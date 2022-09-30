Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine news – live: Moscow and Kyiv wrestle for control of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
The head of Ukraine‘s state nuclear energy company has announced he will take charge of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, in opposition to claims made by Moscow.Energoatom chief Petro Kotin has also urged workers at the plant not to sign any documents with its Russian occupiers.“All further decisions regarding the operation of the station will be made directly at the central office of Energoatom,” Kotin said in a video address posted on the Telegram messaging app.It comes after the Russian foreign ministry claimed the plant would operate under the supervision of Moscow agencies after president Vladimir Putin formally annexed...
Russia launches the first artificial Earth satellite – archive 1957
Russians’ success: circling world every 95 minutes. The Tass agency announced last night that the first artificial Earth satellite was successfully launched in Russia yesterday. It is now circling the world 565 miles up once every 95 minutes and, according to the agency, can be observed in the rays of the rising and setting sun with ordinary binoculars or spy glasses.
Comments / 0