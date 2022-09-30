As of Sept. 30, more than 9,400 Nevadans have enrolled for the digital ArrayRx prescription discount card announced by Governor Steve Sisolak in late September. Currently, the digital card is accepted at almost 94% of Nevada pharmacies and 11 counties have 100% retail pharmacy participation in the program intended to save consumers money on their prescriptions. The digital savings card, available to all Nevadans, is a partnership between Oregon, Washington and Nevada, originally announced by the Governor in his State of the State address.

NEVADA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO