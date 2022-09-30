Read full article on original website
Feeding Avery Families looking for Volunteers
It’s been a busy year at Feeding Avery Families as they expand initiatives and space to help eliminate hunger in Avery County. During the past 12 months, the non-profit provided more than half a million pounds of groceries, produce, bread and frozen meats at no cost to thousands of local families in need. Their much larger operation centered in Newland should be completed by year’s end. Most of the work at Feeding Avery Families is carried out by more than a hundred volunteers. In addition to 48 distribution Fridays each year at their center in Newland, they deliver hundreds of packs of food to senior citizens and school children each week. In efforts to reach even more families, new programs are in the works. Additional efforts are also in the works to reach seasonal Hispanic families on area farms, and the organization is looking for help. "There are probably more than 300 families whom we might be able to help," reports Feeding Avery Families Co-Director Jo-Ann McMurray.
Appalcart unveils it's latest fully electric bus.
Appalcart welcomes the Proterra ZX5 battery electric bus to Boone at a special unveiling ceremony. A group of 50 community members got a first look at this innovative addition to our communities transit landscape. This addition to Appalcarts fleet was made possible things to a collaborative effort between applecart, Appalachian State University, the town of Boone, Watauga County, and the Boone area Chamber of Commerce. Stick boy Cookies as well as Proterra Model toy buses were given to those who attended. Appalachian State University's Chief Sustainability Officer, Lee Ball said he was excited to see the community's excitement regarding the environmental efforts of AppalCart.
Bridge Construction on Highway 105 will cause Delays
Anyone traveling on Highway 105 specifically between Banner Elk, Valle Crucis and Boone will know about the bridge expansion project between mile marker 6.2 and 6.8. The project is beginning to ramp up it's operations. Construction is happening more and more during high traffic hours. Road closures can be expected intermittently from 9AM to 4PM. The average wait time during operations can be anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes. Some operations for this project include blasting. As of now no blasting is scheduled, but we will inform you as more information becomes available.
Traffic being halted on Queen Street throughout the Week
There will be traffic redirection on Queen Street throughout the week for construction. Additionally, the North Depot Parking Lot's exit will be closed for the duration of the construction period. Parking spaces on Queen Street, beginning at the Downtown Boone Post Office and ending at the intersection of Queen Street...
Fire in Meat Camp being Investigated
On Friday the 30th at around 4:30 PM fire departments from Meat Camp, Boone as well as Watauga Rescue, Watauga Medics and Watauga Fire Marshal‘s Office were dispatched to 127 Scotts Dr. for a structure fire. A single wide trailer had heavy smoke and flames bellowing from it. Fortunately...
