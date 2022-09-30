Read full article on original website
Related
New Jersey ice cream shop offers 40+ flavors year-round
I recently got a chance to stop by an ice cream shop that has been raved about by so many. Beanie’s has made every list of best ice cream places in New Jersey including NJ Mom, NJ.com, New Jersey Isn’t Boring and more. I finally decided to try...
Wow! This tree in NJ dates back to when state was called ‘New Netherlands’
There may be no better way of judging time and history than when you are dealing with trees. It is a way to estimate actual time and give age even when dealing with subjects that can be nearly 500 years old. It's pretty awesome to see approximately a tree that...
This New Jersey farmers market ranked 4th in the nation
One of my favorite parts of summer and fall are the farmers markets. I love to walk around and see all of the fresh produce, flowers, and all other offerings you can find in Jersey. The West Windsor Community Farmers Market first started in 2004 with just 8 farms and...
Amazing! One of the Oldest Schools in America is Right Here in New Jersey
Talk about real American history, this is one of those cases involving one of the oldest schools in the United States and right in Burlington County, New Jersey. This one-room schoolhouse dates back to 1759, making it 263 years old and still standing. According to Google, the oldest school in the United States is the Boston Latin School, established in 1635.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
You’re not from New Jersey unless …
On Monday's show we took stories from people who had seen a bear in New Jersey. This might not seem a big thing, especially if you live in a county like Warren. But for some of us, it feels like a missing checkbox. With bears spotted in all 21 counties...
We may have found the best empanadas in NJ
One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
Not Sure You Can Call NJ’s Favorite Spot To Fill The Tank A “Gas Station”
It probably comes as no shock to people that live within the vicinity of any Wawa location that it was named New Jersey's favorite gas station. That calls into question, though, what category of store residents of the Garden State would actually categorize the Wawa franchise as in the first place. Is Wawa really just a gas station? Those of us who grew up with it would have to disagree. After all, it's not like that's how the franchise originated.
This Has Been Named New Jersey’s Best Hole In The Wall Restaurant
There is no question that we love our food here in New Jersey, and we are always looking for the next best thing. Sometimes it's great to find an amazing hole-in-the-wall restaurant, and the best one in the Garden State has been revealed. We have the great luxury in New...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 10/2
—High Risk of Rip Currents and rough surf once again posted for the Jersey Shore. That will continue through at least Tuesday. —Coastal Flood Warnings and Advisories are posted, cautioning of several rounds of minor to moderate tidal flooding. —Wind Advisory in effect for NJ's coastal counties from 2 p.m....
Where to find New Jersey’s best garlic knots and the ‘Ewing Pizza’
There are those who span the globe looking for greatness and then there are those who find it right outside their door. When it comes to garlic knots and New Jersey 101.5, I found the latter to be true. The best knots ever are right down the road from the radio station at Kings Pizzarama located at 200 Ewingville Road, Ewing Township.
Crowned The Most Romantic Restaurant In New Jersey, And Most Creative Cocktail
This particular restaurant has won the title of the best date night destination in New Jersey. The views are epic, the food exquisite, and the drinks are nothing short of pure art. This is not just a romantic date night, it is an experience. So many people want a dining...
The New Jersey Town That Is Named Among America’s Best Christmas Town
A New Jersey town has been named one of the best Christmas towns to visit in the entire nation by a major national publication. October is just upon us. The pumpkin spice is just getting settled in our coffee, but that doesn't mean we can't start talking about Christmas. Especially when a great New Jersey town is already getting Christmas praise.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central Jersey’s ‘go-to’ restaurants and what to order (Opinion)
Everybody has their favorite "go-to' restaurant when they travel. Many times hitting that place for your favorite meal there is the best part of making the trip to that area. Last month, I asked what's your favorite "go-to" restaurant at the Jersey shore and the response was overwhelming. But in November, the shore is a long way away.
Find Your Way Through New Jersey’s Best Corn Mazes this Holiday Season
It's corn! (Well, it's a corn maze). Fall is officially here in New Jersey. While we'll definitely miss beach weekends, and the sun setting later, there's a lot to love about living in the Garden State during the fall. We've got the best pumpkin patches and apple orchards. There are...
Fixing New Jersey’s plastic bag troubles gets even messier. And maybe costlier (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – New Jersey’s self-made predicament with its ban on single-use plastic and paper bags continues to get sillier. The ban went into effect in May and has had a major unintended consequence: Grocery delivery services have buried their customers under a mountain of re-usable bags, bringing new bags with every new food delivery. One resident complained that she already had about 100 of the bags cluttering up her basement.
See The Saddest Imitation of a New Jersey Bagel I Have EVER Seen
A lot of people are moving out of New Jersey. It's not that I don't understand why: cost of living, taxes, pollution, over-crowded, traffic, loud and attitude-filled. But there are also quite a few reasons why many people have told me it was a mistake to move out of the Garden State.
Wine, dine, and true crime at New Jersey winery
If you’re feeling low on dinner table conversation I may have just found the perfect experience for you. Four Sisters Winery has been around since 1984 and is always coming up with different ways to excite New Jerseyans into coming to the vineyard and of course try out some new wines.
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
Due to its close proximity to Pennsylvania's Amish Country, southern New Jersey is home to dozens of different Amish markets and restaurants. One of the absolute best is the hidden gem of a farmers' market known as The Dutch Wagon.
newjerseyisntboring.com
The New Jersey Isn’t Boring Store is Officially Open
Well, well, well… It’s October and it’s already time for holiday shopping. Don’t believe me? My gifts are wrapped and ready to go. Having said that, if you’re not ready to do all your shopping yet I wanted to get the word out that New Jersey Isn’t Boring has two stores that are active and open this year. You can check out all merchandise at our Etsy Shop and our shop on Bonfire.
Rock 104.1
Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://rock1041.com
Comments / 0