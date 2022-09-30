Read full article on original website
beefmagazine.com
Falling ag R&D investments will impact farmers competitiveness
Largely due to a history of agricultural research and development, growth in agricultural productivity has reduced food prices; cut the carbon footprint of milk, chicken, beef, and many other products; reduced land use; and led to more efficient use of many resources. But after years of steady growth, public agricultural R&D funding in the United States is waning and could impact farmers’ competitiveness as well as impact the environment.
The Nation’s Oldest and Largest Black Trade Associations Form National Alliance for Black Business
On September 27 at the State of Black Business Luncheon in Washington, D.C., the National Business League (NBL) and the National Black Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) came together as the nation’s two oldest and largest Black trade associations to announce their formation of the National Alliance for Black Business (NABB).
conceptcarz.com
TeamViewer and Hyundai Motor Sign Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Innovation in Automotive Smart Factory
• TeamViewer to provide Hyundai Motor with industry-leading enterprise augmented reality (AR) platform and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. •Partnership will help Hyundai Motor develop an intelligent manufacturing platform and enhance productivity, accuracy and worker safety in a smart factory. eamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization...
Phys.org
Report calls for Indigenous Peoples' knowledge to be included in climate policy
A new report highlights how recognizing Indigenous Peoples' and local communities' knowledge systems could do more to address climate change than many current approaches. It also argues for ensuring the full and equitable inclusion of Indigenous Peoples and local communities within policy processes. The report, published as a white paper,...
Who knows, in this peculiar economic environment, Reaganomics may even work
If you’re a Brit, all of a sudden a few mid-afternoon keggers at Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office during the depths of COVID doesn’t seem like such a terrible thing. And so what if Boris Johnson lied about it? Lies are the currency of the ugly new...
Biden administration invests $2.8 billion in ‘climate smart’ farming
The U.S Department of Agriculture has selected 70 “climate smart” agricultural projects to take part in its $2.8 billion pilot program. The pilot program, Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities, aims to help make the agricultural sector more sustainable by implementing ‘climate smart’ practices like improving soil quality or changing manure management styles.
100 years of innovation and inventions: South African vice chancellor reflects on what’s next
We live in a world characterised by inequality, poverty, economic volatility, globalisation, climate change and ambiguity. In my own country, South Africa, residents have to navigate socioeconomic and political instability, power and water cuts, homelessness, unethical governance and mediocre or no service delivery. It is a far cry from what...
fintechmagazine.com
How fintech leaders can drive growth in an economic downturn
Daniel Bailey, VP of EMEA at Amplitude discusses how fintech leaders can drive growth in an economic downturn. The fintech industry has grown dramatically in recent years, providing businesses and consumers with modern, accessible, and affordable financial services they’ve long been seeking. Investment in the sector is booming too, with analysis from KPMG showing that UK fintech investment reached $37.3bn in 2021 – up sevenfold from 2020.
ceoworld.biz
Culture in a Pressurised World
Business leaders are today facing pressure from all angles, from hybrid workforces, ongoing disruptions due to resignations, the impact of ‘quiet quitting’, the inability to recruit talent as skills shortages grow, to cost pressures as the globe is crippled by inflation as fears of a global recession grows.
U.S. Treasury Helps Black-Owned Industrial Bank Serve Marginalized Communities
Funding from the U.S. Treasury and a community partnership is helping the Black-owned Industrial Bank help businesses and people in marginalized communities. Insight News reported that The U.S. Treasury Department’s Emergency Capital Investment Program gave $82 million to Industrial Bank in June, which Industrial President and CEO B. Doyle Mitchell Jr. called historic.
crowdfundinsider.com
NdcTech, Red Hat to Leverage Cloud Native, Open-Source Solutions
NdcTech, a global IT and consulting company providing transformational services for Banks and financial institutions has announced a collaboration with Red Hat, which claims to be the leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, “to deliver solutions based on cloud-native, open-source technologies in support of financial institutions.”. As part...
The perils of unofficial coalmining in India – photo essay
Beauty Devi, 34, an illegal coalminer, lost her husband in a mining accident who died while extracting coal from an abandoned tunnel. Devi has two sons: Vishal Kumar, 13, and Naman Kumar, 11. She wakes up early, before sunrise, and heads towards an abandoned tunnel of an inactive coalmine. It...
18 Female Tech Communities in Africa
The following thread was originally written by @NdukaAnthonyA. I've come to discover that there's a huge gap in female gender inclusion in the Tech space and that could be due to not knowing about available communities that support the growth of women in Tech. Why do you need communities?. African...
daystech.org
Eternal Robotics launches Smart Eyes, an AI surveillance and inspection service
Dubai, UAE – Eternal Robotics, a tech firm centered on automation by way of innovation, has launched a brand new AI-driven answer designed to streamline a number of enterprise operations, together with high quality inspection, surveillance and motion recognition techniques. The pioneering firm is a part of the UAE-based Mojay Global Holding, which seeks out disruptive know-how for funding and development alternatives.
KevinMD.com
We must work harder to provide COVID relief to other countries
Currently, U.S. officials are considering expanding eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine. Yet, elsewhere, people are still struggling to get access to the COVID-19 vaccine. In many low-income countries, less than half of the population is fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus – sometimes far fewer. In Haiti, for instance,...
hotelnewsme.com
Hatch & Boost Ventures to Reinvent the MENA Supper Club Scene with Launch of Foodtech Startup, BreakBread
Abu Dhabi-based venture builder, Hatch & Boost Ventures, ADGM, A joint venture between Crescent Enterprises and hatch & boost, has announced the launch of BreakBread, a Foodtech startup on a mission to reinvent the supper club scene by providing a first-of-its-kind digital marketplace and hub for curated home-cooked dining experiences.
agritechtomorrow.com
Innovation Agri-Tech Group Launches Revolutionary New Vertical Farming Technology, the GrowFrame™ 360
• The culmination of five years of R&D, IAG has created a refined and optimised growing environment • The GrowFrame™ uses 98% less water than comparable conventional farming methods • A solution to real-world problems, IAG will work with charity partners in order to tackle issues including world hunger.
getnews.info
The Soondra Foundation Provides Grants to People in India with Limited Access to Healthcare
Dr. Gayatri Mathur, CEO and founder of Soondra Foundation, grows impact to support India’s working poor who don’t have access to healthcare. Imagine the despair of not being able to take your child to the doctor when they have a fracture. This is the harrowing reality many working poor Indians face. Dr. Gayatri Mathur founded the Soondra Foundation based on the belief that everyone has the right to see a doctor and to receive necessary medical care. Currently, there are over 300 million people in India who have minimal access to healthcare services. These daily wage earners face the risk of their medical emergency leading to financial catastrophe and intergenerational poverty.
protocol.com
Finding the path for UiPath
Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how UiPath co-CEO Rob Enslin thinks process automation will evolve inside the enterprise, how Suse’s Melissa Di Donato decided to leave the U.S. and build a career in Europe, and new steps toward securing open-source software start to emerge. Automation for the...
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Microsoft Teams leader joins Highspot; Edifecs, Acumatica add execs; and more
Bhrighu Sareen was named president of product & engineering at sales enablement software startup Highspot. Sareen previously spent 17 years at Microsoft, most recently as corporate VP of Microsoft Teams. He also held several other leadership roles, including chief of staff for Bing and general manager of MSN International. Highspot...
