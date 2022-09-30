Read full article on original website
Related
2news.com
DOJ Finds Nevada Unnecessarily Segregates Children with Behavioral Health Disabilities in Institutions
The Department of Justice announced today that it has concluded an investigation into whether the State of Nevada subjects children with behavioral health disabilities to unnecessary institutionalization in violation of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The Justice Department determined that Nevada violates the ADA. Hundreds of...
2news.com
Department Of Justice Says Nevada Violates Americans With Disabilities Act
The DOJ went on to say in their report that Nevada fails to connect children who have been placed in institutions with services to allow them to successfully return to the community. The department’s investigation found Nevada lacks needed community-based services.
2news.com
State of Nevada joins Department of Defense SkillBridge program
Today, October 3, 2022, the state Division of Human Resource Management announced that the State of Nevada has been approved as a U.S. Department of Defense SkillBridge program employer partner. This will allow separating service members to complete internships and training with state government agencies in preparation for the transition...
2news.com
Run on Tuna breaks record collecting tuna cans for Food Bank of Northern Nevada
34,769 cans of Tuna were delivered to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada during the month of September from Run on Tuna setting a new record. Over 189,000 cans of tuna have been donated to the Food Bank over the past 12 years through Run on Tuna. "We are so...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2news.com
Police: California serial killer 'on a mission' in slayings
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A California serial killer seems to be “on a mission” throughout the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman dating back to last year. Ballistics tests and some video evidence linked the crimes in Stockton and Oakland, about 70...
2news.com
More than 9,400 Nevadans enrolled in digital ArrayRx prescription discount card
As of Sept. 30, more than 9,400 Nevadans have enrolled for the digital ArrayRx prescription discount card announced by Governor Steve Sisolak in late September. Currently, the digital card is accepted at almost 94% of Nevada pharmacies and 11 counties have 100% retail pharmacy participation in the program intended to save consumers money on their prescriptions. The digital savings card, available to all Nevadans, is a partnership between Oregon, Washington and Nevada, originally announced by the Governor in his State of the State address.
2news.com
DMV urges drivers to avoid temporary dealer tags sold online
The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is warning drivers not to buy or use temporary dealer registration placards offered for sale online. DMV police earlier this year warned residents about widespread use of fraudulent out-of-state dealer placards, which often sell for $50 or more. Now, they have taken action against a local car dealer.
2news.com
Food Bank Of Northern Nevada Announces Fall Break Kids Café Schedule
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada has announced its 2022 Kids Cafe fall break schedule. Kids Cafe is a program offering free meals to children and youth when school is out of session. Children do not have to attend any program at the time of service to receive meals. Meals...
RELATED PEOPLE
2news.com
Barton Health moves forward with Regional Expansion
Furthering its mission of improving community health and well-being, Barton Health is moving forward with its Barton Health Regional Expansion, which will broaden regional medical services. Demolition of the former Lakeside Inn main casino building began today, October 3, paving the way for the future of healthcare in the Lake...
2news.com
'BESEEN' Grant Highlights Safety For Pedestrians and Cyclists
A federal grant is helping the California Highway Patrol (CHP) increase pedestrian and bicyclist safety throughout the state. The CHP was awarded $1.2 million in grant funding through the Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety, Education, Enforcement, and Awareness Program (BESEEN) program. “The most vulnerable roadway users are pedestrians and bicyclists,” CHP...
2news.com
Controlled Burn Near West Shore of Lake Tahoe
Some Lake Tahoe residents will see some smoke due to a 21-acre prescribed burn near Sugar Pine Point State Park. The Tahoe Fire & Fuels Team says California State Parks is burning understory. Officials are asking people not to report the smoke - fire departments are aware of the project.
Comments / 0