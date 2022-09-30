President Russell M. Nelson, leader of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, announced locations for 18 new temples during the October 2022 general conference, which took place last weekend. New temples will be built in Busan, South Korea; Naga, Philippines; Santiago, Philippines; Eket, Nigeria; Chiclayo, Peru; Buenos Aires City Center, Argentina; Londrina, Brazil; Ribeirão Preto, Brazil; Huehuetenango, Guatemala; Jacksonville, Florida; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Prosper, Texas; Lone Mountain, Nevada; Tacoma, Washington; Cuernavaca, Mexico; Pachuca, Mexico; Toluca, Mexico; and Tula, Mexico. ...

