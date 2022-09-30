I've never cared for Land Rover's Range Rover Sport. The first generation, launched in 2004 as a 2005 model and code-named L320, was little more than a rebodied Land Rover Discovery. I get the decision to build the thing—amortize the costs of developing the chassis with two vehicles, as well as expanding the "Range Rover family." However, it wasn't nice to look at, and despite the word "Sport" in the name, it wasn't in fact sporty to drive. The L494 second-generation model was more handsome when it arrived in 2013, and it used the actual Range Rover platform. It was a bit sportier than the previous version, but every time I drove one, I came away with the distinct impression that it was a cost-cut Range Rover. Which of course, it was. Fast-forward to now, and I've just driven multiple versions of the all-new, third-gen Range Rover Sport in and around Madrid, Spain. Is this one better than before?

