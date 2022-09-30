ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Senatorial candidate Oz makes appearance in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s one of the most closely watched races in the nation, the U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania. Republican Senatorial Candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz held a campaign rally Tuesday afternoon at the FOP Lodge 2 in Scranton. Oz touted his support for law enforcement and attacked his Democratic opponent John Fetterman […]
SCRANTON, PA
WGAL

Mehmet Oz, Josh Shapiro appear at Pennsylvania Chamber Dinner

HERSHEY, Pa. — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro appeared Monday at the 38th annual Pennsylvania Chamber Dinner in Hershey. Oz and Shapiro had separate 30-minute conversations. Those conversations came after a discussion featuring former Democratic National Committeewoman Donna Brazile and former Republican...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania judge orders ban on guns at PA city parks and pools

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A judge has barred enforcement of an executive order signed by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney last week banning guns and deadly weapons from the city’s indoor and outdoor recreation spaces, including parks, basketball courts and pools. Common Pleas Judge Joshua Roberts on Monday ordered Philadelphia “permanently enjoined” from enforcing the order after […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
echo-pilot.com

2020 election denial is on the ballot in Pennsylvania this year. These are the candidates.

Some of the most prominent Pennsylvania Republicans on the ballot this fall have been among the loudest voices in efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Across the commonwealth, GOP hopefuls for election or re-election have been entangled in the Jan. 6 investigation, have challenged the certification of electoral votes and have introduced bills that critics characterize as voter suppression. Here's a look at their records and statements on the 2020 election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scranton, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Scranton, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
FOX 43

Fetterman hosting York County rally

FILE - Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman, who won the Democratic nomination to run for the U.S. Senate for Pennsylvania, in November, greets supporters at a campaign stop Friday, May 10, 2022 in Greensburg, Pa. In a statement released through the campaign on Friday June 3, Fetterman's cardiologist, Dr. Ramesh Chandra, said Fetterman, who is recovering from a stroke, also has cardiomyopathy, in which the heart muscle becomes weakened and enlarged. Chandra also said the candidate will be fine if he eats healthy foods, takes prescribed medication and exercises. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania election 2022: Where the candidates for governor Mastriano, Shapiro stand on energy and the environment

Democrat Josh Shapiro wants to further regulate the fracking industry, while Republican Doug Mastriano wants to expand drilling into state parks and forests. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. In Pennsylvania, it’s usually...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Workers Compensation#Politics Courts#Politics State#O Malley Langan#Atty
Lincoln Report

John Fetterman Supports the Confiscation of Your Guns: Opinion

John Fetterman, a Democrat running for US Senate in Pennsylvania, supports the seizure of firearms. Do you agree with him?. For those who are unaware, Fetterman once threatened an unarmed and defenseless black jogger by pointing a shotgun at him. Back in 2013, Fetterman gave pursuit to a black man who was "jogging" down the street. Based on Fetterman's observations, he concluded that the individual was engaged in the shootings that plagued his community.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
WFMZ-TV Online

Carrie DelRosso spent more than any other Republican House candidate or officeholder in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Republican House candidates and officeholders have spent $10.8 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state representatives and candidates, Carrie DelRosso has spent more than any other Republican. DelRosso is the representative for Pennsylvania House District 33 and is running for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022. DelRosso raised...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
starvedrock.media

Pennsylvania governor vetoes bill to limit parole for violent offenders

(The Center Square) – Over the weekend, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a bill approved by the General Assembly that would prohibit premature release of a prisoner that has committed a violent offense while imprisoned. The bill, known as “Markie’s law” and sponsored by Rep. Aaron Bernstine, R-Ellwood City,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police investigating people allegedly jumping off wind turbines

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident in which people were allegedly jumping off a wind turbine. On Sept. 3 around 6:30 a.m., individuals are said to have been base jumping off of a wind turbine in Stonycreek Township. Specifically, they were jumping off of the wind turbine located at 1080 Boone Road.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Metro News

Pennsylvania brothers charged in tractor theft

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. – Two Pennsylvania brothers have been charged with armed robbery after being accused of taking a tractor from a home on Lee Tennant Road Monday. The owner told deputies Gary Courtwright, 44, of Greensboro, Pa., and Thomas Courtwright, 36, of Spraggs, Pa., fired a shot at him as they fled the property on the tractor.
SPRAGGS, PA
Newswatch 16

Attendance slightly down at Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Attendance at the Bloomsburg Fair proved to be down slightly from last year. The Fair Committee reports nearly 367,000 people attended this year, that's about 3,000 fewer than last year. The most attended days for this year's fair were the first Saturday and the last Friday,...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
wcn247.com

Pennsylvania man killed by troopers after hitting 1, striking SUV

PLAINS, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say state police shot and killed a man who struck a trooper with his pickup truck and then crashed into a police sport utility vehicle after an altercation at a northeastern Pennsylvania bar. State police and Luzerne County prosecutors said troopers from Wilkes-Barre were called to the Ole Tyme Charley’s Pub and Grill in Plains Township at about 1:30 a.m. Friday. Police allege that 41-year-old Jason Kilduff of Pittston aimed his pickup at two arriving troopers, hitting one and striking the police SUV. Police said both troopers fired “while attempting to dodge the vehicle," which crashed into the bar vestibule, and Kilduff was pronounced dead at the scene.

Comments / 0

Community Policy