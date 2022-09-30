ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

NebraskaTV

Grand Island Library back open on Saturdays

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island Public Library is back to being fully staffed and looks forward to full time hours. The library hired three new staff members. A technology librarian to help the public with technology issues and two part-time librarians. They plan to increase the number of hours they are open and will be open again on Saturdays.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Pet Doc: Take a tour of Hilltop Pet Clinic's new location

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Hilltop Pet Clinic is outgrowing their current facility and will be moving to their new location at 2907 W 37th (formally Meadowlark Dental). Dr. Brandon Beebout gives a tour of the west end of the soon-to-be Hilltop Pet Clinic before it is remodeled. Hilltop Pet...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

2022 Harvest of Harmony Results

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — 2022 Harvest of Harmony Results. Creighton Community High School Division 3 - Good 46.95. Palmyra Jr. and Sr. High Division 2 - Excellent 66.85. Lakeview Community Schools Division 2 - Excellent 60.50. Aurora High School Division 1 - Superior 78.30. Kearney Catholic School Division 2...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Elwood woman arrested for attempted murder plot

ELWOOD, Neb. — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Elwood woman following the discovery of an attempted murder plot. Valerie Miller, 39, was arrested for conspiracy to commit murder, five counts of attempted first degree murder, and making terroristic threats. NSP said the investigation began last...
ELWOOD, NE
NebraskaTV

Lopers move into the Top 5, nab two MIAA weekly honors

KEARNEY, Neb. — There was plenty to celebrate for the Nebraska-Kearney Volleyball team on Monday as the Lopers moved into the Top 5 in the AVCA DII Coaches Poll for the first time this season. UNK is coming off a pair of home sweeps over rival Fort Hays State...
KEARNEY, NE

