Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to Buy Tasty Greek Food in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
4 Sushi Restaurants To Eat Japanese Food in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
5 Unique Places To Get a Good Cup of Coffee in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay Kids Can Take a Field Trip to a Historic Restaurant on No School DayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Related
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Goes Viral In Tampa Bay
It's been a pretty good night for the Chiefs in Tampa Bay. Kansas City has looked dominant against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, as they're leading the NFC South franchise, 31-17, early in the third quarter. Gracie Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA and the daughter of the Chiefs owner,...
Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Patrick Mahomes After Game
Patrick Mahomes got the best of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Kansas City topped Tampa Bay, 41-31, in a rematch of the 2020 season's Super Bowl. Mahomes and the Chiefs offense could not be stopped, handing Brady a very rare loss in which his offense scored more than 30 points. It's the first time Brady has lost while scoring 30 points since 2018.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Coaching Legend Tony Dungy Is Unhappy With The NFL
Coaching legend Tony Dungy is unhappy with the NFL this week. The NFL's concussion protocol has come under scrutiny since Tua Tagovailoa's terrifying injury. On Sunday night, the League's failed protocol for head injuries manifested itself. Bucs tight end Cameron Brate collided with one of ...
NFL・
NFL World Reacts To What Patrick Mahomes Called Tom Brady
Patrick Mahomes showed a lot of respect for Tom Brady during their handshake on Sunday night. Mahomes got the best of Brady as the Chiefs took down the Bucs, 41-31, and Mahomes ended up saying "yes sir" to Brady when he told him to "keep it up." The NFL community...
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
Jerry Jones Had Message For Mike McCarthy After Sunday's Win
Jerry Jones is a big fan of the job Mike McCarthy has done so far this season. The Dallas Cowboys owner met with the media following his team's 25-10 win over the Washington Commanders and wants people to give McCarthy more credit for what he's done since Dak Prescott got hurt.
NFL World Reacts to Devastating Injury for Vikings Rookie
Minnesota Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine suffered a lower leg fracture in his team’s 28-25 victory over the New Orleans Saints in London. The Vikings selected Cine with the 32nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but it seems his breakout in the league will likely be postponed to 2023.
Travis Kelce calls Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes 'the Houdini of our era'
Do the Kansas City Chiefs have the NFL version of Houdini? One player on the team seems to think so. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes pulled a rabbit out of his hat against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a two-yard touchdown pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Week 4. If you were told to look at a still of the play and guess the result without knowing it ended up as a touchdown, you’d probably pick an entirely different outcome.
Bucs vs. Chiefs: Final score predictions for Sunday's game
The last time the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted the Kansas City Chiefs, they became the first team in NFL history to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in their home stadium. Two years later, the Chiefs are looking for a measure of revenge, while Tampa Bay would love a repeat of their Super Bowl LV performance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
Super Bowl Champion Linebacker Says His 'Playing Days Are Over'
A former NFL linebacker who won a Super Bowl has unofficially announced his retirement. Clay Matthews, who spent 11 seasons with the Green Bay Packers recently told Packers Wire that he's done playing football. The last time Matthews played was in 2019 when he was a member of the Los Angeles Rams.
Popculture
Sunday Night Football 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch Chiefs at Buccaneers
The Week 4 edition on Sunday Night Football features two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady will square off for the first time since Super Bowl LV when Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The game will kick off on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. on NBC. It will also stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Sunday's game will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa despite the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Popculture
College Football Head Coach Fired After Eight Seasons With Team
A big college football program just made a surprising change. Following the team's loss to Illinois on Saturday, Wisconsin fired head coach Paul Chryst who has been with the team since 2015. He has been replaced by defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard who will serve as the interim head coach for the rest of the season.
Former Shadow Mountain coach Mike Bibby could reunite with son in Fan Controlled Hoops
Former Phoenix Shadow Mountain High School coach Mike Bibby has been named head coach and senior strategist for Fan Controlled Hoops (FCH), a new basketball league, it was announced. This will be the first season for FCH. Bibby will be coaching all four of the teams. Ryan Blake, a veteran NBA scout, will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
Three-Time Super Bowl Champion Running Back Involved in Youth Football Fight
A former NFL running back was involved in a fight at a youth football game in Gilbert, Arizona, according to USA Today, LeGarrette Blount was the person involved in the incident, and was at the game serving as a coach for the GCYFC Gators. The team was playing against the Elite, and after the game, Blount took exception to something someone said to him during the postgame handshake, according to TMZ Sports which obtained the video of the incident. Blount became upset and got so angry he sprinted to the opposing sideline and began arguing.
Popculture
Tiffany Jackson, Former WNBA and Texas Longhorns Basketball Star, Dead at 37
Tiffany Jackson, a former Texas Longhorns basketball star who also played in the WNBA, died on Monday, the University of Texas announced. She was 37 years old. Jackson died after a battle with breast cancer. She recently worked at Texas as an assistant coach. "We are deeply saddened to hear...
Comments / 0