse Visit

Class of 2024 West Orange (NJ) Seton Hall Prep linebacker Christopher Peralta is on the radar of several power five programs. Over the weekend, he was on the Syracuse campus for an unofficial visit and to attend the game against Wagner.  "It was great," Peralta said. "Hope to be back up there ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Garrett Shrader Highlights vs Wagner

Garrett Shrader was 17-17 passing for 238 yards and two scores while rushing for another touchdown in Syracuse's 59-0 win over Wagner on Saturday. Highlights of his performance are in the video above.  RECAP OF WAGNER GAME Syracuse football dominated its FCS opponent, the Wagner Seahawks, from ...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
State
Virginia State
Syracuse, NY
Football
Syracuse, NY
Sports
AllSyracue

Syracuse Football Moves Up In Coaches Poll

Syracuse football entered the coaches poll last week at 25th in its first ranking since early in the 2019 season. After a 59-0 blowout of Wagner, along with losses from other teams in last week's poll, the Orange has moved up. Syracuse is now 21st in the coaches poll and will remain ranked ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Syracuse Football is Ranked in Week Six AP Poll

Syracuse football is ranked in the Associated Press poll for the first time since 2019. After a 59-0 blowout of Wagner, along with losses from other teams in last week's poll, the Orange has entered the poll after being fifth in others receiving votes last week. Syracuse is now 22nd in the AP poll ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Andre Cisco Records First NFL Pick Six

Former Syracuse safety Andre Cisco was known as a playmaker in college and that was a big reason why he was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2021 NFL Draft. On Sunday, Cisco achieved an NFL milestone for his young career. He recorded his first pick six.  The Jaguars are playing the ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Kickoff Time, Channel Set for Syracuse vs NC State

Syracuse football is hosting NC State on Saturday, October 15th in the JMA Wireless Dome. The ACC has announced the start time for the crucial ACC Atlantic Division matchup. The Orange and Wolfpack will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast on the ACC Network.  Syracuse is coming off of a 59-0 ...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Syracuse Orange
AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/syracuse

Comments / 0

Community Policy