ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Western Springs, IL

1 dead, 3 hurt in Western Springs multi-vehicle crash

By Alonzo Small, Kelly Davis
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zA8HM_0iGr7MhI00

WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. — Authorities said one person was killed and three others hospitalized in a multi-vehicle crash in suburban Western Springs on Thursday.

The crash involved six vehicles, according to police.

The deadly wreck occurred in the area of Ogden and Gilbert avenues. One person, a driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people arrived at a nearby hospital; two were in serious condition and one was in stable condition.

At this time, there is no official word about what caused the multi-vehicle crash. Neighbors told WGN News that a car clipped a pickup truck, causing the motor vehicle to spiral out of control and hit other cars.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hyALa_0iGr7MhI00
    Aerial image from SkyCam 9 after a multi-vehicle crash in Western Springs left one dead, three others injured. (Photo/WGN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g1swW_0iGr7MhI00
    Aerial image from SkyCam 9 after a multi-vehicle crash in Western Springs left one dead, three others injured. (Photo/WGN)

“There’s no way that that crash could have been a 35 mph head-on type thing. Someone must have been going very fast. It doesn’t make sense how the cars wound up,” said Brian Clark, who lives nearby the crash scene.

“I’ve been involved in motorsports all my life. I’ve seen a lot of racing wrecks and this rivals some of the worse I’ve ever seen,” added Western Springs resident Jim Sikora.

Eastbound Ogden Avenue between Wolf Road and Gilbert Avenue was closed for a crash investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

1 Killed in Fiery, Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-57 in Markham

One person died and several others were injured in a three-vehicle crash late Sunday night on Interstate 57 in Markham, according to Illinois State Police. According to officials, the accident happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday, in the southbound lanes of I-57 near 159th Street. Photos of the crash show one car on fire, and two other vehicles damaged.
MARKHAM, IL
fox32chicago.com

Person killed in multi-car crash on I-57

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - One person was killed and two others were injured in a three-car crash on Interstate 57 Sunday night in Cook County. Troopers responded to the crash around 10:55 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-57 near Pulaski Road, according to Illinois State Police. One person was...
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

4-year-old killed in three-car crash in Maple Park

MAPLE PARK, Ill. — A four-year-old girl was killed in a three-car crash in Maple Park Sunday night. 20-year-old Edgar Barrios was travelling eastbound in a Chrysler on route 38 and Francis road in Virgil Township when he crossed the center line into the westbound traffic and hit a Jeep that was traveling west. Barrios also […]
MAPLE PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

1 person killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-57 near Pulaski Road

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on I-57 near Pulaski Road Sunday night. The fiery crash took place between 159th Street and Crawford Avenue around 11 p.m. Two people were taken to local hospitals with non life threatening injuries. One person was killed in the crash. All southbound lanes reopened before 5 a.m. Monday. 
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Sports
Western Springs, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Accidents
City
Western Springs, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Cars
Western Springs, IL
Crime & Safety
WSPY NEWS

Two people killed in motorcycle versus van crash in Aurora

Two people were killed when a motorcycle collided with a minivan in Aurora Saturday morning. Aurora police say a motorcycle driven by 58-year-old Robert W. Neis, of Aurora, was heading eastbound on W. Galena Boulevard when he crashed into a minivan that was turning left onto Russell Avenue. Neis, and...
AURORA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Four-year-old killed in Kane County crash

A four-year-old died in a three vehicle crash just west of Elburn Saturday night. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Edgar Barrios, of DeKalb, was heading east on Route 38 near Francis Road when for unknown reasons he crossed into the westbound lane and hit a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Antwoineia Blanton, of DeKalb. Barrios's vehicle then hit another westbound vehicle driven by 30-year-old Katie Petravick of Washington.
KANE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

12 shots fired at man during attempted carjacking at West Side gas station

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot at a gas station on the West Side. Police said the 46-year-old man was sitting in his car, in the 200 block of Western Avenue, when a dark sedan approached. Three men exited the sedan and demanded the victim's car. When the victim refused, the offenders shot at the man a dozen times. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
WGN News

2 killed, 1 critical in 4-way car crash on I-294 near Markham

MARKHAM, Ill.— Two people were killed and one is in critical condition in a four-way car crash that resulted in an explosion Friday night in Markham, police said. According to officials, a person in a Dodge Charger was travelling at high speeds on 159th street near the I-294 Markham overpass, jumping the curb which resulted […]
MARKHAM, IL
CBS Chicago

Multiple vehicles involved in catastrophic crash in Western Springs; one confirmed dead

WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. (CBS) -- At least six vehicles were involved in a crash in Western Springs late Thursday afternoon, and one person was confirmed dead.CBS 2's Kris Habermehl called it one of the worst crashes on a surface street that he has seen in as long time.The crash occurred on Ogden Avenue near Gilbert Avenue, close to Nazareth Academy.Habermehl reported at least three of six cars sustained catastrophic damage. One cluster of four wrecked and mangled cars was seen lying in the roadway with the heaviest damage, while two other cars were seen a little farther down the road.At least one car caught fire after the crash. Firefighters had to use a dry chemical to extinguish the fire.The Village of Western Springs confirmed Thursday evening that one person died in the crash. The victim was later identified as Joseph P. Mankiewicz, 44 of Chicago. Three other people were hospitalized, two in serious condition.It remained unclear late Thursday what caused the crash.Anyone with information is asked to call the Western Springs Police Department's Detective Division at 708-246-1800, extension 159 or 160.
WESTERN SPRINGS, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WGN News

Man shot while being carjacked on Near West Side

CHICAGO — A 46-year-old man was shot while being carjacked on the city Near West Side. The shooting happened on the 200 block of North Western Avenue around 1 a.m. Monday. Police said the man was sitting in his vehicle when a dark sedan approached and three armed offenders exited and demanded the man’s vehicle. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Suspect dead following home invasion in Illinois

ONARGA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s office responded to a reported home invasion on Saturday evening. Upon their arrival on scene at the 600 block of W. Lincoln Ave., deputies spoke with the allegedvictim’s daughter when a single gunshot rang out from inside the garage. Deputies attempted to secure the scene awaiting additional […]
ONARGA, IL
WGN News

Driver fleeing police causes crash that seriously injures 2, kills 1

CHICAGO — A driver was taken into custody after attempting to elude a marked Chicago Police Department vehicle, leading to a car crash that seriously injured two and killed another Saturday. Police said a CPD unit was trying to curb a Hyundai Genesis around 11:45 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Madison Avenue, but […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy