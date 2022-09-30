ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Guardians add Bo Naylor, Zach Plesac; DFA Bryan Shaw, option Tyler Freeman

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Turns out catching prospect Bo Naylor didn’t just arrive in Cleveland on Thursday to get his feet wet. The Guardians before Saturday’s game against Kansas City selected Naylor’s contract from Class AAA Columbus and added him to the 28-man roster. To create space veteran reliever Bryan Shaw, a favorite of manager Terry Francona and the franchise leader in relief appearances, was designated for assignment.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
ESPN

Bieber tunes up for playoffs, Guardians top Royals 7-5

CLEVELAND -- — Shane Bieber allowed two runs over five innings in his final start before the postseason, Josh Naylor and rookie Will Brennan hit three-run homers and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 7-5 on Sunday. Bieber (13-8) is scheduled to start Game 1 of the...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

What we learned as Giants hit four homers, keep hopes alive

SAN FRANCISCO -- By the time the Giants got to Oracle Park on Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies had already snapped their five-game losing streak. As their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks was getting going, the Milwaukee Brewers closed out a tense win over the Miami Marlins and Cy Young frontrunner Sandy Alcantara.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Garrett Mitchell not in Saturday's lineup for Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Garrett Mitchell is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Mitchell is being replaced in center field by Tyrone Taylor versus Marlins starter Edward Cabrera vesus Marlins starter Aaron Ashby. In 58 plate appearances this season, Mitchell has a .308 batting average with a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Oneil Cruz not in Pirates' Saturday lineup

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Oneil Cruz is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Cruz is being replaced at shortstop by Kevin Newman versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery. In 342 plate appearances this season, Cruz has a .229 batting average with a .741 OPS, 17 home runs,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Emmanuel Clase
Person
Shane Bieber
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Triston Mckenzie
NBC Los Angeles

Dodgers Thank Jaime Jarrín in Pre-Game Tribute to Legendary Broadcaster

Retiring broadcaster Jaime Jarrín was honored at Dodger Stadium Saturday night before Los Angeles' game against the Colorado Rockies. Sen. Alex Padilla, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles City Councilman Gil Cedillo, actor Edward James Olmos and fellow Dodger broadcasters Fernando Valenzuela and Pepe Yñiguez appeared at the tribute.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy