It probably comes as no shock to people that live within the vicinity of any Wawa location that it was named New Jersey's favorite gas station. That calls into question, though, what category of store residents of the Garden State would actually categorize the Wawa franchise as in the first place. Is Wawa really just a gas station? Those of us who grew up with it would have to disagree. After all, it's not like that's how the franchise originated.

