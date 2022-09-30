Though many people are pleased with the 4-0 record going into week five of the season, the offensive linemen for the Syracuse Orange know they haven’t reached their fullest potential.

Offensive lineman, Matthew Bergeron kept returning to one word: fundamentals.

The offense had many missed opportunities in last week’s game against Virginia. Bergeron said that by focusing on the fundamentals of the game could be the key to a better O-Line.

Syracuse has one of the best running backs in the country but last game there were many missed opportunities for Sean Tucker to show his abilities. In order to get Tucker going, Bergeron said that creating more space through blocking and understanding the assignment will help Tucker succeed in his running game.

Last game resulted in many red-zone field goals rather than touchdowns. Bergeron was frustrated with this because he knew they could have won by a lot more.

“Everyone was happy but we weren’t really happy with the outcome because I feel like we could have won that game by 20,” said Bergeron. “So I wasn’t really happy with the outcome.”

Moving forward into Saturday’s game against Wagner, Bergeron said that the offense has a big task ahead of them. Bergeron acknowledges that Wagner has some good players on their defense and in order to get the offense going, they have to go back to the basics.

Bergeron said the last two weeks had many complications and that this can’t happen anymore. He says they have to continue to get better.

“Just keep getting better week after week. We can’t have setbacks like we had the last two weeks and we have to keep going.”

