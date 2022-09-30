Dr. Gayatri Mathur, CEO and founder of Soondra Foundation, grows impact to support India’s working poor who don’t have access to healthcare. Imagine the despair of not being able to take your child to the doctor when they have a fracture. This is the harrowing reality many working poor Indians face. Dr. Gayatri Mathur founded the Soondra Foundation based on the belief that everyone has the right to see a doctor and to receive necessary medical care. Currently, there are over 300 million people in India who have minimal access to healthcare services. These daily wage earners face the risk of their medical emergency leading to financial catastrophe and intergenerational poverty.

CHARITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO