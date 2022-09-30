ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

What Americans Don’t Understand About Teachers and Professors

This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week. Last week, I asked readers to tell me what people don’t get about their job. In an economy with thousands of occupations and hundreds of sectors, and where many people within the same large company have no idea what their colleagues do all day, I thought hearing from dozens of people about the reality of their work would be valuable.
EDUCATION
psychologytoday.com

Improving the Evaluation of College Teaching

Most colleges and universities rely heavily on student evaluation of teaching to evaluate faculty. Teaching evaluations should also be designed to help the development of the instructor together with student learning. Teaching evaluation needs to be conducted in multiple ways for valid and reliable results that can aid students and...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hispanic Culture#Dance#Cafeteria#American Culture#Linus K12#Asian American#Hornets#The Hispanic Community#Salvadoran#Esol#English#Spanish
elonnewsnetwork.com

Spanish professor receives fellowship, brings new ideas to Elon

Elon alumna Deena Elrefai ’22 shares her work with immigration policy in professor Federico Pous' Exploring Identity class Sept. 22. Professor of Spanish Federico “Fede” Pous is bringing new perspectives of learning to Elon University students as one of 10 nationwide faculty members in the third cohort of the Andrew W. Mellon Periclean Faculty Leadership program.
ELON, NC
facultyfocus.com

What is Experiential Education?

This article first appeared in the Teaching Professor on November 21, 2017. © Magna Publications. All rights reserved. For many years, I have tried to explain what experiential education (EE) is to my colleagues. In the process, I often found myself bogged down in the technical jargon of my discipline (outdoor and adventure education) as well as the writings of thinkers such as John Dewey. I’m writing here to clarify my own understanding of EE and to present a simple model that can be understood regardless of academic discipline. In doing so, I am hesitant to even use the phrase EE, because I believe it represents sound educational pedagogy no matter what it’s called.
EDUCATION
VentureBeat

Education in the metaversity: A win-win for educators and students

The “metaversity,” as coined by educators, is changing the world our graduates will enter and is already changing our teaching models. Given that higher education’s primary role is to prepare students with the knowledge, skills, and real-world experiences needed to succeed in the workforce and in their lives, we must not only embrace the transformation that is being driven by the metaverse, education must play a leading role.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
psychologytoday.com

Critical Race Theory and LGBTQ-Inclusive Schools

Despite vocal resistance, prohibitive laws, and political campaign claims, there is limited evidence of CRT being taught in public K-12 schools. There are many obstacles to effective diversity education in schools, including racist incidents and limited funding. Stakeholders can support improved diversity education by speaking up. Since 2020, there have...
EDUCATION
CBS Denver

Envision:You raises thousands for LGBTQ+ resources

CBS News Colorado was a proud sponsor of the Envision:You Art Show and Auction on Wednesday night. First at 4 Anchor Mekialaya White emceed the fundraiser, which celebrates and works to support mental health for LGBTQ+ community members.  "Envision:You chose an art show as one of our annual benefit events because we know art is such a powerful medium for expression, connection and healing. Studies connect art to healing in ways that are truly astounding, benefitting mental and physical conditions from anxiety and depression to cancer and dementia," said CEO Steven Haden. "Tonight is about honoring the therapeutic power of...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy