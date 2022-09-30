Read full article on original website
Related
What’s the Difference Between the Toyota Highlander and Toyota Sequoia Hybrid SUV?
Here's what actually makes a Toyota Sequoia SUV different from the 3rd-row Highlander. The post What’s the Difference Between the Toyota Highlander and Toyota Sequoia Hybrid SUV? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Range Rover Sport First Drive: Third Time’s a Charmer
I've never cared for Land Rover's Range Rover Sport. The first generation, launched in 2004 as a 2005 model and code-named L320, was little more than a rebodied Land Rover Discovery. I get the decision to build the thing—amortize the costs of developing the chassis with two vehicles, as well as expanding the "Range Rover family." However, it wasn't nice to look at, and despite the word "Sport" in the name, it wasn't in fact sporty to drive. The L494 second-generation model was more handsome when it arrived in 2013, and it used the actual Range Rover platform. It was a bit sportier than the previous version, but every time I drove one, I came away with the distinct impression that it was a cost-cut Range Rover. Which of course, it was. Fast-forward to now, and I've just driven multiple versions of the all-new, third-gen Range Rover Sport in and around Madrid, Spain. Is this one better than before?
Fourth target to boost safety of Smart motorways is missed as National Highway admits it failed to achieve 10-minute response time for reaching stopped vehicles
A key target to boost safety and prevent deaths on Britain's controversial network of so-called 'smart motorways' has been missed, National Highways has today admitted. The highway body had been set four targets to achieve by the end of September amid concerns about the number of fatal crashes on the upgraded motorways.
MotorTrend Magazine
2022 Kia Carnival EX Yearlong Review: Trailer Hitch Install for Cargo Basket
Kia really wants minivan buyers to spring for a top-shelf Carnival SX model, so it reserves some of the most enticing standard equipment for that grade—including some pedestrian fare like the roof rails needed to carry luggage, bikes, etc. The $3,500 separating the 2022 Kia Carnival EX and SX grades (this difference shrinks to $3,200 for the 2023 Carnival) buys a lot of fluff many families can easily do without. But try to cram seven passengers and their gear in for a vacation trip, and you may find the ample 40.2 cubic feet of cargo space comes up short. If the excess can't go on the roof (Kia does not at present even offer aftermarket accessory rails), excess luggage, bikes, etc. must go out back. The solution? A hitch cargo carrier for our long-termer.
RELATED PEOPLE
5 Great Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000
A Luxury SUV makes a commute easier and more fun, but finding one for less than $40,000 is hard. These five from BMW, Lincoln, Buick, Infiniti and Lexus could fit the bill. The post 5 Great Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Maserati GranTurismo Debuts As Brand’s First EV With Three Motors, AWD
The Maserati GranTurismo is back after a short hiatus, but don’t let its familiar shape fool you. It looks like the old one, an intentional decision on the company’s part, but more significant changes lurk underneath the elegant design. The new GT arrives with three electric motors and a battery pack, becoming the brand’s first EV, and it’s not the model’s only powertrain.
Comments / 0