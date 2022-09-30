ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Bobby Jones, Phil's College Bag and Arnie: Finding Remarkable Golf Collectibles at the GHS Trade Show

By John Schwarb
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Efufa_0iGr5lUv00

The Golf Heritage Society's annual convention was recently in Indianapolis, with plenty of unique items to be found on trade show day.

INDIANAPOLIS — The trade show floor at the Golf Heritage Society's annual convention is part collectible sale, part history lesson. Look one way for a table full of hickory clubs, each with a story. Look another way and see a trophy from a century ago.

The GHS, whose mission is to "promote an appreciation for the history and traditions of golf and to foster friendship among its enthusiasts worldwide" brought its annual convention to Indianapolis last week, with seminars, golf outings and a trade show any lover of golf history should check out.

Indianapolis is my home, so I could easily visit. Here are some items that caught my eye.

Bobby Jones' 1919 Canadian Open Medal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Fqnb_0iGr5lUv00

In 1919, a 17-year-old amateur sensation from Atlanta went to Hamilton, Ontario, for the Canadian Open. Bobby Jones finished in a tie for second with Jim Barnes, 16 shots behind J. Douglas Edgar (interestingly, also from Atlanta).

Of course, Jones won no prize money as an amateur, but he received this silver medal in what would be his only Canadian Open appearance. In 1969, he donated 32 national championship medals to the USGA for public display—but not this one. His daughter kept it for years, now it's on the open market for $45,000.

Phil Mickelson's Arizona State Golf Bag

A Ping stand bag by itself usually wouldn't get golf collectors excited, but how about Phil Mickelson's bag from Arizona State? He won NCAA titles in 1989, 1990 and 1992, though the owner of the bag can't say for sure when this was used. Photo-matching is a popular technique now for collectors to best authenticate items, so that's going to be the next job with this piece.

The bag comes with a set of Ping Eye 2s including a 1-iron. Doesn't that sound like Phil?

Vintage Golf Ball Boxes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g1rrm_0iGr5lUv00

Vintage golf balls are plentiful among hardcore golf collectors, but the boxes—even empty ones—can be collectible too with their bright colors and interesting wording. Anyone got an extra Nimble Shilling lying around?

Presidential Golf Balls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bu562_0iGr5lUv00

Speaking of golf balls, many presidents and vice presidents played while in office and their officially sealed and individually boxed balls are crossover collectibles for golf and presidential history buffs.

Player Money Clips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25NMVY_0iGr5lUv00

Older money clips belonging to prominent players are attainable without taking out a loan. This display case included a number of PGA Tour and then-Senior PGA Tour member clips as well as clips from major championships and regular tour events.

Arnold Palmer Signed Pennzoil Motor Oil Label

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00AUz5_0iGr5lUv00

One rule of golf memorabilia continues to ring true: Anything tied to Arnold Palmer is cool. Like his famously neat signature on a label from a can of Pennzoil, which the fellow Pennsylvanian endorsed for decades.

2007 PGA Championship Ticket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w2wgk_0iGr5lUv00

You've heard about the top-dollar items in golf collecting, like the $5 million Tiger Slam irons and a backup putter of his that sold for north of $300,000 . And then another backup putter .

At the opposite of the value spectrum are tickets, but don't sleep on those as the years go by. Why? Because the rise of digital means fewer physical tickets getting into the marketplace, which only helps older tickets.

A ticket like this one from the 2007 PGA Championship might not be very rare yet, but if you're collecting tickets from Woods major victories, it's a must-have and at a good price.

Comments / 0

Related
WTHR

'It’s pretty amazing': Carmel native reaches No. 1 in doubles world rankings

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel native Rajeev Ram made history Monday morning when the latest Pepperstone ATP Doubles Rankings were released. At 38 years old, Ram became the oldest first-time World No. 1 in doubles. According to the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), the record was previously held by Bob Hewitt, who was 36 in 1976.
CARMEL, IN
WANE-TV

Yelp: Indiana ranks twice in list of 100 best taco spots

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Yelp has compiled a list of the best places to eat tacos, and Indiana shows up twice in the rankings. The new rankings, “Yelp’s Top 100 Taco Spots in America” include two restaurants in Indianapolis that specialize in traditional Mexican dishes. Tlaolli was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Atlanta, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
City
Hamilton, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Current Publishing

Carmel High School graduate bring film to Heartland

As a Carmel High School student, Laura Palmer Graham’s film teacher took the class on a field trip to the Heartland International Film Festival. “That was my first touchpoint with filmmakers and a possible career in entertainment,” Laura said. Laura, a 2010 CHS graduate, is the executive producer...
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Owner hopes to retool space after Main Street Poke closes

Main Street Poke served its final customers Oct. 2, but owner Dave Tang is not finished serving Carmel restaurant customers at the location. “We have really enjoyed serving the Carmel community the past five years but have struggled to make ends meet with rising food and labor costs this past year,” Tang said. “It was very touching the past week for so many of our regulars and fans who made sure to come by for one last time and to also say thanks to our staff. I know they appreciated those visits very much.”
CARMEL, IN
americanmilitarynews.com

Benician Harold Bray is last living USS Indianapolis survivor

With the passing of Cleatus Lebow on Thursday morning at the age of 98, Benician Harold Bray is now the lone living survivor from the legendary USS Indianapolis. Lebow, raised in Abernathy, Texas, joined the Navy in 1943. A year later, he was assigned to USS Indianapolis (CA-35). The Facebook...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Arnold Palmer
Inside Indiana Business

Three Hoosier cities among top 10 for best places

Personal finance website WalletHub has released its list of 2022’s Best Small Cities in America and three central Indiana communities are in the top 10. WalletHub says it compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 across 43 key indicators, such as housing costs, school system quality and the crime rate.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Cinnaholic opens first Indiana location in Carmel

You can now refer to yourself as a “Cinnaholic” thanks to this bakery made for people like you in mind, and it gets even better because everything on the menu is vegan, dairy and lactose-free. That means just about anyone can enjoy these delicious desserts. The first Cinnaholic...
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Indy restaurant news: Alley Cat, Cinnaholic, Big Woods and more

INDINAPOLIS — Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads always has the latest on the food scene in Central Indiana. She stopped by Monday with updates on one closure, several expansions and a new spot that had lines out the building and down the street on opening day. Wyliepalooza ice cream...
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Rent prices soared in Indianapolis during pandemic

(NEXSTAR) – After nearly two years of rising rent prices, there is finally a bit of good news for apartment shoppers. A number of major U.S. cities saw the rental asking price fall in August, according to a report from Apartments.com, which is owned by real estate research group CoStar.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Clubs#Golf Course#Golf Balls#Ghs#Canadian#Ping
Travel Maven

The Largest Antique Mall in Indiana is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Indiana is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Exit 76 Antique Mall in Edinburgh. Keep reading to learn more.
EDINBURGH, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
indianapolismonthly.com

Prewitt Theatre’s Coming Attraction

THE DAYS of “talkies” and popcorn have come and gone for Plainfield’s historic Prewitt Theatre, but the site’s new owners, Keller Huff Restaurant Group, plan to draw new crowds to an upscale dining experience. The local restauranteurs’ reimagination of the space will include a rooftop dining area as well as a swanky dining room and a modern bar inside the building’s former law office. Design renderings feature framed glamor shots of stars from Hollywood’s Golden Age, cozy chairs and couches in the Art Deco style, and a large stage for live entertainment. The restaurant group has also brought in head chef Ricky Hatfield, whose resume includes positions at Char Blue, Peterson’s, Sullivan’s Steakhouse, and Skyline Club, to design the menu in anticipation of The Prewitt’s proposed mid-October debut. 121 W. Main St., Plainfield, prewittdining.com.
PLAINFIELD, IN
Current Publishing

Multi-use, $12.5 million building coming to Fort Ben

The Common Council of Lawrence unanimously approved construction of a $12.5 million multi-use building that will be the first of its kind in the city. The five-story building will include 248 luxury apartments with 25,000 square feet of retail, office or other commercial space. The city said that the partnership between the Indianapolis–based developer, Keystone Group, the City of Lawrence and the Mayor’s Office and the Fort Harrison Reuse Authority will help the project bring about $70 million mixed use development to Lawrence.
LAWRENCE, IN
Current Publishing

Keep Fishers Beautiful initiative underway

Keep Fishers Beautiful is set for Oct. 1-8, with a week of activities ranging from city recycling day to Nickel Plate Trail planting to the Compost Tumbler and Rain Barrel Program. KFB is a celebration of “volunteerism and sustainability” for residents of all ages, according to city officials.
FISHERS, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel church to give away 40K pounds of potatoes Oct. 8

Forty thousand pounds of potatoes will be available to be given away to anyone who needs them between 8 and 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 4780 E. 126th St. in Carmel. For several years, St. Mark’s has been holding “potato drops” in partnership with...
CARMEL, IN
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
826K+
Views
ABOUT

Get in-depth golf coverage from The Morning Read on SI

 https://www.si.com/golf

Comments / 0

Community Policy