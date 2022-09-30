ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Stix Golf Simplifies the Buying Process With Affordable, Aesthetically Pleasing Clubs

By Ken Klavon
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ujFag_0iGr5pmb00

Gabe Coyne and his friends took a journey to get back into golf and find a reasonable set of clubs. It turned into a direct-to-consumer business.

Three years ago, Gabe Coyne set up a few golf outings with friends who were gradually migrating back to the sport.

For many, life responsibilities had put tee times on the backburner. Careers, marriages and children took priority. Yet here they were, in their mid-30s, dusting off the clubs and rekindling the golf flame.

They quickly realized their clubs were old and outdated. Not persimmon-wood-old but aged within the last 20 years. Little did any of them know it would lead to an upstart direct-to-consumer club retail company.

"It's important to note that none of us were very good," said Coyne, foreshadowing what came next.

View the original article to see embedded media.

For these average golfers, they came to the consensus that finding a reasonable set of clubs was as joyful as a root canal.

"We thought, 'What is going on in the world of golf clubs?' It's complicated, it's expensive, it's intimidating, it's confusing and it's ugly," said Coyne. "It was paralysis by analysis."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cg4NU_0iGr5pmb00
Stix Golf CEO Gabe Coyne.

Courtesy Stix Golf

Coyne and his friends—a band of designers and software engineers whose expertise lay in ideation, iteration, validation and product launches—wondered why there wasn't a brand that simplified everything, especially one that emphasized design.

Nothing looked hip or cool, and the latest tech advancements promoted by the top brands served as the most exciting selling points.

"The fact is, the big brands market to the most affluent 5 million golfers," Coyne said, "because that's the highest margin of opportunity. That leaves 32 million they're not too worried about ... we believe 10% are starters and the other 10% can break 90, and we're in between all that."

Prior to 2021, the National Golf Foundation cited there were about 25.1 million golfers in the U.S. By 2021, that number increased another 12 million. Golfers were defined as those who played on a course or participated in off-course activities like driving ranges, simulators or entertainment centers.

In a moment of clairvoyance, Coyne and his friends saw an oasis in a golf equipment desert.

They leveraged data, focus groups and digital campaigns to see if a mid-level player would be interested in clubs that were aesthetically pleasing and engineered with similar top-brand materials at an affordable price.

The burgeoning Stix Golf received validation at every level.

"Design is complete when there's nothing left you can take away, not when there's nothing left you can add," said Coyne, the Stix Golf CEO. "It seems like in golf, design is never complete because there's more you can add."

Coyne believes all the tech jargon has its place, but for a different consumer type. This was about simplification and developing a brand for the non-stereotypical golfer.

After making myriad tweaks with engineers, out of it came a minimalist, yet creative-looking set that catches the eye's attention. Before pre-launch, Coyne put an order on his credit card through a manufacturer with a goal of Stix Golf selling a set of clubs a day for 90 days. Within two weeks, everything sold out, says Coyne.

Founded in September 2020, Stix Golf offers three flexes and five heights as part of nine-, 11- or 14-club sets for under $1,000. Irons and wedge sets, or individual clubs, can be had as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tOqKr_0iGr5pmb00
A 14-club Stix Golf set can be purchased for under $1,000.

Courtesy Stix Golf

The clubs, without a doubt, are sleek, lightweight and durable. Most clubs feature an all-black finish that mixes monochrome textures with a red accent that denotes a functional element or touchpoint.

Of course, they're not in the top-tier OEMs, or for the advanced player, but they're exceptional compared to an out-of-box product.

Stix Golf plans on building its niche on tenets that democratize the sport. Chief Marketing Officer Aaron Ormond says its consumer is defined as a "casual golfer," or one who plays two to three times a month. Through data gathering, 70 percent of its consumers are under age 40.

"These are the ones watching other sports, going to concerts and doing all the things a consumer does in their daily lives that isn't golf. We're trying to find the sweet spot between golf and the other things they like to enjoy," he said.

Stix Golf may be onto something. Some celebrities and athletes have endorsed the clubs. It should be noted they were not paid. UFC fighter Ian Garry posted a lengthy video on social media about his set. Professional athletes Kurt Benkert, Matt Gay and DJ Augustin, as well as former LPGA player Anya Alvarez, also provided credence.

Without a doubt, there's a push to build brand awareness. Winning the Red Dot Award, a global competition, for design helped. How much? It landed a Stix set to be sold through the Museum of Modern Art online store.

"No other golf product has won a design like that," Ormond said. "We want to be where our audience is, and the award helps us gain entry into such opportunities."

Since ramping up, Stix has grown to 25 employees and Coyne continues to scale the company. Last year it landed accounts in Midwest-based Scheels stores and PGA Tour Superstore. This past May, the company announced the close of a $10 million Series A financing round.

The future looks bright. Asked what success looks like on the horizon, Coyne didn't hesitate.

"Success looks like more happy golfers, a more diverse and broad audience enjoying the game, because a lot of barriers have been broken down historically in a culture that is exclusive, elitist, expensive and complicated," he said.

"We want to be a part of the story that ushers in the next generation and makes golf fun, cool, accessible, and casual."

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Clubs#Golf Equipment#Golf Course#Professional Golf
Golf.com

Nelly Korda added 10 yards with this minor gear change | Wall-to-Wall Equipment

Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. With an average drive of 271 yards, Nelly Korda is already considered one of the longest hitters on the LPGA Tour. But even big bombers will take extra distance, especially when it requires only minor gear changes.
SPORTS
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan's 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Legendary United States women's national team star Alex Morgan has done quite a bit on the field over the course of her iconic career. She's done quite a bit off of it, too. Morgan, one of the most famous soccer players of all-time, has reached into several different areas, including business, entertainment and even modeling.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Team USA Had Message For Brittney Griner This Week

Team USA players had a message for Brittney Griner following their gold medal win earlier this week. The Americans won their fourth straight gold medal at the World Cup, defeating China in the championship game. Following the win, Team USA star Breanna Stewart had a message for Griner, who remains...
BASKETBALL
Golf.com

One BIG name is missing from Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge field

The field for the 2022 Tiger Woods-hosted Hero World Challenge has been released, and while it includes a lengthy list of PGA Tour stars, the biggest name of all is missing: Tiger Woods. Woods announced the field for his annual exhibition event on his website Tuesday morning, and it includes...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
GolfWRX

‘Petty, cheap, childish shot’ – Greg Norman slams R&A over Open Celebration of Champions snub

Earlier this year, the R&A decided not to permit special exemption to Greg Norman, that would have allowed him to take part at the 150th Open at St. Andrews. Whilst the LIV CEO maintained he was “disappointed with their decision, particularly given it is the 150th Open,” and that he had “been a staunch proponent of the R&A since 1977 and a proud Champion Golfer of the Year–twice,” the committee were insistent they were not altering any exemption rules.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Charley Hull makes 8 final-round birdies in Texas, barely edges Xiyu Lin for second LPGA victory

One streak was going to end, while the other achingly would remain. Ultimately, Charley Hull shot a final-round seven-under 64 Sunday at the Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America, clipping Xiyu Lin (65) by one shot. It marked Hull’s second LPGA victory and first since the 2016 CME Group Tour Championship. For Lin, she continues to look for her first LPGA victory after playing in nearly 200 tour events in her career.
THE COLONY, TX
GolfWRX

‘WTF is a FIGJAM?’ – Greg Norman left confused by golf fan’s jibe involving infamous Mickelson nickname

Few golfers polarize their audience in the way Phil Mickelson does, which is why he is almost universally known as either Lefty or FIGJAM. It’s the simplest thing to work out the first of the nicknames — despite being naturally right-handed, Mickelson plays golf in a southpaw fashion — but as for the unusual alternative, that’s best left to the dictionaries.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Man takes hilarious tumble as Alex Noren prepares to hit tee shot

Blink and you might have missed this. But golf fans are pointing out the hilarity of this moment when Sweden's Alex Noren was firmly in the midst of his pre-shot routine during the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the DP World Tour. The moment in question...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Sanderson Farms Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Mackenzie Hughes. The 31-year-old Canadian survived a two-hole playoff with Sepp Straka to win the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship The Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi for his second PGA Tour win and first since the 2016 RSM Classic. Hughes shot a 3-under 69 to force the playoff and made a birdie on the second playoff hole to secure the win and earn the top-prize of $1,422,000. Straka, who lost to Will Zalatoris on the third playoff hole at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, will take home $861,100.
JACKSON, MS
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
826K+
Views
ABOUT

Get in-depth golf coverage from The Morning Read on SI

 https://www.si.com/golf

Comments / 0

Community Policy