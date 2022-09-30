ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

State
New Jersey State
94.5 PST

You’re not from New Jersey unless …

On Monday's show we took stories from people who had seen a bear in New Jersey. This might not seem a big thing, especially if you live in a county like Warren. But for some of us, it feels like a missing checkbox. With bears spotted in all 21 counties...
94.5 PST

We may have found the best empanadas in NJ

One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
UNION CITY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Not Sure You Can Call NJ’s Favorite Spot To Fill The Tank A “Gas Station”

It probably comes as no shock to people that live within the vicinity of any Wawa location that it was named New Jersey's favorite gas station. That calls into question, though, what category of store residents of the Garden State would actually categorize the Wawa franchise as in the first place. Is Wawa really just a gas station? Those of us who grew up with it would have to disagree. After all, it's not like that's how the franchise originated.
TRAFFIC
Rock 104.1

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 10/2

—High Risk of Rip Currents and rough surf once again posted for the Jersey Shore. That will continue through at least Tuesday. —Coastal Flood Warnings and Advisories are posted, cautioning of several rounds of minor to moderate tidal flooding. —Wind Advisory in effect for NJ's coastal counties from 2 p.m....
ENVIRONMENT
Beach Radio

The New Jersey Town That Is Named Among America’s Best Christmas Town

A New Jersey town has been named one of the best Christmas towns to visit in the entire nation by a major national publication. October is just upon us. The pumpkin spice is just getting settled in our coffee, but that doesn't mean we can't start talking about Christmas. Especially when a great New Jersey town is already getting Christmas praise.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
94.5 PST

Central Jersey’s ‘go-to’ restaurants and what to order (Opinion)

Everybody has their favorite "go-to' restaurant when they travel. Many times hitting that place for your favorite meal there is the best part of making the trip to that area. Last month, I asked what's your favorite "go-to" restaurant at the Jersey shore and the response was overwhelming. But in November, the shore is a long way away.
RESTAURANTS
The Staten Island Advance

Fixing New Jersey’s plastic bag troubles gets even messier. And maybe costlier (opinion)

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – New Jersey’s self-made predicament with its ban on single-use plastic and paper bags continues to get sillier. The ban went into effect in May and has had a major unintended consequence: Grocery delivery services have buried their customers under a mountain of re-usable bags, bringing new bags with every new food delivery. One resident complained that she already had about 100 of the bags cluttering up her basement.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
New Jersey 101.5

Wine, dine, and true crime at New Jersey winery

If you’re feeling low on dinner table conversation I may have just found the perfect experience for you. Four Sisters Winery has been around since 1984 and is always coming up with different ways to excite New Jerseyans into coming to the vineyard and of course try out some new wines.
DRINKS
newjerseyisntboring.com

The New Jersey Isn’t Boring Store is Officially Open

Well, well, well… It’s October and it’s already time for holiday shopping. Don’t believe me? My gifts are wrapped and ready to go. Having said that, if you’re not ready to do all your shopping yet I wanted to get the word out that New Jersey Isn’t Boring has two stores that are active and open this year. You can check out all merchandise at our Etsy Shop and our shop on Bonfire.
LIFESTYLE
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
