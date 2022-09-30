Bills at Ravens Preview: MVP Race Starring Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson

Buffalo's Josh Allen against Baltimore's Lamar Jackson is must-see TV.

The Buffalo Bills travel to Baltimore to face the NFL's highest scoring team in the Ravens on Sunday, with the action unfolding at M&T Bank Stadium. After suffering their first loss of the season, the Bills hope to emerge victorious vs. quarterback Lamar Jackson in what could be an AFC Championship preview.

From s corching hot temperatures in the defeat to the Miami Dolphins , the Bills could be in for another game with weather elements with an 80 percent chance of rain in Baltimore on Sunday.

Buffalo's defense will be tested by Jackson, who is having an MVP-type season, responsible for all of the Ravens' touchdowns. Through the first three weeks, Jackson has totaled 10 touchdown passes, only two interceptions and two rushing touchdowns.

The MVP favorite, quarterback Josh Allen, is fresh off a 400 passing yards and two passing touchdowns performance against the Miami Dolphins. Allen hopes to bounce back after coming up short to score on their final three possessions vs. Miami.

INJURY UPDATE: The Bills are signing former Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Justin Murray to a one-year contract and placing OT Tommy Doyle (ACL) on injured reserve.

WHO: Buffalo Bills (2-1) at Baltimore Ravens (2-1)

ODDS: The Bills are 3.5-point favorites vs. the Ravens.

GAME TIME: Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 1 p.m. EST

LOCATION: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, MA)

TV/RADIO: CBS | WGR 550

THE FINAL WORD: Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey went viral for the wrong reason this weekend and he addressed his violent meltdown after the loss at Miami. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady commented on it.

"I thought it was pretty impressive," Brady said of Dorsey's tantrum . "It looked like a little trademark infringement based on my prior week ... But I like the passion, Ken, keep it up."

