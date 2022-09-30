Read full article on original website
Senatorial candidate Oz makes appearance in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s one of the most closely watched races in the nation, the U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania. Republican Senatorial Candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz held a campaign rally Tuesday afternoon at the FOP Lodge 2 in Scranton. Oz touted his support for law enforcement and attacked his Democratic opponent John Fetterman […]
WGAL
Mehmet Oz, Josh Shapiro appear at Pennsylvania Chamber Dinner
HERSHEY, Pa. — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro appeared Monday at the 38th annual Pennsylvania Chamber Dinner in Hershey. Oz and Shapiro had separate 30-minute conversations. Those conversations came after a discussion featuring former Democratic National Committeewoman Donna Brazile and former Republican...
Pennsylvania judge orders ban on guns at PA city parks and pools
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A judge has barred enforcement of an executive order signed by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney last week banning guns and deadly weapons from the city’s indoor and outdoor recreation spaces, including parks, basketball courts and pools. Common Pleas Judge Joshua Roberts on Monday ordered Philadelphia “permanently enjoined” from enforcing the order after […]
echo-pilot.com
2020 election denial is on the ballot in Pennsylvania this year. These are the candidates.
Some of the most prominent Pennsylvania Republicans on the ballot this fall have been among the loudest voices in efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Across the commonwealth, GOP hopefuls for election or re-election have been entangled in the Jan. 6 investigation, have challenged the certification of electoral votes and have introduced bills that critics characterize as voter suppression. Here's a look at their records and statements on the 2020 election.
Fetterman hosting York County rally
FILE - Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman, who won the Democratic nomination to run for the U.S. Senate for Pennsylvania, in November, greets supporters at a campaign stop Friday, May 10, 2022 in Greensburg, Pa. In a statement released through the campaign on Friday June 3, Fetterman's cardiologist, Dr. Ramesh Chandra, said Fetterman, who is recovering from a stroke, also has cardiomyopathy, in which the heart muscle becomes weakened and enlarged. Chandra also said the candidate will be fine if he eats healthy foods, takes prescribed medication and exercises. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Pennsylvania election 2022: Where the candidates for governor Mastriano, Shapiro stand on energy and the environment
Democrat Josh Shapiro wants to further regulate the fracking industry, while Republican Doug Mastriano wants to expand drilling into state parks and forests. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. In Pennsylvania, it’s usually...
Missing juvenile out of Pennsylvania
The Pennsylvania State Police Honesdale barracks is investigating a missing juvenile case.
Dozen PA Residents Charged In Federal $1 Million Social Security Fraud Case
Nearly a dozen Pennsylvania residents have been charged in a $1 million federal social security fraud case, with nine already pleading guilty, authorities announced. The charges stem from a targeted investigation to catch those who steal a dead beneficiary's social security payments, United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said on Monday, Oct. 3.
Remains identified as those of Pennsylvania girl, 14, missing since 1969
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Pennsylvania state police say remains found a decade ago have been identified as those of a teenager girl who went missing in northeastern Pennsylvania more than a half-century ago. State police in Wilkes-Barre said Tuesday that the remains were identified as those of 14-year-old Joan Marie...
Some Pennsylvania counties will let voters fix mail-in ballot issues this election
A Commonwealth Court judge rejected a move to ban counties from letting voters fix minor issues. But the case may not have much effect on the midterms. A Pennsylvania state court has ruled mail-in voters can be allowed to fix small issues with their ballots before they’re counted – but not all counties may offer the option during the midterms.
John Fetterman Supports the Confiscation of Your Guns: Opinion
John Fetterman, a Democrat running for US Senate in Pennsylvania, supports the seizure of firearms. Do you agree with him?. For those who are unaware, Fetterman once threatened an unarmed and defenseless black jogger by pointing a shotgun at him. Back in 2013, Fetterman gave pursuit to a black man who was "jogging" down the street. Based on Fetterman's observations, he concluded that the individual was engaged in the shootings that plagued his community.
Fetterman addresses stroke recovery, defends record on crime at Pittsburgh rally
U.S. Senate candidate and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman rallied Saturday afternoon before hundreds of supporters in Pittsburgh’s Strip District despite a downpour as the remnants of tropical storm Ian passed through. In a 12-minute speech, Fetterman addressed his stroke recovery, saying it causes him at times to have auditory...
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public park
A Pennsylvania judge recently ruled in favor of allowing city officials to remove a statue of Christopher Columbus from a public park in the Commonwealth. Read on to learn more.
WFMZ-TV Online
Carrie DelRosso spent more than any other Republican House candidate or officeholder in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania Republican House candidates and officeholders have spent $10.8 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state representatives and candidates, Carrie DelRosso has spent more than any other Republican. DelRosso is the representative for Pennsylvania House District 33 and is running for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022. DelRosso raised...
starvedrock.media
Pennsylvania governor vetoes bill to limit parole for violent offenders
(The Center Square) – Over the weekend, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a bill approved by the General Assembly that would prohibit premature release of a prisoner that has committed a violent offense while imprisoned. The bill, known as “Markie’s law” and sponsored by Rep. Aaron Bernstine, R-Ellwood City,...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police investigating people allegedly jumping off wind turbines
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident in which people were allegedly jumping off a wind turbine. On Sept. 3 around 6:30 a.m., individuals are said to have been base jumping off of a wind turbine in Stonycreek Township. Specifically, they were jumping off of the wind turbine located at 1080 Boone Road.
Metro News
Pennsylvania brothers charged in tractor theft
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. – Two Pennsylvania brothers have been charged with armed robbery after being accused of taking a tractor from a home on Lee Tennant Road Monday. The owner told deputies Gary Courtwright, 44, of Greensboro, Pa., and Thomas Courtwright, 36, of Spraggs, Pa., fired a shot at him as they fled the property on the tractor.
Swoyersville man sentenced for methamphetamine trafficking
SCRANTON — A Swoyersville man arrested by Kingston police and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force for trafficking methamphetamine was sentenced to spend up to five years in federal prison. Michael Marchese, 30, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani on a charge of conspiracy to...
Attendance slightly down at Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Attendance at the Bloomsburg Fair proved to be down slightly from last year. The Fair Committee reports nearly 367,000 people attended this year, that's about 3,000 fewer than last year. The most attended days for this year's fair were the first Saturday and the last Friday,...
wcn247.com
Pennsylvania man killed by troopers after hitting 1, striking SUV
PLAINS, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say state police shot and killed a man who struck a trooper with his pickup truck and then crashed into a police sport utility vehicle after an altercation at a northeastern Pennsylvania bar. State police and Luzerne County prosecutors said troopers from Wilkes-Barre were called to the Ole Tyme Charley’s Pub and Grill in Plains Township at about 1:30 a.m. Friday. Police allege that 41-year-old Jason Kilduff of Pittston aimed his pickup at two arriving troopers, hitting one and striking the police SUV. Police said both troopers fired “while attempting to dodge the vehicle," which crashed into the bar vestibule, and Kilduff was pronounced dead at the scene.
