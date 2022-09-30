Read full article on original website
Idaho State Journal
Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed laws formally absorbing four Ukrainian regions into Russia, even as its military struggles to control the territory that was illegally annexed. The documents finalizing the annexation, carried out in defiance of international laws, were published on a Russian government...
Idaho State Journal
Finnish city removes last publicly displayed statue of Lenin
HELSINKI (AP) — A city in southeastern Finland on Tuesday removed the country's last publicly displayed statue of Russian revolutionary leader Vladimir Lenin following pressure from residents in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine. A group of construction workers in Kotka, a port city of 52,000 not...
Experts: Russia finding new ways to spread propaganda videos
Russia has devised yet another way to spread disinformation about its invasion of Ukraine, using digital tricks that allow its war propaganda videos to evade restrictions imposed by governments and tech companies. Accounts linked to Russian state-controlled media have used the new method to spread dozens of videos in 18 different languages, all without leaving telltale signs that would give away the source, researchers at Nisos, a U.S.-based intelligence firm that tracks disinformation and other cyber threats, said in a report released Wednesday. The videos push Kremlin conspiracy theories blaming Ukraine for civilian casualties as well as claims that residents of areas forcibly annexed by Russia have welcomed their occupiers. English-language versions of the Russian propaganda videos are now circulating on Twitter and lesser-known platforms popular with American conservatives, including Gab and Truth Social, created by former President Donald Trump, giving Russia a direct conduit to millions of people.
Idaho State Journal
Bolsonaro, Lula headed to runoff after polarized Brazil vote
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s top two presidential candidates will face each other in a runoff vote following a polarized election to decide if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world’s fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office for another four years.
Idaho State Journal
Ukraine claws back more territory Russia is trying to absorb
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces scored more gains in their counteroffensive across at least two fronts Monday, advancing in the very areas that Russia is trying to absorb and challenging Moscow's effort to engage fresh troops and its threats to defend incorporated areas by all means. In their...
Idaho State Journal
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
The city council of Kyiv says it is providing evacuation centers with potassium iodine pills in preparation for a possible nuclear strike on the capital, Ukraine’s largest city. Potassium iodine pills can help block the absorption of harmful radiation by the thyroid gland if taken just before or immediately...
