eastidahonews.com
Restrictions in place for Pocatello street while crews install water line
POCATELLO – Over the next six weeks, contracted work crews will be installing a new city waterline on Pocatello Creek Road. As of September 30, the eastbound lane of Pocatello Creek Road beginning at Jefferson Avenue is closed. Both directions of travel in the work area will be temporarily restricted to one lane on weekday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. during portions of this work.
eastidahonews.com
Building used for AA meetings in Idaho Falls recently demolished
IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls building used by multiple organizations over the years was recently demolished. Serenity Hall at 600 South Boulevard was torn down on Aug. 26 to make room for a future improvement project. City spokesman Eric Grossarth tells EastIdahoNews.com the decades-old building was in need...
eastidahonews.com
Road construction project happening in Idaho Falls this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – Construction crews will be replacing the deteriorated pavement on 17th Street between Yellowstone and Rollandet Avenue in Idaho Falls. It’s happening Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. within 100 feet of Yellowstone, to reduce the impact to traffic and property owners in the area.
ISP Investigating 2 Deadly Sunday Morning Crashes in Southern Idaho
Float, lineup details released for Pocatello Veterans Day Parade
After an 80 year absence, the return of the Pocatello Veterans Day Parade is almost here. The parade will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. For parade information or to sign up for a float, please visit pocatelloveteransdayparade.com. Here are a few additional parade details: PARADE LINEUP ...
One dead, one injured when SUV and pickup collide on local highway
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 7:22 AM Sunday on northbound US Highway 91 at milepost 97 in Bingham County. A 24-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound on US 91. An 82-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2017 Ford F150 pickup northbound in the turn lane when the vehicles collided in front of the Sage Hill Gas Station. The driver of the Ford pickup was wearing a seatbelt, the driver of the Jeep was not. Both drivers were transported by ground ambulance to local hospitals. The driver of the Jeep was pronounced deceased at the hospital. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
What to do this week in East Idaho
Check out this week’s events happening in East Idaho. Wednesday Every Wednesday, Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. hosts Team Roping from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena of the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello. Admission is free. Comedian Aaron Woodall, one of Conan O’Brien’s Comics to Watch, will perform at...
Blackfoot man killed in early morning accident
Idaho State Journal
Beautification, recreation grants totaling $52K+ coming to Southeast Idaho
SOUTHEAST IDAHO — The Idaho Community Foundation is awarding grants totaling more than $52,000 for landscaping, beautification and public recreation in Bannock, Bingham, Caribou and Power counties through the Ifft Foundation Fund. The Ifft Fund was established at the community foundation by Nick Ifft, the former publisher of the...
eastidahonews.com
Walking trail showcasing street art to be unveiled in Pocatello
POCATELLO – Benton Connection Trail is now open to the public. The City of Pocatello will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, October 7, at 5:15 p.m. There will be music, food trucks, and fun activities at the event. The 300-foot long, 10-foot wide non-motorized pathway runs along the...
Authorities release name of man killed in crash on local highway
idaho.gov
Fish survey update for southeast Idaho's Blackfoot Reservoir
Ever wonder how your favorite Idaho reservoir fishery is performing? Each year, Idaho Fish and Game regional fisheries biologists conduct surveys to help answer this question at many reservoirs across the state. The data collected helps us provide anglers with current fish population information and also informs our management actions by helping to evaluate if fishing regulations and stocking schedules are working as intended.
Local police searching for wanted man, endangered woman
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating two people, Kelli Martinez and Logan Barnett. Kelli Martinez is considered missing and endangered and was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 2 between approximately 6 and 7 p.m. leaving a residence in the 3300 block of Shady Glen in Idaho Falls. Ms. Martinez, a 43-year-old female is described as having blonde hair, blue eyes, being approximately 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds. Investigators and family...
Aberdeen rises, Blackfoot and Pocatello fall in latest HS FB media poll
Good luck finding much movement among local teams in the latest high school football media poll. The biggest move may come from 4A club Blackfoot, which dropped one spot thanks to a loss to Highland, and Pocatello dropped out of the rankings because of its loss to Shelley — but that’s about it. Aberdeen also moved up one spot in 2A, climbing from No. 5 to No. 4. Check out...
Post Register
Accident claims life of local man
Firefighters battle blaze at old Naval Ordnance Plant in Pocatello
POCATELLO — Firefighters battled a fire at the former Naval Ordnance Plant on the city's north side on Thursday. The blaze at one of the buildings at the plant, now known as the Titan Center, was reported by a passerby around 5 p.m., authorities said. The Pocatello Fire Department responded and had the fire under control in about 30 minutes. ...
Mayor Blad to recommend assistant's husband, one other person to fill City Council vacancies
POCATELLO — The Pocatello City Council could be at full capacity come Thursday evening. Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad is expected to recommend the final two candidates for the Pocatello City Council during Thursday’s regular meeting at City Hall, according to the city’s posted agenda. The two candidates include Brent Nichols and Corey Mangum, both of whom will be sworn into office subject to approval from the current four council members. ...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Disabled Idaho veteran requests wheelchair users be allowed to participate in full South Idaho Marathon
POCATELLO — A disabled local veteran who about a decade ago fought for wheelchair users to be able to compete in the Pocatello Marathon is once again at odds with race organizers. Pocatello resident and wheelchair user Tom McCurdy recently visited with the Idaho State Journal to voice his...
kmvt
Idaho State Police Sergeant Michael Wendler comes home
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Today marked another milestone in the long journey toward recovery for Idaho State Police Sergeant Michael Wendler who has been recovering in Idaho Falls since he was struck by a vehicle on September 8th. Saturday afternoon, Sergeant Wendler, flanked by a large convoy of...
Two arrested on multiple weapons and drug charges after report of possible shots fired on Fort Hall Reservation
FORT HALL — On Saturday, October 1st at about 2:10 pm, Fort Hall Patrol Officers responded to a residence on Agency Road after receiving a report of possible gunshots coming from the residence. Upon further investigation, Creston Kindness and Chelsea Goodrider were located inside the residence and arrested on multiple weapons and drug charges. A Search Warrant was applied for and granted by Tribal Court and served by the Fort...
