Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 7:22 AM Sunday on northbound US Highway 91 at milepost 97 in Bingham County. A 24-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound on US 91. An 82-year-old man from Blackfoot was driving a 2017 Ford F150 pickup northbound in the turn lane when the vehicles collided in front of the Sage Hill Gas Station. The driver of the Ford pickup was wearing a seatbelt, the driver of the Jeep was not. Both drivers were transported by ground ambulance to local hospitals. The driver of the Jeep was pronounced deceased at the hospital. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

BINGHAM COUNTY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO